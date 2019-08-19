Drive Technology Holland Launches Gearless Drive System

Trump: difficile accordo con Cina se Hong Kong diventa Tienanmen
Politica

Trump: difficile accordo con Cina se Hong Kong diventa Tienanmen

Open Arms, continua l'odissea. Trattative con la Spagna
Politica

Open Arms, continua l'odissea. Trattative con la Spagna

Roberto Casaleggio "redivivo" : "Accordo M5s-Pd? Lascerei il Movimento"
Video

Roberto Casaleggio "redivivo" : "Accordo M5s-Pd? Lascerei il Movimento"

E' morto Simon Gautier, il 27enne francese disperso in Cilento
Cronache

E' morto Simon Gautier, il 27enne francese disperso in Cilento

Salvini: "Grillini hanno faccia di bronzo a governare col PD", e la folla urla 'voto, voto'
Politica

Salvini: "Grillini hanno faccia di bronzo a governare col PD", e la folla urla 'voto,...

Salvini: "Chi pensa di governare un anno con la Lega e uno col PD ha dei problemi"
Politica

Salvini: "Chi pensa di governare un anno con la Lega e uno col PD ha dei problemi"

Casellati: "Politica deve fare interventi per sostenere natalita' e famiglia"
Politica

Casellati: "Politica deve fare interventi per sostenere natalita' e famiglia"

Lungo applauso per la Casellati al Meetiing di Rimini mentre parla di famiglia
Politica

Lungo applauso per la Casellati al Meetiing di Rimini mentre parla di famiglia

Previsioni meteo per martedÃ¬, 20 agosto
Meteo

Previsioni meteo per martedÃ¬, 20 agosto

Salvini: "Conte e' ancora il mio presidente del Consiglio"
Politica

Salvini: "Conte e' ancora il mio presidente del Consiglio"

Open Arms, Salvini: "Nessuno sbarchera' con mia autorizzazione"
Politica

Open Arms, Salvini: "Nessuno sbarchera' con mia autorizzazione"

Carola Rackete arrestata da Salvini, a Bettola la gag leghista
Politica

Carola Rackete arrestata da Salvini, a Bettola la gag leghista

Grillo: pugnalata in Agosto, Salvini di media intelligenza ma pensavo leale
Politica

Grillo: pugnalata in Agosto, Salvini di media intelligenza ma pensavo leale

Salvini contestato al suo arrivo alla Versiliana
Politica

Salvini contestato al suo arrivo alla Versiliana

Salvini: Renzi bocciato da italiani vuole tornare con giochi di palazzo
Politica

Salvini: Renzi bocciato da italiani vuole tornare con giochi di palazzo

Salvini: sto preparando discroso per il Senato, il Re e' nudo, vado avanti a testa alta
Politica

Salvini: sto preparando discroso per il Senato, il Re e' nudo, vado avanti a testa alta

Salvini contro Richard Gere: ci da' dei razzisti e poi si fa vacanza in barca in Italia
Politica

Salvini contro Richard Gere: ci da' dei razzisti e poi si fa vacanza in barca in Italia

Previsioni meteo per lunedÃ¬, 19 agosto
Cronache

Previsioni meteo per lunedÃ¬, 19 agosto

Open Arms, pressing di Conte su Salvini. E sbarcano 27 minori
Cronache

Open Arms, pressing di Conte su Salvini. E sbarcano 27 minori

A Hong Kong nuove proteste, scontri con la polizia
Politica

A Hong Kong nuove proteste, scontri con la polizia


Drive Technology Holland Launches Gearless Drive System

- SCHIJNDEL, Netherlands, Aug. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dutch company Drive Technology Holland has developed a globally patented gearless drive system, that can significantly improve the efficiency and performance of (electric) cars, vehicles, ships, windturbines, bicycles and machines.

Drive Technology Holland is based in the Eindhoven region. The tech-company has been continuously engaged in the development of innovative techniques for more than ten years. The new drive system has now been developed into a prototype. The most important part of this is the Controlled Rotation System, which allows stepless transmission without the use of gears, chains and oil.

The system is driven by a toothed belt. This can be done by a conventional toothed belt or a toothed belt (Adaptive Drive Belt) developed by Drive Technology Holland, which uses newly developed slide elements. This makes the system a more compact, lighter, cheaper, maintenance and environmentally friendly alternative to the traditional gearbox.

The new drive system has many advantages and applications. The system ensures that all machines and vehicles to which it can be applied no longer require gears and oil. As a result,  resistance decreases, efficiency increases and fewer parts and raw materials are needed. It is also possible to drive cars per wheel. With wind turbines, for example, a gearbox is no longer needed, which reduces the resistance and increases the efficiency. Applying the system to bike makes cycling lighter. "With this system, it feels like you are riding an electric bike on a regular bike," said Harrie Essens – R&D Director.

The drive system is single-axis and consists of two adjustable conical discs that are self-centring, with the use of slide elements. These conical discs are both hydraulically moved away and towards each other, causing the slide elements to move up or down by a sliding technique. This creates a larger or smaller circle for the toothed belt, resulting in an acceleration or deceleration.

"Our system ultimately resulted in a stepless variable gear system driven by a toothed belt. That did not seem technically possible, but we have shown that it is possible. That makes it extra special," said Jan de Wijs – Director of Design Engineering.

At the first presentation of the drive system, the invention was wrongly compared with the traditional drive systems, which are still used in the automotive industry after fifty years. Yet both systems are completely different. "A traditional drive system consists of two axles, while CRS is single-axle. Also, our system does not drive gears, is driven by a toothed belt and requires no oil, which is the case with traditional drive systems. In fact, we have invented a completely new stepless variable drive system, but in an improved version, driven by a toothed belt," said Harrie Essens – R&D Director.

Visit: www.drivetechnologyholland.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/961668/Drive_Technology_Holland.jpg 

 


in evidenza
E' scontro Richard Gere-Salvini ' Baby Trump '. 'Buonista milionario'

Migranti

E' scontro Richard Gere-Salvini
'Baby Trump'. 'Buonista milionario'

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2019 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.