Dow Jones Media Group Partners With Brave Software To Offer Premium Content To Users and Test Blockchain-Based Payment Technology

Di Battista: "In quale altro Paese Berlusconi potrebbe dare ancora carte?"
Politica

Di Battista: "In quale altro Paese Berlusconi potrebbe dare ancora carte?"

Treno 'Rock', Mazzoncini (ad FS): "Da' l'idea di essere in una grande metropolitana"
Politica

Treno 'Rock', Mazzoncini (ad FS): "Da' l'idea di essere in una grande metropolitana"

Treno 'Rock', Iacono (ad Trenitalia): "Porteremo pendolari alla pari con clienti alta velocitÃ "
Politica

Treno 'Rock', Iacono (ad Trenitalia): "Porteremo pendolari alla pari con clienti alta...

Di Battista: "SarÃ² molto educato, questo Ã¨ il primo comizio da ex parlamentare"
Politica

Di Battista: "SarÃ² molto educato, questo Ã¨ il primo comizio da ex parlamentare"

Baci e abbracci per Di Battista tra i sostenitori M5s a Venafro
Politica

Baci e abbracci per Di Battista tra i sostenitori M5s a Venafro

L'abbraccio tra Di Battista e Andrea Greco, candidato M5s per il Molise, al comizio di Venafro
Politica

L'abbraccio tra Di Battista e Andrea Greco, candidato M5s per il Molise, al comizio di...

Di Battista interrotto da una sostenitrice al comizio M5s, scherza "PerchÃ© non l'abbiamo candidata?"
Politica

Di Battista interrotto da una sostenitrice al comizio M5s, scherza "PerchÃ© non...

Di Battista racconta, a modo suo, il Transatlantico di Montecitorio al comizio M5s di Venafro
Politica

Di Battista racconta, a modo suo, il Transatlantico di Montecitorio al comizio M5s di...

Lega: subito governo se Di Maio fa passo indietro e stop veti
Politica

Lega: subito governo se Di Maio fa passo indietro e stop veti

Banda ultra larga, quando l'Italia va a tutta fibra
Economia

Banda ultra larga, quando l'Italia va a tutta fibra

Mattarella chiama, Casellati esplora. Primo round chiuso con lo stallo - Infografica
Politica

Mattarella chiama, Casellati esplora. Primo round chiuso con lo stallo - Infografica

Governo, Casellati riceve i capigruppo Lega di Camera e Senato
Politica

Governo, Casellati riceve i capigruppo Lega di Camera e Senato

Banda larga, Lanzalone (Acea): con Open Fiber accordo Win to Win
Economia

Banda larga, Lanzalone (Acea): con Open Fiber accordo Win to Win

Banda Larga, Arcuri (Invitalia): "Garantiamo uguali opportunitÃ "
Economia

Banda Larga, Arcuri (Invitalia): "Garantiamo uguali opportunitÃ "

Gentiloni: "NATO e Ue pilastri dell'Italia, guai a chi li tocca"
Politica

Gentiloni: "NATO e Ue pilastri dell'Italia, guai a chi li tocca"

Governo, Meloni: "M5s troppo rigido, Fdi ha fatto passi avanti"
Politica

Governo, Meloni: "M5s troppo rigido, Fdi ha fatto passi avanti"

A Napoli genitori in piazza contro alcool e droga tra i giovani
Cronache

A Napoli genitori in piazza contro alcool e droga tra i giovani

Ultimatum di Di Maio a Salvini: decida entro settimana su governo
Politica

Ultimatum di Di Maio a Salvini: decida entro settimana su governo

Consultazioni, Berlusconi "Niente altro da aggiungere" e Gelmini prende borsa e si prepara ad uscire
Politica

Consultazioni, Berlusconi "Niente altro da aggiungere" e Gelmini prende borsa e si...

