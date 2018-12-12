Dubai’s Exceptional City Shopping Retreat Address Dubai Mall by Emaar Hospitality Group Welcomes Guests With New Look and Sparkle

Referendum Tav, Fico: "Voterei no ma il movimento non lo vuole"
Politica

Referendum Tav, Fico: "Voterei no ma il movimento non lo vuole"

Strasburgo, prosegue caccia al killer: fermati due suoi fratelli
Cronache

Strasburgo, prosegue caccia al killer: fermati due suoi fratelli

Shoah, Salvini allo Yad Vashem: mai piÃ¹ crimini come questo
Politica

Shoah, Salvini allo Yad Vashem: mai piÃ¹ crimini come questo

Nuove prospettive per la cura dell'emofilia tipo A con inibitori
Cronache

Nuove prospettive per la cura dell'emofilia tipo A con inibitori

Tutto pronto per la finalissima di X Factor 2018
Spettacoli

Tutto pronto per la finalissima di X Factor 2018

Manovra, Mattarella: auspico accordo con Ue, infrazione problema
Politica

Manovra, Mattarella: auspico accordo con Ue, infrazione problema

Vertice Conte-Junker, Di Maio: "Ore importantissime, il presidente portera' a casa risultati "
Politica

Vertice Conte-Junker, Di Maio: "Ore importantissime, il presidente portera' a casa...

E. Falck, Falck Renewables:" Prestiamo massima attenzione alla governance"
Economia

E. Falck, Falck Renewables:" Prestiamo massima attenzione alla governance"

Borse e zaini perquisiti dalla Polizia all'entrata del centro di Strasburgo
Politica

Borse e zaini perquisiti dalla Polizia all'entrata del centro di Strasburgo

40 anni SSN, Grillo: "Ci sono distorsioni, ma e' tra i migliori a livello internazionale"
Politica

40 anni SSN, Grillo: "Ci sono distorsioni, ma e' tra i migliori a livello internazionale"

Fico: inchiesta Lega? Partiti devono collaborare con magistrati
Politica

Fico: inchiesta Lega? Partiti devono collaborare con magistrati

Gio Evan: Isoardi? Non so quanto mi ha fatto bene. Ho piÃ¹ haters
Spettacoli

Gio Evan: Isoardi? Non so quanto mi ha fatto bene. Ho piÃ¹ haters

Catturato Giancarlo Massidda - Latitante dal 2010
Cronache

Catturato Giancarlo Massidda - Latitante dal 2010

Meloni: fatturazione elettronica follia che farÃ  chiudere tanti
Politica

Meloni: fatturazione elettronica follia che farÃ  chiudere tanti

Terrorismo, Salvini: "Nemico Ã¨ alle porte, non tenere testa sotto la sabbia"
Politica

Terrorismo, Salvini: "Nemico Ã¨ alle porte, non tenere testa sotto la sabbia"

Gio Evan si racconta: sono anti-social, le mie poesie sono doni
Spettacoli

Gio Evan si racconta: sono anti-social, le mie poesie sono doni

Manovra, Salvini: "Stufo di due pesi e due misure"
Politica

Manovra, Salvini: "Stufo di due pesi e due misure"

Roma, Raggi: con rogo al Tmb Salario rischio aumento per la Tari
Cronache

Roma, Raggi: con rogo al Tmb Salario rischio aumento per la Tari

I mondiali, le elezioni e Ronaldo: un anno di ricerche su Google
Cronache

I mondiali, le elezioni e Ronaldo: un anno di ricerche su Google

Attentato a Strasburgo, ecco chi Ã¨ il terrorista ChÃ©rif Chekatt sfuggito alla polizia
Politica

Attentato a Strasburgo, ecco chi Ã¨ il terrorista ChÃ©rif Chekatt sfuggito alla polizia


Dubai’s Exceptional City Shopping Retreat Address Dubai Mall by Emaar Hospitality Group Welcomes Guests With New Look and Sparkle

- With nearly 97 per cent of Dubai's tourists visiting The Dubai Mall, it is no surprise it has earned the title of the world's most visited destination. Visitors to the mall, located in the heart of Downtown Dubai, the iconic mega-development featuring attractions such as Burj Khalifa and The Dubai Fountain, have an unbeatable hospitality experience awaiting them at Address Dubai Mall.

     (Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/796777/Address_Dubai_Mall_Room.jpg )

     (Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/796778/Address_Dubai_Mall.jpg )

Linked directly to the mall's famed Fashion Avenue, Address Dubai Mall now welcomes visitors in a new look and sparkle. Emaar Hospitality Group, the hospitality and leisure business of global developer Emaar Properties, has boldly reimagined the hotel, an exceptional and exclusive city shopping retreat in The Dubai Mall.

Olivier Harnisch, CEO of Emaar Hospitality Group, said: "Address Dubai Mall once again underlines our strategy of creating exceptional lifestyle environments under our Address Hotels + Resorts."

Mohamed Samir El Sayed, General Manager of Address Dubai Mall, added: "The hotel has set industry benchmarks for its service excellence, lifestyle choices and central location. We are raising the standards with the new design and added amenities."

The rooms take on an inspiring new look and feel with lavish furnishings. Private balconies open to mesmeric views of Burj Khalifa and The Dubai Fountain.

Karat, the lobby lounge, is fresher and sophisticated, and serves contemporary and modern Arabic culinary delights. Cez is where you can retreat for a sumptuous lunch. The Café serves luscious lattes to ice-cold frappés. Opening soon is the Club Lounge, exclusively reserved for guests of Club Rooms and Suites. Address Dubai Mall is also home to one of the largest open-air lap pools in Downtown Dubai, its allure enhanced by the exotic pool-side restaurant, Cabana, which will welcome guests shortly.

Adding to the choice of Address Dubai Mall as one of Dubai's definitive wedding venues is a Bridal Sales Centre, that serves as a preview showcase, and a VIP multi-purpose room. The Spa at Address Dubai Mall has an elegant new look and assures the blissful experiences of refinement and rejuvenation that nourish both mind and body.

Address Dubai Mall is in easy walk of Burj Khalifa, Souk Al Bahar and The Dubai Fountain. The Dubai International Airport is only 10 minutes away. Bookings can be made online at www.addresshotels.com

For details: Kelly Home ASDA'A BCW +971-4-4507-600kelly.home@bcw-global.com


in evidenza
Juve, regina degli stipendi in A CR7 davanti a Higuain. Classifica

Sport

Juve, regina degli stipendi in A
CR7 davanti a Higuain. Classifica

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo

Abiti sartoriali da Uomo, Canali

Dal 1934 Canali realizza raffinati abiti da uomo di alta moda sartoriale. Scopri la nuova collezione Canali.


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2018 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.