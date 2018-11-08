Dr. U Devices & Mamba Instruments Announce Technology Deal

A Napoli roadshow per scovare talenti di intelligenza artificiale
Economia

A Napoli roadshow per scovare talenti di intelligenza artificiale

Amd: Conoscere i dati essenziali per migliorare cure del diabete
Economia

Amd: Conoscere i dati essenziali per migliorare cure del diabete

Axa supporta la ricerca italiana: cattedra su cure deficit visivi
Scienza e tecnologia

Axa supporta la ricerca italiana: cattedra su cure deficit visivi

Maltempo, Di Maio mostra in diretta l'Iban per le donazioni
Politica

Maltempo, Di Maio mostra in diretta l'Iban per le donazioni

Quadro a Eicma con nuovo brand Nuvion e XQooder per off-road
Cronache

Quadro a Eicma con nuovo brand Nuvion e XQooder per off-road

Trump discute con giornalista in conferenza: "Maleducato, sei il nemico del popolo" - SOTTOTITOLI
Politica

Trump discute con giornalista in conferenza: "Maleducato, sei il nemico del popolo" -...

Intesa Sanpaolo e Mastercard lanciano carta pagamento biometrica
Economia

Intesa Sanpaolo e Mastercard lanciano carta pagamento biometrica

Referendum Atac, i romani esasperati: andremo a votare, ma poi?
Cronache

Referendum Atac, i romani esasperati: andremo a votare, ma poi?

Diventa un caso il video 'anti-Down' di Casalino. Lui: era teatro
Cronache

Diventa un caso il video 'anti-Down' di Casalino. Lui: era teatro

Ecomondo, CIC: biometano da frazione organica Ã¨ asse portante
Economia

Ecomondo, CIC: biometano da frazione organica Ã¨ asse portante

Corepla, premiate le buone idee su riciclo plastica
Economia

Corepla, premiate le buone idee su riciclo plastica

Medico disperso a Corleone, il video del ritrovamento del corpo in un vigneto
Politica

Medico disperso a Corleone, il video del ritrovamento del corpo in un vigneto

Demolito maxi - serbatoio in Brianza, ecco il momento dell'esplosione
Politica

Demolito maxi - serbatoio in Brianza, ecco il momento dell'esplosione

Conte cita Aldo Moro nel discorso al Congresso Nazionale del Notariato
Politica

Conte cita Aldo Moro nel discorso al Congresso Nazionale del Notariato

Ue rivede in peggio stime su Italia. Mattarella: ispirare fiducia
Economia

Ue rivede in peggio stime su Italia. Mattarella: ispirare fiducia

EICMA 2018 nellâ€™area Start-UP si respira il futuro
Motori

EICMA 2018 nellâ€™area Start-UP si respira il futuro

Sparatoria a Los Angeles, dodici vittime oltre all'assalitore
Politica

Sparatoria a Los Angeles, dodici vittime oltre all'assalitore

Maltempo, Costa a Regioni: oltre 6 miliardi contro il dissesto
Cronache

Maltempo, Costa a Regioni: oltre 6 miliardi contro il dissesto

Bologna, New Holland festeggia a Eima i 100 anni di Fiat Trattori
Economia

Bologna, New Holland festeggia a Eima i 100 anni di Fiat Trattori

Masticare a lungo fa bene alla salute, della bocca e della mente
Economia

Masticare a lungo fa bene alla salute, della bocca e della mente


Dr. U Devices & Mamba Instruments Announce Technology Deal

- REDONDO BEACH, California, Nov. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. U Devices, maker of Dr.UGraft Revolution Hair Transplant Systems, proudly announced today that it has now formed a worldwide partnership with Mamba Instruments and its founder, Dr. Roberto Trivellini, South America's preeminent hair restoration surgeon. The two companies have entered into a worldwide license agreement relating to Dr. U Devices' US Patent No. 8,876,847 (and foreign equivalents), which cover its revolutionary flared (hybrid) FUE punch technology.

Dr. U Devices' founder, Dr. Sanusi Umar, commented: "I am happy to be working with Dr. Trivellini, who is the face of hair restoration surgery in South America. Together, we will use my valuable intellectual property to bring the technology to the forefront of the industry. I look forward working with Dr. Trivellini and other esteemed colleagues to advance FUE hair restoration around the world."

Dr. Trivellini's Mamba Instruments is the first manufacturer of FUE surgical devices to obtain a license to the patents covering Dr. U Devices' flared (hybrid) FUE punch technology. Dr. U Devices has enforced and will continue to enforce its intellectual property rights against infringing products in the US and around the globe.*

Dr. Umar is a noted hair restoration surgeon, dermatologist, and clinical faculty member of the University of California at Los Angeles (UCLA). An inventor on numerous patents, Dr. Umar is a pioneer and innovator in the field of hair replacement therapies. Dr. Trivellini is the pre-eminent hair restoration expert in South and Central America, with more than 25 years of experience in the field of hair restoration.  Dr. Trivellini's achievements include founding the Paraguayan Society of Hair Restoration Surgery and the Latin American Workshop of FUE.

Dr.UGraft Revolution Hair Transplant Systems (FUE machines and punches)—which embody innovations described and claimed in Dr. U Devices' numerous granted patents and pending applications—are currently available for use in FUE procedures worldwide at https://ugraft.com.

*Dr. U Devices is represented by Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton LLP in connection with ongoing IP enforcement efforts in the United States and abroad.


