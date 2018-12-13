13 dicembre 2018- 18:53 DX.Exchange and Bloomberg Crypto Summit: Focus on 2019

- DX.Exchange announces a media and event partnership with Bloomberg Media Group and status as a Crypto Centre sponsor on Bloomberg.com. The digital assets exchange subsequently sponsored the well-attended Crypto Summit that took place in December 2018 at the Bloomberg EMEA HQ in London.

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/798089/DX_Bloomberg.jpg )

"We are delighted to be a sponsor of the Crypto Center at Bloomberg.com," says Amedeo Moscato, COO of DX.Exchange. "It's a step forward for the entire crypto industry to have the possibility to present the public with high quality newsand present DX.Exchange to the Bloomberg audience. We look forward to further expanding our cooperation with Bloomberg Media Group."

DX.Exchange CEO, Daniel Skowronski, gave the keynote speech for the conference that brought together industry experts to discuss what's in store for cryptocurrencies in the upcoming year ahead, and long-term future. Tackling industry challenges, clarifying new regulations, and exposing new opportunities, the summit was very successful in getting to the heart of the matter and providing headline news for blockchain enthusiasts.

"Working with Bloomberg Live, and sponsoring their events is a natural step for us," says Daniel Skowronski, CEO of DX.Exchange. "We are honored that they found us to be an appropriate commercial partnerbrand on the Crypto Centre, and we will do our utmost to ensure that our innovations for the community continue to deliver."

About DX.Exchange

DX.Exchange is a one-stop Fiat and Digital Asset exchange for institutions, portfolio managers and investors. DX.Exchange is EU regulated offering institutional-grade custody of Digital Assets in a secure vaulted cold storage solution. DX.Exchange is built on Nasdaq's market leading matching engine technology. With a state-of-the art user interface, the platform is unrivalled in terms of design and functionality.

Daniel Skowronski, CEOpress@dx.exchange