Guerini (PD): Governo? Saremo alternativi
Politica

Guerini (PD): Governo? Saremo alternativi

Dow Jones Media Group Partners With Brave Software To Offer Premium Content To Users and Test Blockchain-Based Payment Technology

- Under the agreement, Brave will provide access to premium content from Dow Jones Media Group to a limited number of users who download the Brave browser on a first-come, first-serve basis. The available content set features full access to Barrons.com or a premium MarketWatch newsletter, both titles from the Dow Jones Media Group stable of global brands.

The two companies also aim to collaborate on and experiment with blockchain-based technology in media and advertising. They plan to test a number of innovative solutions in the news and information space, including delivering content via Brave's blockchain-based digital advertising and services platform. Under the partnership agreement, Barron's and MarketWatch will become verified publishers on the Basic Attention Token (BAT) platform, developed by Brave.

"Our partnership with Brave is an exciting and innovative step for Dow Jones Media Group," said Daniel Bernard, SVP, Barron's. "As global digital publishers, we believe it is important to continually explore new and emerging technologies that can be used to build quality customer experiences."

"We're thrilled to be partnering with Dow Jones Media Group to provide Brave users with premium content via Brave and the Basic Attention Token," said Brendan Eich, CEO and co-founder of Brave. "Our new model reconnects users and publishers without compromising privacy. We look forward to our users enjoying Barron's and MarketWatch premium newsletters."

About Dow Jones Media Group Dow Jones Media Group is a portfolio of leading financial and luxury brands including Barron's, MarketWatch, Mansion Global, and Financial News. Created in 2016, the group focuses on digital growth, and editorial and commercial experimentation and innovation. Its publications together form roughly half of the audience of The Wall Street Journal Digital Network.  The group has revamped innovative commercial and editorial products such as The Virtual Stock Exchange and Luxury brand Penta. It also launched millennial personal finance brand Moneyish. Dow Jones Media Group is part of Dow Jones, a unit of News Corp.

About Dow Jones Dow Jones is a global provider of news and business information, delivering content to consumers and organizations around the world across multiple formats, including print, digital, mobile and live events. Dow Jones has produced unrivaled quality content for more than 130 years and today has one of the world's largest news gathering operations globally. It produces leading publications and products including the flagship Wall Street Journal, America's largest newspaper by paid circulation; Factiva, Barron's, MarketWatch, Financial News, Mansion Global, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, and Dow Jones VentureSource. Dow Jones is a division of News Corp (NASDAQ: NWS, NWSA; ASX: NWS, NWSLV).

About Brave Software Brave Software's (https://brave.com/) fast, privacy-oriented browser combined with its blockchain-based digital advertising platform is resetting the web for users, publishers and advertisers. Users get a better, less cluttered and speedier web experience, publishers will increase their revenue share, and advertisers will receive better reporting. Brave's micropayments and forthcoming opt-in anonymous ads provide a new way forward for publishers. The Brave solution is a win-win for everyone who has a stake in the open Web and who is weary of giving up privacy and revenue to the ad-tech intermediaries. Brave Software was co-founded by Brendan Eich, co-founder of Mozilla and creator of JavaScript, and Brian Bondy, formerly of Khan Academy and Mozilla.

Press Contacts:

Dow Jones Media Group Constantine Panagiotatos212.416.2288 constantine.panagiotatos@dowjones.com  

Brave Software Catherine Corre650.787.4770 catherine@brave.com  

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/678645/Brave_Software_and_Dow_Jones_Barrons.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/678646/Brave_Software_and_Dow_Jones_MarketWatch.jpg

 

in evidenza
Gaspare, le foto della festa Isola, cala il sipario. Gallery

Spettacoli

Gaspare, le foto della festa
Isola, cala il sipario. Gallery

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo

Abiti sartoriali da Uomo, Canali

Dal 1934 Canali realizza raffinati abiti da uomo di alta moda sartoriale. Scopri la nuova collezione Canali.


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2018 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.