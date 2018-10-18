Dubai Offers Highest Potential Price Growth on Residential Property for Investors Worldwide, According to Emaar

Moscovici: "Deficit Italia preoccupa commissione e vari Paesi Ue"
Politica

Moscovici: "Deficit Italia preoccupa commissione e vari Paesi Ue"

Milano, le Scale Up incontrano gli investitori internazionali
Economia

Milano, le Scale Up incontrano gli investitori internazionali

"Credo", l'album di Vincenzo Incenzo prodotto da Renato Zero
Spettacoli

"Credo", l'album di Vincenzo Incenzo prodotto da Renato Zero

Ilaria Cucchi: "Nistri vuole colpire tutti quelli che parlano"
Cronache

Ilaria Cucchi: "Nistri vuole colpire tutti quelli che parlano"

Crollo Genova, sfollati tornano a casa: 2 ore per recupero beni
Cronache

Crollo Genova, sfollati tornano a casa: 2 ore per recupero beni

Trentino: una app per puntare a uno stile di vita piÃ¹ salutare
Economia

Trentino: una app per puntare a uno stile di vita piÃ¹ salutare

Crollo Genova, sfollati: emergenza abitativa non Ã¨ ancora finita
Cronache

Crollo Genova, sfollati: emergenza abitativa non Ã¨ ancora finita

Crimea, Putin: strage Kerch Ã¨ il risultato della globalizzazione
Politica

Crimea, Putin: strage Kerch Ã¨ il risultato della globalizzazione

A Napoli 23 opere in mostra per raccontare la Londra anni '90
Culture

A Napoli 23 opere in mostra per raccontare la Londra anni '90

Rivelato l'autore della Madonna di San Luca, icona di Roma
Culture

Rivelato l'autore della Madonna di San Luca, icona di Roma

Spread, Conte: "Lo seguo con molta attenzione, importante confronto coi mercati"
Politica

Spread, Conte: "Lo seguo con molta attenzione, importante confronto coi mercati"

Incendio a Milano, Vigili del fuoco ancora al lavoro
Cronache

Incendio a Milano, Vigili del fuoco ancora al lavoro

Festa di Roma, apre il thriller-noir "Bad times at the El Royale"
Spettacoli

Festa di Roma, apre il thriller-noir "Bad times at the El Royale"

100 anni di Eliseo, apre Cyrano con Barbareschi: un grido d'aiuto
Spettacoli

100 anni di Eliseo, apre Cyrano con Barbareschi: un grido d'aiuto

Manovra, Tria: "Cercheremo di avviare dialogo costruttivo con UE"
Politica

Manovra, Tria: "Cercheremo di avviare dialogo costruttivo con UE"

L'Isola di Pietro 2, Gianni Morandi presenta la nuova stagione. VIDEO
Spettacoli

L'Isola di Pietro 2, Gianni Morandi presenta la nuova stagione. VIDEO

Conte: ''Crisi di Governo improbabile''
Politica

Conte: ''Crisi di Governo improbabile''

Incendio Milano, Cattaneo: da analisi nessun rischio per salute
Cronache

Incendio Milano, Cattaneo: da analisi nessun rischio per salute

Decreto fiscale, Conte: "Fatti di Roma non mi hanno distratto da Consiglio UE"
Politica

Decreto fiscale, Conte: "Fatti di Roma non mi hanno distratto da Consiglio UE"

Dl fiscale, Conte: ''Salvini dice no Cdm? Si svolgera', il presidente sono io''
Politica

Dl fiscale, Conte: ''Salvini dice no Cdm? Si svolgera', il presidente sono io''


Dubai Offers Highest Potential Price Growth on Residential Property for Investors Worldwide, According to Emaar

- The competitive price of premium residential real estate in Dubai is underpinned by the huge potential for growth by the city - which means stronger appreciation and return on investment - as Dubai continues to record sustained growth led by its firm economic fundamentals.

     (Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/771379/Dubai_Hills_Estate.jpg )

     (Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/771378/Downtown_Dubai.jpg )

In particular, the price of residential real estate in Emaar's Downtown Dubai offers the most competitive value for investors seeking short- to long-term, secure real estate investment in prime locations. Even with its iconic attractions and superior infrastructure, the average price in Downtown Dubai is only US$550 (AED 2,020) per square foot.

In comparison, the average price property prices* in other key cities are significantly higher. Hong Kong leads the list at US$11,000 per square foot, followed by Tokyo(US$7,600), London(US$5,300), Paris(US$4,400), Moscow(US$4,250), New York City(US$4,100), and Shanghai(US$2,125).  

As a gateway city of the world, the Dubai International Airport recorded passenger arrivals of over 43 million in the first half of 2018 and more than 88.2 million in 2017. The world's fourth most visited destination, Dubai also hosted over 15.8 million overnight tourists last year, and 10.44 million as of end-August this year.

Investor appetite for premium real estate in Dubai's central locations such as Downtown Dubai, Dubai Marina, Dubai Creek Harbour, Dubai Hills Estate, and Emaar Beachfront, has spiked in recent months, led by strong demand from high net worth international investors.

Despite the increase in demand, the city offers the most competitive residential real estate rates compared to global cities, as well as significantly high return on investment. For instance, compared to the prime yield of 3.6% in New York*, Dubai promises residential real estate yield of 7.5% - making it one of the most secure cities for value gains through property investment. The prime yields in other key cities globally are: Beijing (6.2%), Boston (4.1%), Brussels (4.5%), Chicago (5.3%), Frankfurt (3.3%), Hong Kong (2.7%), London (3.5%), and Los Angeles (4.3%), and Madrid (3.8%).

Competitive prices and strong yields matched by world-class design, astonishing lifestyle amenities and a central location are key drivers for investors in Dubai's property, such as in Downtown Dubai, the world's most-visited leisure and lifestyle destination with The Dubai Mall welcoming over 80 million visitors annually for four consecutive years.

* JLL Global Real Estate Health Monitor, published in February 2018 

 

For details:Kelly Home ASDA'A BCW +9714-4507-600kelly.home@bm.com 


in evidenza
Kate Moss, busto a 18 carati Sotheby’s lancia un'asta "d'oro"

Costume

Kate Moss, busto a 18 carati
Sotheby’s lancia un'asta "d'oro"

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo

Abiti sartoriali da Uomo, Canali

Dal 1934 Canali realizza raffinati abiti da uomo di alta moda sartoriale. Scopri la nuova collezione Canali.


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2018 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.