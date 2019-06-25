Dynata Launches New Marketplace to Revolutionise Access to First-Party Consumer Data

Ali storiche su Venezia, sul Dc-3 con la prima hostess italiana
Culture

Ali storiche su Venezia, sul Dc-3 con la prima hostess italiana

Whirlpool, si aprono spiragli: "Trattativa in fase delicatissima"
Economia

Whirlpool, si aprono spiragli: "Trattativa in fase delicatissima"

Cisgiordania, proteste contro la conferenza in Barhein
Politica

Cisgiordania, proteste contro la conferenza in Barhein

Spazio, successo parziale per il terzo lancio del Falcon Heavy
Scienza e tecnologia

Spazio, successo parziale per il terzo lancio del Falcon Heavy

Direttore Hermitage: "Un buon museo crea il dialogo tra culture"
Culture

Direttore Hermitage: "Un buon museo crea il dialogo tra culture"

La Corte europea di Strasburgo respinge richiesta della Sea Watch
Cronache

La Corte europea di Strasburgo respinge richiesta della Sea Watch

Ndrangheta, blitz in Emilia contro cosca Grande Aracri
Cronache

Ndrangheta, blitz in Emilia contro cosca Grande Aracri

Per 94% delle donne igiene intima Ã¨ prioritÃ , piÃ¹ di cura capelli
Cronache

Per 94% delle donne igiene intima Ã¨ prioritÃ , piÃ¹ di cura capelli

Bond25, il video dal set in Giamaica del prossimo 007
Spettacoli

Bond25, il video dal set in Giamaica del prossimo 007

Auditel entra nell'era digitale, ora rileva anche device digitali
Economia

Auditel entra nell'era digitale, ora rileva anche device digitali

Toninelli: nuovo ponte Genova sarÃ  inaugurato in primavera 2020
Cronache

Toninelli: nuovo ponte Genova sarÃ  inaugurato in primavera 2020

Il nuovo singolo dei ModÃ  "Quel sorriso in volto"
Spettacoli

Il nuovo singolo dei ModÃ  "Quel sorriso in volto"

Salvini: la Sea Watch non entra a Lampedusa, neanche a Natale
Politica

Salvini: la Sea Watch non entra a Lampedusa, neanche a Natale

Mattarella presiede la riunione del Consiglio Supremo di Difesa
Politica

Mattarella presiede la riunione del Consiglio Supremo di Difesa

Sea Watch, Bartolo (PSE): "Al Parlamento UE appello perchÃ¨ altri stati membri li facciano sbarcare"
Politica

Sea Watch, Bartolo (PSE): "Al Parlamento UE appello perchÃ¨ altri stati membri li...

Olimpiadi 2026, Appendino: â€œNessun rimpianto, ho lottato come un leoneâ€
Politica

Olimpiadi 2026, Appendino: â€œNessun rimpianto, ho lottato come un leoneâ€

Male la crescita nel Lazio, appello Federmanager alle istituzioni
Economia

Male la crescita nel Lazio, appello Federmanager alle istituzioni

Recita l'inno della Roma alla nozze in chiesa, prete furioso
Cronache

Recita l'inno della Roma alla nozze in chiesa, prete furioso

La rivincita della vodka alla frutta: diventa un cocktail da bar
Cronache

La rivincita della vodka alla frutta: diventa un cocktail da bar

Spazio, l'impulso della politica con l'Intergruppo parlamentare
Economia

Spazio, l'impulso della politica con l'Intergruppo parlamentare


Dynata Launches New Marketplace to Revolutionise Access to First-Party Consumer Data

- DALLAS, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dynata, a global leader in first-party data and data services, introduces Dynata Marketplace, an integrated, multi-supplier, automated research platform. Dynata Marketplace enables researchers to seamlessly blend Dynata's global, high-quality, first-party consumer data with multiple third-party data providers, within a single platform, to conduct research studies around the world.

Gary S. Laben, CEO of Dynata, commented, "For the first time, companies can now easily access our reliable, scalable first-party data together with data suppliers of their choice. The Dynata Marketplace streamlines research operations, reducing cost and complexity of research for our customers, while providing intuitive control over projects through a single, integrated data platform."

The new marketplace is the only automated, multi-supplier platform that provides direct access to Dynata's industry-leading permissioned, first-party data, covering over 60 million consumers worldwide. Additionally, it offers customers a unique customised approach compared to other programmatic insights exchanges. Dynata Marketplace gives clients the ability to tailor their own private marketplace comprised of preferred consumer data suppliers, rather than requiring them to select from a predetermined list of providers.

"Clients who love working with Dynata but want to source survey data from multiple suppliers, have been clear about their desire for a simple, unified access point to Dynata's data alongside that of other data suppliers," said EVP of Product Development, Tiama Hanson-Drury. "We created a private marketplace to meet this need and provide the capabilities researchers want within a single platform, superior to any currently available alternative," she added.

Dynata Marketplace is accessible within Dynata's Samplify automated research platform, a scalable solution that provides a single point of access for research studies, worldwide. It offers 24/7 access to research data and an A-to-Z toolset that includes survey scripting, targeting and selection, data visualisation, and analytical tools. Clients have three options for service delivery:

About DynataDynata is one of the world's leading providers of first-party data contributed by consumers and business professionals. With a reach that encompasses 60+ million people globally and an extensive library of individual profile attributes collected through surveys, Dynata is the cornerstone for precise, trustworthy quality data. The company has built innovative data services and solutions around its core first-party data offering to bring the voice of the customer to the entire marketing spectrum, from market research to marketing and advertising. Dynata serves nearly 6,000 market research agencies, media and advertising agencies, consulting and investment firms, and healthcare and corporate customers in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. For more information, go to www.dynata.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/808175/Dynata_Logo.jpg

 


in evidenza
La nuova campagna Tampax #decidoio by Publicis Italia

Costume

La nuova campagna Tampax
#decidoio by Publicis Italia

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2019 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.