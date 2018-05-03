DOMO Chemicals' Première at NPE 2018 Underlines Its Ambition on the US Market

Direzione PD, Scalfarotto: "Noi non 'sbertucciamo' nessuno in diretta streaming, abbiamo rispetto"
Direzione PD, Scalfarotto: "Noi non 'sbertucciamo' nessuno in diretta streaming,...

Roma, ottant'anni di Eur: una mostra ne racconta l'evoluzione
Roma, ottant'anni di Eur: una mostra ne racconta l'evoluzione

Alessio Bonomo in "La musica non esiste": un omaggio a Mesolella
Alessio Bonomo in "La musica non esiste": un omaggio a Mesolella

Vinitaly: all'insegna del mercato asiatico e dei giovani
Vinitaly: all'insegna del mercato asiatico e dei giovani

Roma, la direzione Pd alla ricerca di una mediazione sul governo
Roma, la direzione Pd alla ricerca di una mediazione sul governo

Spagna, l'Eta ufficializza: smantellate tutte le nostre strutture
Spagna, l'Eta ufficializza: smantellate tutte le nostre strutture

Emma Morton, "Bitten by the Devil" melting pot di contaminazioni
Emma Morton, "Bitten by the Devil" melting pot di contaminazioni

Due esemplari di okapi arrivati al Parco Zoo di Falconara
Due esemplari di okapi arrivati al Parco Zoo di Falconara

Roma a un passo dalla Champions, le voci dei tifosi il giorno dopo la partita
Roma a un passo dalla Champions, le voci dei tifosi il giorno dopo la partita

Direzione PD, Rosato: "Nessuna conta o resa dei conti, fiducia a Martina"
Direzione PD, Rosato: "Nessuna conta o resa dei conti, fiducia a Martina"

Direzione Pd, Romano: indispensabile una nuova legge elettorale
Direzione Pd, Romano: indispensabile una nuova legge elettorale

Visita veterinaria per le foche, ecco come si abituano agli strumenti
Visita veterinaria per le foche, ecco come si abituano agli strumenti

"Novantadue", al Piccolo Eliseo in scena Falcone e Borsellino
"Novantadue", al Piccolo Eliseo in scena Falcone e Borsellino

Thomas, 18 anni e nuove sfide: studio il basso e sogno l'estero
Thomas, 18 anni e nuove sfide: studio il basso e sogno l'estero

Direzione PD, contestatore fermato dalla Polizia all'ingresso del Nazareno e portato via in auto
Direzione PD, contestatore fermato dalla Polizia all'ingresso del Nazareno e portato...

ll Partito Democratico si riunisce tra pioggia, contestazioni e canti ecclesiastici
ll Partito Democratico si riunisce tra pioggia, contestazioni e canti ecclesiastici

Direzione PD, due anziani contestatori si presentano con un cartello 'Renzusconi hai rotti li mar..'
Direzione PD, due anziani contestatori si presentano con un cartello 'Renzusconi hai...

Chiara Ferragni svela una parte di 'Italiana', la nuova hit di J-Ax e Fedez
Chiara Ferragni svela una parte di 'Italiana', la nuova hit di J-Ax e Fedez

Il militante Pd: no a un accordo con il Movimento Cinque Stelle
Il militante Pd: no a un accordo con il Movimento Cinque Stelle

Direzione PD, Fassino: "Nessun rischio scissione"
Direzione PD, Fassino: "Nessun rischio scissione"

DOMO Chemicals' Première at NPE 2018 Underlines Its Ambition on the US Market

- For the first time DOMO Chemicals, a German based worldwide operating polyamide expert and material engineering company, is present at the NPE 2018, the plastics show which takes place in Orlando, FL, from 7 until 11 May. DOMO shows its ambition on the US market, offering an extensive product portfolio.

     (Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/642977/Domo_Chemicals_Logo.jpg )

Domo Chemicals, a global company forward looking in the US market 

Domo Chemicals showcases its capabilities in three business segments: Polymers, Engineering Plastics and Nylon Film. The strength of its full range offer on the US market is its high and stable worldwide reputed product quality and expertise, its customized service, and its innovative drive.

Engineering Plastics 

Domo Engineering Plastics US operates a production facility for engineered plastics compounds in Buford, GA. Domo EP US is part of DOMO's engineering plastics compounds production network with facilities in Germany, Italy, India and China. Domo's local sales, customer service and technical service teams are dedicated to the NAFTA market, commercializing compounded engineering thermoplastics for automotive, oil and gas, sports & leisure, consumer goods and industrial applications. Products highlighted on the NPE are DOMAMID®, PA6 and PA66 based compounds developed for high fluidity, stiffness and aesthetic appeal, ECONAMID® PA6 and PA66 compounds, based on environmentally sustainable feedstock, offering a sustainable choice for many applications in a wide variety of markets and THERMEC™, compounds with enhanced performance at high temperatures.

Virgin polymers for all segments in the US plastics market 

The DOMO Nylon & Intermediates division, based in Leuna, Germany, commercializes in the US its wide portfolio of PA 6 virgin resins with applications in engineering plastics, fibres & film extrusion. On the NPE 2018 new PA6 grades in all three segments are highlighted: DOMAMID®H22, a new, ultra-low viscosity polyamide for the engineering plastics business, being a high-flow, easy processable virgin polymer, perfectly suited for highly filled compounds, and suitable for long glass fibres in regards to nearly all injection molding applications. DOMAMID®H27 S05 targets the fiber business : a modified PA6 for BCF, which achieves 30% lower shrinkage during heat setting compared to average shrinkage in case of using standard PA6. For film extrusion, a new high viscosity range with DOMAMID®H33, H36 and H40 is now available; either pure or in finished version (lubricated or lubricated and nucleated).

Domo Nylon Film 

DOMO Nylon Film division (Cfp Flexible Packaging Spa, based in Cesano Maderno, Italy), is a specialist in high performing Nylon films (both be-axially oriented and cast non-oriented) for flexible packaging and other technical sectors, such as building insulation systems. The technical properties of FILMON® films enhance consumer products protection, extend their shelf life  and result in a more sustainable and profitable supply chain. With FILMON® the most innovative packaging design solutions are possible in a range of applications including food, pharma, medical and other technical and industrial uses.

DOMO Chemicals will exhibit its range of products and solutions at NPE 2018, South Hall, Level 1, Booth: S24077 + S24085

Note for the editor: 

Domo Chemicals.  

DOMO Chemicals is a global material engineering company. Being a privately-owned German Chemical Company with manufacturing activities in Germany, Italy, China, India and North America, DOMO Chemicals is a leading highly integrated caprolactam and nylon 6 specialist, operating worldwide in the field of nylon 6 intermediates (caprolactam, cyclohexanone, phenol, acetone, etc.), nylon 6 resins, nylon 6 engineering plastics, engineering plastics compounds, nylon 6 packaging film, fertilizers and distribution of petrochemical products. Domo Chemicals, based in Leuna, Germany, has at date a turnover of 900 million Euro with 900 employees and facilities in Germany, Italy, China, USA and India.  

Learn more athttp://www.domochemicals.com

in evidenza
"Mi chiamavano scimmia nera" Le confessioni di Baye Dame

"Mi chiamavano scimmia nera"
Le confessioni di Baye Dame

