18 aprile 2018- 18:06 Dow Jones Media Group Partners With Brave Software To Offer Premium Content To Users and Test Blockchain-Based Payment Technology

- Under the agreement, Brave will provide access to premium content from Dow Jones Media Group to a limited number of users who download the Brave browser on a first-come, first-serve basis. The available content set features full access to Barrons.com or a premium MarketWatch newsletter, both titles from the Dow Jones Media Group stable of global brands.

The two companies also aim to collaborate on and experiment with blockchain-based technology in media and advertising. They plan to test a number of innovative solutions in the news and information space, including delivering content via Brave's blockchain-based digital advertising and services platform. Under the partnership agreement, Barron's and MarketWatch will become verified publishers on the Basic Attention Token (BAT) platform, developed by Brave.

"Our partnership with Brave is an exciting and innovative step for Dow Jones Media Group," said Daniel Bernard, SVP, Barron's. "As global digital publishers, we believe it is important to continually explore new and emerging technologies that can be used to build quality customer experiences."

"We're thrilled to be partnering with Dow Jones Media Group to provide Brave users with premium content via Brave and the Basic Attention Token," said Brendan Eich, CEO and co-founder of Brave. "Our new model reconnects users and publishers without compromising privacy. We look forward to our users enjoying Barron's and MarketWatch premium newsletters."

About Dow Jones Media Group Dow Jones Media Group is a portfolio of leading financial and luxury brands including Barron's, MarketWatch, Mansion Global, and Financial News. Created in 2016, the group focuses on digital growth, and editorial and commercial experimentation and innovation. Its publications together form roughly half of the audience of The Wall Street Journal Digital Network. The group has revamped innovative commercial and editorial products such as The Virtual Stock Exchange and Luxury brand Penta. It also launched millennial personal finance brand Moneyish. Dow Jones Media Group is part of Dow Jones, a unit of News Corp.

About Dow Jones Dow Jones is a global provider of news and business information, delivering content to consumers and organizations around the world across multiple formats, including print, digital, mobile and live events. Dow Jones has produced unrivaled quality content for more than 130 years and today has one of the world's largest news gathering operations globally. It produces leading publications and products including the flagship Wall Street Journal, America's largest newspaper by paid circulation; Factiva, Barron's, MarketWatch, Financial News, Mansion Global, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, and Dow Jones VentureSource. Dow Jones is a division of News Corp (NASDAQ: NWS, NWSA; ASX: NWS, NWSLV).

About Brave Software Brave Software's (https://brave.com/) fast, privacy-oriented browser combined with its blockchain-based digital advertising platform is resetting the web for users, publishers and advertisers. Users get a better, less cluttered and speedier web experience, publishers will increase their revenue share, and advertisers will receive better reporting. Brave's micropayments and forthcoming opt-in anonymous ads provide a new way forward for publishers. The Brave solution is a win-win for everyone who has a stake in the open Web and who is weary of giving up privacy and revenue to the ad-tech intermediaries. Brave Software was co-founded by Brendan Eich, co-founder of Mozilla and creator of JavaScript, and Brian Bondy, formerly of Khan Academy and Mozilla.

Press Contacts:

Dow Jones Media Group Constantine Panagiotatos212.416.2288 constantine.panagiotatos@dowjones.com

Brave Software Catherine Corre650.787.4770 catherine@brave.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/678645/Brave_Software_and_Dow_Jones_Barrons.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/678646/Brave_Software_and_Dow_Jones_MarketWatch.jpg