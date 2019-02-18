18 febbraio 2019- 15:59 Dojo By BullGuard Delivers First 5G And Edge Computing-Enabled IoT Security Platform For Fixed and Mobile Broadband Networks

- SAN FRANCISCO and HERZLIYA, Israel, Feb. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dojo by BullGuard, the market leading IoT security platform for Communication Service Providers (CSPs), today announced the addition of DIP EDGE to the Dojo Intelligent IoT Security Platform (DIP). DIP EDGE is a software-based, IoT security gateway, a 5G and Multi-Access Edge Computing (MEC)-compatible Virtualized Network Function (VNF). DIP EDGE is a highly distributed, CSP-grade IoT security gateway with a comprehensive set of IoT-related threat detection and mitigation features. The Dojo Intelligent IoT Security Platform is the first IoT security platform that enables CSPs to offer seamless IoT security services across fixed and mobile broadband networks. DIP EDGE VNF can be deployed in any computing platform ranging from bare metal to a fully virtualized NFV (Networks Function Visualization) platform, providing CSPs with flexible deployment options across their network infrastructure. DIP EDGE is designed to serve both fixed and mobile (4G and 5G) IoT security use cases, and enables CSPs to offer their customers a seamless and continuous IoT security service regardless of the network to which they are connected. Dojo by BullGuard will showcase its 5G-enabled IoT security edge computing capabilities for CSPs at Mobile World Congress Barcelona, February 25 – 28 at the Fira Gran Via, Hall 5 – 5E41 in the Israel Pavilion.

"The intersection of 5G and IoT presents huge business potential and service innovations for CSPs and consumers, but also introduces a new set of cybersecurity threats to the existing threat landscape – one that requires an entirely new approach to securing the massive amount of vulnerable IoT devices," said Yossi Atias, General Manager, IoT Security at BullGuard. "As the world's first company to deliver a network-based IoT security platform, designed for the modern mobile network architecture, we're proud to offer CSPs and their customers an integrated IoT security service. DIP EDGE provides an experience that is seamless and extremely consumer-friendly. Consumers simply register on the service, and any device that utilizes the home or mobile network is automatically secured."

Built for CSP-scale, Dojo's intelligent IoT Security Platform (DIP) is architected from the ground up to deliver the most advanced IoT security and parental control services. DIP is designed to intelligently detect and mitigate a wide range of IoT-related cyber threats, content filtering, and can be easily integrated into the CSP's existing network via open APIs.

The Dojo Intelligent IoT Platform's container-based highly distributed architecture provides CSPs with the flexibility to provide network-based services running on any virtualization platform. DIP makes it easier to load-balance, scale up and down, and move its functions across distributed hardware resources in a fully automated manner. Additionally, DIP enables continuous security and content filter updates, without interruption to the CSP's customers.

The Dojo Intelligent IoT Security Platform uses a sophisticated multi-layered technology that covers multiple IoT security and parental control use cases for fixed and mobile networks.

According to a recent Accenture report, Ready, Set, Smart: CSPs and the Race to the Smart Home, the IoT market represents a $100 billion profit opportunity to the CSP industry. Survey data in the report gleaned from 26,000 consumers noted they are short on time, keen on convenience and eager for a single trusted provider that can offer support, security and the convenience of an 'out of the box' experience. 80 percent of survey respondents said they prefer a provider to manage their digital needs and 71 percent would choose a CSP for a connected home.

About BullGuardBullGuard is a multi-award winning, smart home cybersecurity company. We make it simple to protect everything in your digital life – from your data, to your identity, to your Smart Home. The BullGuard product portfolio extends to PCs, tablets and smartphone protection, and includes internet security, comprehensive mobile security, 24/7 identity protection and VPN which provides the highest levels of privacy and protection. BullGuard released the world's first IoT vulnerability scanner and leads the consumer cybersecurity industry in providing continuous innovation.

Dojo by BullGuard is an award-winning intelligent defense system and service that provides the highest level of protection to consumers across all of their connected devices and smart homes. Dojo by BullGuard is the cornerstone of a Smart Home, ensuring a connected world where every consumer in every home, is smart, safe and protected.

