Dragonfly Therapeutics Announces Celgene In-license of First Two TriNKET™ Immunotherapy Drug Candidates

Gli "Amati enigmi" di Licia Magliett aiutano a capire chi siamo
Spettacoli

Gli "Amati enigmi" di Licia Maglietta aiutano a capire chi siamo

Strasburgo, operazione squadre speciali nel quartiere di Neudorf
Politica

Strasburgo, operazione squadre speciali nel quartiere di Neudorf

Open Fiber, rete in fibra capillare necessaria a sviluppo 5G
Economia

Open Fiber, rete in fibra capillare necessaria a sviluppo 5G

Oggi doppio voto di fiducia, ok a ddl anticorruzione e dl fiscale
Politica

Oggi doppio voto di fiducia, ok a ddl anticorruzione e dl fiscale

Soldati cinesi e indiani ballano insieme, "la pace è fatta"
Politica

Soldati cinesi e indiani ballano insieme, "la pace Ã¨ fatta"

Rapine violente in provincia di Catania: 2 arresti
Cronache

Rapine violente in provincia di Catania: 2 arresti

Gospel, botteghe artigiane e cammello. A Roma il Presepe Vivente
Cronache

Gospel, botteghe artigiane e cammello. A Roma il Presepe Vivente

LaSabri protagonista della web serie dedicata a Just Dance
Spettacoli

LaSabri protagonista della web serie dedicata a Just Dance

La banda ultra larga arriva a Lecce, pronta la rete Open Fiber
Economia

La banda ultra larga arriva a Lecce, pronta la rete Open Fiber

"Caro Babbo Natale...", con Poste tornano le lettere dei bambini
Cronache

"Caro Babbo Natale...", con Poste tornano le lettere dei bambini

Manovra, ancora braccio di ferro con Ue, Moscovici: non ci siamo
Cronache

Manovra, ancora braccio di ferro con Ue, Moscovici: non ci siamo

Treno deragliato: 3 giorni prima scintille al punto zero
Cronache

Treno deragliato: 3 giorni prima scintille al punto zero

Metro Barberini, Spagna e Repubblica chiuse, lo sgomento degli utenti
Politica

Metro Barberini, Spagna e Repubblica chiuse, lo sgomento degli utenti

Spazio, passeggiata spaziale per controllare il buco sulla Soyuz
Scienza e tecnologia

Spazio, passeggiata spaziale per controllare il buco sulla Soyuz

Il presepe tra i Sassi di Matera arriva al Quirinale
Culture

Il presepe tra i Sassi di Matera arriva al Quirinale

'Firenze secondo me', Renzi presenta il suo documentario: "Un sogno che si avvera"
Politica

'Firenze secondo me', Renzi presenta il suo documentario: "Un sogno che si avvera"

Un minuto di silenzio per le vittime di Strasburgo al Consiglio UE
Politica

Un minuto di silenzio per le vittime di Strasburgo al Consiglio UE

Attentato Strasburgo, minuto di silenzio in aula alla Camera per le vittime
Politica

Attentato Strasburgo, minuto di silenzio in aula alla Camera per le vittime

Francia, Strasburgo piange le vittime, polizia nei mercatini
Politica

Francia, Strasburgo piange le vittime, polizia nei mercatini

Arriva 'Playmobil: The Movie', il film ispirato ai giocattoli
Spettacoli

Arriva 'Playmobil: The Movie', il film ispirato ai giocattoli


Dragonfly Therapeutics Announces Celgene In-license of First Two TriNKET™ Immunotherapy Drug Candidates

- WALTHAM, Massachusetts, Dec. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Dragonfly Therapeutics, Inc. ("Dragonfly" or the "Company"), today announced it has licensed two TriNKET™ immunotherapy drug candidates to Celgene Corporation and its affiliates ("Celgene") for $12m each plus prospective milestones and royalties.  The licenses represent the first two of four hematological cancer targets from the companies' June 2017 collaboration.  Today's announcement follows recent news of an expansion of the June 2017 collaboration providing Celgene with the option to license products for an additional four-targets, increasing the total number of collaboration targets between the companies to eight.

"These licenses provide Celgene exclusive worldwide intellectual property rights to the first two products developed for Celgene using Dragonfly's TriNKET technology" said Rupert Vessey, FRCP DPhil, President of Research and Early Development for Celgene Corporation.  "Based on the evidence we've seen, we believe these TriNKET drug candidates offer an exciting opportunity to help cancer patients by offering a novel mechanism of action in immune oncology."

"Celgene is excited about the potential for these first TriNKET drug candidates" said Robert Hershberg, MD, PhD, head of Celgene's Business Development and Global Alliances. "While no novel mechanism can be proven until it is fully clinically validated, we are excited about the opportunity these TriNKET drug candidates offer for immunotherapies for patients."

"We are thrilled to hand off two very promising TriNKET drug candidates to Celgene and excited to see them move the candidates forward," said Dragonfly CEO Bill Haney, "The Celgene team have been fantastic collaboration partners over the past 18 months, and we look forward to continuing our efforts to bring potential new immune-oncology treatment options to patients with cancer."

About DragonflyDragonfly Therapeutics is committed to discovering, developing and commercializing therapies that use its novel TriNKET™ technology to harness the body's innate immune system to bring breakthrough cancer treatments to patients.

For more information visit: www.dragonflytx.com , www.facebook.com/dragonflytherapeutics/, or https://twitter.com/dragonflytx .  

Media Contact:  Maura McCarthy: maura@dragonflytx.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/390962/Dragonfly_Therapeutics_Inc_Logo.jpg  


