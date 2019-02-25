Ricerca, Airi: nuove formule di dialogo UniversitÃ -Industria
Dussmann Group Focuses on Client Needs With Planon Software

- BRIGHTON, England, Feb. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Planon, the global leader in software solutions for facility management optimisation, announced today that the Dussmann Group has selected a global licence of Planon Universe for Service Providers. This is an important step in achieving the process efficiency and client support goals of the Dussmann Group strategy 2023, Dussmann Next Level.

"Our goal is to go to the next level with innovative services for the wide range of challenges that confront our clients. This means creating service packages that are customised and flexible. Ultimately, we seek the best available solution for the client," said Dr. Wolfgang Häfele, Dussmann Group executive board spokesman responsible for facility management operations in the German-speaking regions. Dussmann Group is consistently increasing the deployment of new technologies, investing in the digitalisation of both operational and administrative processes and in new support technologies.

In a drive to achieve this goal, Dussmann Group has evaluated the status quo. This includes current use of Planon's IWMS software which is referred to as DIAS ("Dussmann Integrierte Auftrags Steuerung," which translates to Dussmann integrated work order management).

"In technical services, we have made a quantum leap with DIAS. It enables us to control servicing and inspection and to provide our clients with meticulous documentation," said Dr. Wolfgang Häfele.

For the past three years, Dussmann Group has deployed DIAS in technical services management. Planon then released Planon Universe for Service Providers, an enterprise operations platform designed specifically for facility management service providers, and the Dussmann Group started looking at expanding the use of Planon to encompass more processes and replace redundant systems. The new system will be called DIAS 2.0.

"Our priority is to provide transparency and create added value for our clients. Planon's FM-specific platform Planon Universe for Service Providers will play an important role in achieving this goal," said Wolfgang Häfele.

About Dussmann

With 64,500 employees in 17 countries, the Dussmann Group provides services for people, by people. The largest service division, Dussmann Service, provides technical services, catering, security, reception, cleaning, surgical sterilisation, commercial facility management and energy management from a single source. In 2017, the Dussmann Group generated total sales of 2.22 billion Euros.

 


Oscar (anti Trump) a Green Book Per Spider-Man 'mano' italiana

Premi anche a Malek e Lady Gaga

Oscar (anti Trump) a Green Book
Per Spider-Man 'mano' italiana

