DTRA Commits Additional Funds to MeMed's Innovative Bacterial Versus Viral Test and Point-of-Care Platform

Esplosione sulla Salaria, le immagini delll'intervento dei Vigili del Fuoco
Politica

Esplosione sulla Salaria, le immagini delll'intervento dei Vigili del Fuoco

Esplode autocisterna in una pompa di benzina sulla Salaria, le immagini aeree dei Vigili del Fuoco
Politica

Esplode autocisterna in una pompa di benzina sulla Salaria, le immagini aeree dei...

Esplode cisterna di carburante sulla Salaria, un camion dei Vigili del Fuoco completamente bruciato
Politica

Esplode cisterna di carburante sulla Salaria, un camion dei Vigili del Fuoco...

Spazio, in orbita col razzo Ariane satelliti sudcoreano e indiano
Scienza e tecnologia

Spazio, in orbita col razzo Ariane satelliti sudcoreano e indiano

Partita la prima "talpa" che scava tunnel M4 nel centro di Milano
Cronache

Partita la prima "talpa" che scava tunnel M4 nel centro di Milano

Fico: giusto rompere rapporti con l'Egitto senza novitÃ  su Regeni
Politica

Fico: giusto rompere rapporti con l'Egitto senza novitÃ  su Regeni

Poste Italiane e Caritas regalano sorrisi con i pacchi smarriti
Cronache

Poste Italiane e Caritas regalano sorrisi con i pacchi smarriti

Fontana Milano 1915, il made in Milano che ha successo nel mondo
Economia

Fontana Milano 1915, il made in Milano che ha successo nel mondo

Fumo, Cricelli: "Formazione medici al servizio del paziente"
Cronache

Fumo, Cricelli: "Formazione medici al servizio del paziente"

A Napoli "Rubens, Van Dick, Ribera. La collezione di un Principe"
Culture

A Napoli "Rubens, Van Dick, Ribera. La collezione di un Principe"

Esplosione in un distributore sulla Salaria, 2 morti e 10 feriti
Cronache

Esplosione in un distributore sulla Salaria, 2 morti e 10 feriti

Ultime rifiniture per "Men In Italy", il primo musical sulla moda
Spettacoli

Ultime rifiniture per "Men In Italy", il primo musical sulla moda

Probiotici per l'intestino: multiceppo e a elevata concentrazione
Cronache

Probiotici per l'intestino: multiceppo e a elevata concentrazione

Brexit, May: "Non Ã¨ piano dell'Ue contro Regno Unito ma nostro impegno verso Irlanda del Nord"
Politica

Brexit, May: "Non Ã¨ piano dell'Ue contro Regno Unito ma nostro impegno verso Irlanda...

PD, Rossi (Gov.Toscana): "Con dibattito riposizionamento dirigenti non si recuperano elettoriâ€
Politica

PD, Rossi (Gov.Toscana): "Con dibattito riposizionamento dirigenti non si recuperano...

La mafia raccontata agli studenti con Lo Cascio e "I cento passi"
Cronache

La mafia raccontata agli studenti con Lo Cascio e "I cento passi"

Folle corsa tra auto a Pozzuoli, muore netturbino, arrestato 21enne
Politica

Folle corsa tra auto a Pozzuoli, muore netturbino, arrestato 21enne

Esplode distributore di benzina sulla Salaria, fumo nero si alza dalla strada
Politica

Esplode distributore di benzina sulla Salaria, fumo nero si alza dalla strada

Regeni, Fico: ''Rapporti con Egitto a repentaglio senza passi in avanti''
Politica

Regeni, Fico: ''Rapporti con Egitto a repentaglio senza passi in avanti''

Europee, Rossi (Pres. Regione Toscana): "Saranno epocali, se vincono populisti sarÃ  fine dell'Ue"
Politica

Europee, Rossi (Pres. Regione Toscana): "Saranno epocali, se vincono populisti sarÃ ...


DTRA Commits Additional Funds to MeMed's Innovative Bacterial Versus Viral Test and Point-of-Care Platform

- MeMed's contract with DTRA is expanded to include key verification milestones

MeMed today announced DTRA's expanded commitment to their point-of-care immunoassay platform and ground breaking bacterial versus viral host-response test.

     (Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/451805/MeMed_Ltd_Logo.jpg )

Dr. Eran Eden, MeMed's co-founder and CEO said: "DTRA's exercise of an expanded contract further supports our multi-year international effort to develop a unique platform that can measure multiple proteins with laboratory precision at the point-of-care, and our host-response test for distinguishing between bacterial and viral infection in minutes. The test has the potential to address a daily clinical dilemma that is a fundamental driver of antibiotic misuse - the difficulty in distinguishing between bacterial and viral infections."

"We greatly value our relationship with the Department of Defense, which reflects an alignment of interests to develop diagnostic technologies that help improve public health," said Dr. Tanya Gottlieb, MeMed's VP Scientific Affairs, responsible for coordinating MeMed's strategic activities with governments.

Dr. Kfir Oved, MeMed's co-founder and CTO, who has lead development of the point-of-care platform noted: "The versatility of MeMed's point-of-care platform derives from the similarity between its core chemistry and that of large automated immunoassay machines. This makes it readily amenable to transition of other protein-based tests or signatures, ensuring cost-effective menu expandability, which increases its potential value to the Department of Defense and other partners."

About MeMed 

Our mission is to translate the complex signals of our immune system into simple diagnostic insights that transform the way we treat infectious and inflammatory diseases - at the right place and the right time. Over nearly a decade, with collaborators around the globe, MeMed has developed and validated an immune-based protein signature called MeMed BV™ for distinguishing between bacterial and viral infections - an indispensable tool in the fight against resistant strains of bacteria - one of the biggest healthcare challenges of our time. An ELISA format of MeMed BV™, called ImmunoXpert™, is cleared for use in the EU (CE-IVD), Switzerland and Israel and is currently in pilot distribution in these territories. MeMed is also developing MeMed Key™, a platform that opens the way to measuring multiple proteins and signatures, conventional and innovative, with central lab precision at the point-of-need. MeMed Key™ measures MeMed BV™ within minutes. Today, we are expanding our network of partnerships with internationally renowned academic, commercial and government stakeholders to advance, validate and facilitate global availability of our platform and tests.

For additional information, please visit http://www.me-med.com.

About the Defense Threat Reduction Agency 

DTRA is a Combat Support Agency and a Defense Agency with a three-pronged mission: 1.) to counter the threats posed by the full spectrum of weapons of mass destruction (WMD), including chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and high-yield explosives; 2.) counter the threats posed by the growing, evolving categories of improvised threats, including improvised explosive devices, car bombs and weaponized consumer drones, as well as the tactics, technologies and networks that put them on the battlefield; 3.) ensure the U.S. military maintains a safe, secure, effective and credible nuclear weapons deterrent.

For more information visit http://www.dtra.mil

Company Contact: Tanya Gottlieb VP Scientific Affairs, MeMed Phone: +972-4-8500302tanya.gottlieb@me-med.com


in evidenza
Calendario Pirelli "Dreaming" Gigi Hadid, Laetitia Casta e...

ECCO TUTTE LE FOTO

Calendario Pirelli "Dreaming"
Gigi Hadid, Laetitia Casta e...

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo

Abiti sartoriali da Uomo, Canali

Dal 1934 Canali realizza raffinati abiti da uomo di alta moda sartoriale. Scopri la nuova collezione Canali.


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2018 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.