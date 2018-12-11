Intesa Sanpaolo presenta Golden Links: biancheria per i bisognosi
Intesa Sanpaolo presenta Golden Links: biancheria per i bisognosi

Dr. Klemens Schulz Appointed CPO of the L&R Corporate Group

Lohmann & Rauscher International GmbH & Co. KG (L&R Group) is a leading international supplier of medical devices and hygiene products. With more than 5,000 employees worldwide and 49 subsidiaries and shareholdings, L&R is represented in all important markets around the world and will realize a revenue of more than 650 million euros in 2018. 

The Advisory Board of the L&R Group hereby announces that Dr. Klemens Schulz has been appointed additional Executive Officer of the L&R Group with effect from 1 January 2019 by unanimous decision of the Advisory Board. As CPO (Chief Portfolio Officer), Dr. Schulz will assume responsibility for the Group's global portfolio and marketing management. A position newly anchored in the management board.

Dr. Schulz has been working in a managerial function within the L&R Group since 2012 and, due to his many years of experience in the areas of pharmaceuticals and medical devices, brings to the table all the required expertise to fulfill his new role.

Wolfgang Süssle, CEO of the L&R Group: "As a preferred solution provider and reliable partner in the fields of medicine, patient care and hygiene, L&R has been able to implement a consistent growth and internationalisation strategy in recent years. A key factor for this success is our innovative range of products and solutions. We are delighted to continue along this successful path together with Dr. Schulz."

"Supported by a focused innovation strategy, L&R has successfully established itself as a global player in the healthcare market. I look forward to continuing the Group's successful growth strategy in portfolio management and marketing in close cooperation with the entire management board," Dr. Klemens Schulz commented.

 

