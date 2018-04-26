Dutch Biotech Micreos 'Alternative to Antibiotics' Wins Ideas From Europe Finals

Governo, Fico al Quirinale: esito positivo, il dialogo Pd-M5s c'Ã¨
Politica

Governo, Fico al Quirinale: esito positivo, il dialogo Pd-M5s c'Ã¨

Spazio, lanciato con successo il satellite Esa Sentinel-3b
Scienza e tecnologia

Spazio, lanciato con successo il satellite Esa Sentinel-3b

Pancho, il rinoceronte bianco del Parco Faunistico Le Cornelle
Culture

Pancho, il rinoceronte bianco del Parco Faunistico Le Cornelle

Lorenzo Fragola: so che artista voglio essere, non ho piÃ¹ paura
Spettacoli

Lorenzo Fragola: so che artista voglio essere, non ho piÃ¹ paura

Terrorismo, Gabrielli: sistema sicurezza italiano ha funzionato
Cronache

Terrorismo, Gabrielli: sistema sicurezza italiano ha funzionato

Terrorismo, Napoli: gambiano giura fedeltÃ  all'Isis. Arrestato
Cronache

Terrorismo, Napoli: gambiano giura fedeltÃ  all'Isis. Arrestato

Amianto, Muroni: in decreto rinnovabili incentivo bonifica tetti
Cronache

Amianto, Muroni: in decreto rinnovabili incentivo bonifica tetti

Alberto Sigismondi: "TIVUSAT? Dal 4k allo sport e poi..."
Spettacoli

Alberto Sigismondi: "TIVUSAT? Dal 4k allo sport e poi..."

Di Maio: M5S disponibile a tavolo col Pd su contratto per governo
Politica

Di Maio: M5S disponibile a tavolo col Pd su contratto per governo

Alfie, il papÃ : "Il Papa venga a Liverpool a vedere cosa succede"
Politica

Alfie, il papÃ : "Il Papa venga a Liverpool a vedere cosa succede"

Elettore a Di Maio: "Facciamo il Governo?" E lui scherza: "Chi la manda?"
Politica

Elettore a Di Maio: "Facciamo il Governo?" E lui scherza: "Chi la manda?"

Consultazioni, Meloni: "Vergognoso un Governo senza il centrodestra"
Politica

Consultazioni, Meloni: "Vergognoso un Governo senza il centrodestra"

Il divertente pranzo dei pinguini all'Acquario, tutti in coda per la distribuzione del pasto
Politica

Il divertente pranzo dei pinguini all'Acquario, tutti in coda per la distribuzione del...

Fico: "Il mandato ha avuto esito positivo, dialogo M5s-PD aperto"
Politica

Fico: "Il mandato ha avuto esito positivo, dialogo M5s-PD aperto"

Consultazioni, Mattarella raggiunge lo studio alla Vetrata del Quirinale dove incontrerÃ  Fico
Politica

Consultazioni, Mattarella raggiunge lo studio alla Vetrata del Quirinale dove...

Fico in auto al Quirinale, picchetto d'onore prima di incontrare Mattarella per le consultazioni
Politica

Fico in auto al Quirinale, picchetto d'onore prima di incontrare Mattarella per le...

Samsung lancia PizzAut, l'app fa lavorare persone con autismo
Cronache

Samsung lancia PizzAut, l'app fa lavorare persone con autismo

Salvini: "Telenovela Di Maio-Renzi finira' male"
Politica

Salvini: "Telenovela Di Maio-Renzi finira' male"

Niente piu' camminata, Fico va al Quirinale in auto
Politica

Niente piu' camminata, Fico va al Quirinale in auto

Salvini su Di Maio: "La coerenza prima di tutto"
Politica

Salvini su Di Maio: "La coerenza prima di tutto"

Dutch Biotech Micreos 'Alternative to Antibiotics' Wins Ideas From Europe Finals

- Inthe iconic Hall of Knights, packed with public and policymakers, Dutch biotech Micreos 'sustainable alternative to antibiotics' was chosen as Europe's most relevant innovation,at the finals of the EU's Ideas from Europe competition. Ideas from Europe is a European initiative that facilitates sustainable innovations aimed at addressing global challenges. 

     (Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/682961/Ideas_from_Europe_Finalists.jpg )

In the presence of Mrs. Elsbieta Bienkowska, European Commissioner Internal Market, Industry, Entrepeneurship and SMEs, and Mrs. Mona Keijzer, State Secretary Economic Affairs & Climate Policy, 12 finalists pitched their inspiring innovations to tackle global challenges, such as healthcare challenges, climate change, immigration, bullying, food waste, extinction of species and renewable energy. Public and policymakers at the Knights Hall then chose their most impactful innovation.

With Micreos' endolysin technology, for the first time it is possible to kill only the unwanted bacteria, regardless of antibiotic resistance. Contrary to existing antibiotics it leaves the beneficial bacteria - essential for our health - intact, preserving the microbiome.

Micreos CEO Mark Offerhaus: "Antibiotic-resistance is an enormous global problem. We've already been able to help over 50.000 people suffering from inflammatory skin diseases such as eczema, acne and rosacea, and wound infections caused by the Staphylococcus aureus bacteria, including the resistant MRSA, but millions can and should benefit. Patients and policymakers need to take their responsibility. There is no need to wait and there is no time to lose."

Watch Finals pitch by Micreos CEO MarkOfferhaus:  

https://youtu.be/J2gGTZ6Fcrs

Ideas from Europe 

Ideas from Europe is a European platform aimed at promoting the development of ideas for society's major challenges. The concept behind Ideas from Europe is that the involvement of the public at large can propel relevant breakthrough innovation (http://www.ideasfrom.eu ).

AboutMicreos 

Micreos (http://www.micreos.com) develops endolysin- and phage technology that enables targeted killing of only unwanted bacteria. The company is considered the leader in this exciting new field. Micreos runs its own production and R&D centre for endolysins in Bilthoven (Human Health) and for phages ( food safety) in Wageningen. The company works together with ETH Zurich and numerous medical and technology centres, including Erasmus MC (Rotterdam), Public Health Lab Kennemerland, the Dutch Burn Centres (Beverwijk) and many others. Gladskin is a Micreos Human Health brand (http://www.gladskin.com).

For further information: Dirk de Meester: +31-6-46048503 - d.demeester@micreos.com

in evidenza
Nino: "I soldi vinti all'Isola 2018? Pagherò i debiti. Dopo che.."

Spettacoli

Nino: "I soldi vinti all'Isola 2018?
Pagherò i debiti. Dopo che.."

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo

Abiti sartoriali da Uomo, Canali

Dal 1934 Canali realizza raffinati abiti da uomo di alta moda sartoriale. Scopri la nuova collezione Canali.


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2018 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.