DraftKings Launches Women's World Cup Fantasy Games

- BOSTON, June 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- For the first time ever, DraftKings will offer its innovative daily fantasy games for the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup, making women's soccer the 13th DFS category for DraftKings, which continues to lead the pack in available sports among fantasy operators.  

"All eyes will be on the matches in France, and we are excited to offer soccer fans a more engaging way to enjoy the action," said Matt Kalish, CRO and co-founder of DraftKings. "The passion of our fans informs our innovation and product roadmap, so for such a special event that only comes along every four years, we wanted to ensure our full complement of offerings would be at their fingertips."

Fueling the DraftKings Women's World Cup contests are the company's data capabilities, which will source match and player information at every moment of play for fans to leverage in their daily fantasy selections. Customers can enjoy DraftKings Classic and Showdown modes for World Cup matches, constructing lineups of six players while staying within a $50,000 salary cap range and designating a "captain" slot that grants one player a bonus multiplier. Classic contests will require selecting players from more than one match, while Showdown contests must include players from each team in a single match.

In addition to the daily fantasy contests available in eight countries around the world – including the U.S., Canada, the U.K. and Australia – fans in New Jersey and Mississippi will be able to legally bet on the Women's World Cup for the first time via DraftKings Sportsbook, with mobile only available in New Jersey.

To get in the game inside the game during the Women's World Cup, players can either head to www.draftkings.com or download the DraftKings app via iOS and Android. 

About DraftKings

DraftKings is a global sports technology and entertainment company that believes life is more fun with skin in the game. Its mission is to bring fans closer to the games they love via a unique combination of daily fantasy sports, sports betting and media platforms that, combined, deliver "The Game Inside The Game." Founded in 2012 by Matt Kalish, Paul Liberman and Jason Robins, DraftKings is headquartered in Boston, MA, and offers daily fantasy sports contests across 13 professional sports in 8 countries including the U.S., Canada, U.K. and Australia. Operating pursuant to state regulations in New Jersey and Mississippi, DraftKings Sportsbook mobile and retail, allows players in the state to engage in betting for major U.S. and international sports. 

DraftKings Media Contact: Stephen Miraglia  media@draftkings.com      

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/729265/DraftKings_Logo.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/779518/DK_Sportsbook_Logo.jpg

   


