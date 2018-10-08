Serie B, Cassano: "Situazione grottesca, Entella merita di essere ripescato"
Entella, Cassano: "Non importa in che serie gioca, se il presidente mi vuole io resto"
Infografica - Jair Bolsonaro ha vinto il primo turno delle presidenziali in Brasile
Migranti, Salvini: "La grande finanza ha bisogno di nuovi schiavi"
Fico: "Manovra, non sono preoccupato dai mercati, convinto che ci sara' dialogo"
Assolombarda e Cisco: "TelePresence", il Presidente Bonomi sul progetto
Assolombarda e Cisco lanciano "TelePresence": ne parla Santoni, AD di Cisco
Assolombarda e Cisco lanciano "TelePresence": ne parla Cereda, VP Assolombarda
Verna (Presidente Odg): "In Italia crescente fastidio di chi governa verso l'informazione"
Tg Sport, Gattuso: "La squadra esprime un buon calcio"
Crollo ponte, gli sfollati dopo l'incontro con Toninelli: "Basta bugie, cambiare il decreto"
Meloni: "Istituto della famiglia sotto attacco, dobbiamo difenderla"
Crollo ponte, l'Ue: "Offriamo il nostro aiuto a Genova"
Minaccia di lanciarsi nel vuoto nel cortile del Tribunale di Genova, le immagini del salvataggio
Pensioni, Meloni: "Si ad aumento,1000 Euro a chi ha versato i contributi"
Droga in Barriera di Milano "C'e' una legione di spacciatori, ma colpa e' nostra che compriamo"
Manovra, Meloni: "No ad assistenzialismo, crescita si favorisce abbassando le tasse"
Meloni: "Fiera che l'unica legge di iniziativa parlamentare approvata porti il mio nome"
Salvini: "Chi vuole speculare sull'economia italiana perde tempo"
Le Pen: "Siamo la forza politica che puo' salvare l'UE"
Dragonfly Therapeutics Adds World-Leading Cancer Immunotherapy Experts to its Scientific Advisory Board

- WALTHAM, Massachusetts, Oct. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Dragonfly Therapeutics, Inc. ("Dragonfly"), today announced the addition of world-leading cancer immunotherapy experts Dr. Elizabeth M. Jaffee, Dr. Suzanne Topalian, and Dr. Lewis Lanier, to its Scientific Advisory Board. They join Dragonfly's scientific team in developing the company's novel TriNKET™ technology to harness the body's innate immune system, and bring breakthrough treatments to patients with both hematological and solid tumor cancers.

"We are very pleased to welcome Drs Jaffee, Topalian, and Lanier to our Scientific Advisory Board," said Bill Haney, co-founder and CEO of Dragonfly Therapeutics. "As we advance to the clinic our targets for both hematological and solid tumor malignancies, we are committed to deepening the company's strong scientific expertise and clinical experience, to urgently and effectively provide breakthrough therapies for cancer patients."

Suzanne Louise Topalian, MD is the Associate Director, Bloomberg-Kimmel Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy and Professor of Surgery at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine. As the Director of the Melanoma Program, Dr. Topalian's current work focuses on modulating immune checkpoints such as PD-1 in cancer therapy, and discovering biomarkers predicting clinical outcomes following treatment. Her pioneering efforts have opened new avenues of scientific interest and clinical investigation in cancer immunology, and have helped to establish immunotherapy as a treatment modality for cancer.  Dr. Topalian received her undergraduate degree from Wellesley College and her medical degree from Tufts University School of Medicine.

Elizabeth M. Jaffee, MD is the Deputy Director of the Sidney Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer Center, and the Dana and Albert "Cubby" Broccoli Professor of Oncology and Professor of Pathology at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine. She is also the President of the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR).  Dr. Jaffe has received numerous awards and accolades as an international leader in the development of immune based therapies for pancreatic and breast cancers.  Dr. Jaffee graduated magna cum laude from Brandeis University and received her medical degree from New York Medical College.

Lewis L. Lanier, PhD, is the American Cancer Society Professor and Chair of the Department of Microbiology and Immunology, UCSF, and Leader of the Cancer Immunology Program, UCSF Helen Diller Family Comprehensive Cancer Center. He is also the J. Michael Bishop, MD, Distinguished Professor in Microbiology and Immunology at UCSF.  Dr. Lanier is an internationally-recognized expert in natural killer (NK) cells and has received numerous awards for his pioneering work in this area. Since the early 1980s, his lab has investigated how NK cells distinguish between normal healthy cells and cells that are transformed or infected with viruses. Dr. Lanier earned his BS from Virginia Tech and PhD from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

Drs Topalian, Jaffee, and Lanier join Dragonfly's distinguished current Scientific Advisory Board which includes:

About Dragonfly Dragonfly Therapeutics is committed to discovering, developing and commercializing therapies that use its novel TriNKET™ technology to harness the body's innate immune system to bring breakthrough cancer treatments to patients.

For more information visit: www.dragonflytx.com, https://www.facebook.com/dragonflytherapeutics/https://twitter.com/dragonflytx 

Media Contact:Maura McCarthy617-588-0086  x702maura@dragonflytx.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/390962/Dragonfly_Therapeutics_Inc_Logo.jpg


