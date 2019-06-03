EAACI Annual Congress 2019, S. Aureus an Important Risk Factor Contributing to Food Allergy in Children With Atopic Dermatitis

Liverpool celebra la Champions, parata sul bus con la Coppa
Sport

Liverpool celebra la Champions, parata sul bus con la Coppa

Fabio Fazio saluta il pubblio: ci ritroveremo a Rai 2
Spettacoli

Fabio Fazio saluta il pubblio: ci ritroveremo a Rai 2

Papa: i politici non devono mai seminare odio e paure
Cronache

Papa: i politici non devono mai seminare odio e paure

Giro d'Italia, migliaia di visitatori a stand di E-Distribuzione
Culture

Giro d'Italia, migliaia di visitatori a stand di E-Distribuzione

L'avvocato di Carta: Marco estraneo, arresto non convalidato
Cronache

L'avvocato di Carta: Marco estraneo, arresto non convalidato

Marco Carta in tribunale: non sono stato io, Ã¨ andato tutto bene
Cronache

Marco Carta in tribunale: non sono stato io, Ã¨ andato tutto bene

Migranti, procura di Agrigento dissequestra la nave Sea Watch
Cronache

Migranti, procura di Agrigento dissequestra la nave Sea Watch

Previsioni meteo per martedÃ¬, 4 giugno
Cronache

Previsioni meteo per martedÃ¬, 4 giugno

Previsioni meteo per lunedÃ¬, 3 giugno
Cronache

Previsioni meteo per lunedÃ¬, 3 giugno

Romania, Papa celebra la diversitÃ : non aver timore di mescolarsi
Politica

Romania, Papa celebra la diversitÃ : non aver timore di mescolarsi

In California ha aperto il parco a tema di Star Wars
Cronache

In California ha aperto il parco a tema di Star Wars

Cottarelli: unanimitÃ  sui minibot? Forse qualcuno non ha capito
Economia

Cottarelli: unanimitÃ  sui minibot? Forse qualcuno non ha capito

Marco Carta arrestato per aver rubato magliette alla Rinascente
Cronache

Marco Carta arrestato per aver rubato magliette alla Rinascente

Ocasio-Cortez torna barista per un giorno contro i salari bassi
Politica

Ocasio-Cortez torna barista per un giorno contro i salari bassi

LaFil debutta a Milano: primo concerto al Palazzo delle Scintille
Culture

LaFil debutta a Milano: primo concerto al Palazzo delle Scintille

Maxi frode finanziamenti agricoltura, a Foggia denunciati in 11
Cronache

Maxi frode finanziamenti agricoltura, a Foggia denunciati in 11

Urbinati e Pagnoncelli: spinte antisistema scossa per l'Europa
Economia

Urbinati e Pagnoncelli: spinte antisistema scossa per l'Europa

Roberto Bolle balla a ritmo di swing nella notte di Milano
Spettacoli

Roberto Bolle balla a ritmo di swing nella notte di Milano

Tutto pronto per il 2 giugno, le prove del concerto al Quirinale
Cronache

Tutto pronto per il 2 giugno, le prove del concerto al Quirinale

Virginia, dipendente pubblico spara ai colleghi: 12 morti
Politica

Virginia, dipendente pubblico spara ai colleghi: 12 morti


EAACI Annual Congress 2019, S. Aureus an Important Risk Factor Contributing to Food Allergy in Children With Atopic Dermatitis

- "We yet do not know the exact mechanisms that lead from atopic dermatitis to food allergy however, our results suggest that Staphylococcus aureus could be an important factor contributing to this outcome," says Dr Olympia Tsilochristou, the leading author of this paper. This study presents results from an exploratory secondary analysis of data from the groundbreaking Learning Early About Peanut Allergy (LEAP) study Professor Lack has been leading at King's College London. The authors demonstrated that children with severe atopic dermatitis (AD) and/or egg allergy who had skin colonization with S. aureus had higher sIgE values against peanut and egg white as opposed to those who were never colonized with S. aureus. Of note, these results were independent of AD severity.

Additionally, it was shown that children with skin and/or nasal S. aureus colonization were more likely to have their egg allergy persist until the age of 5 or 6 years. This is important as most children with egg allergy typically outgrow this allergy by these time points. Interestingly, the authors also reported that children with skin and/or nasal S. aureus had higher odds ratio to develop peanut allergy despite the fact that they were fed peanut from their entry in the study. These results were independent of AD severity too.

"The role of S. aureus should be considered in future studies aimed at inducing and maintaining tolerance to food allergens in infants with AD," said Professor du Toit, co-author of this article and leading author of previous LEAP publications. Professor Lack concluded by highlighting that "Further prospective longitudinal studies measuring S. aureus with more advanced techniques and interventional studies eradicating S. aureus in early infancy will help elucidate its role in the development of AD or food allergy."

These study results are important as the analysis was made by correcting for AD severity. Previous findings in the literature that S. aureus colonization in AD is associated with food sensitization and allergy may have been confounded by AD severity. S. aureus has been implicated in the development and severity of atopic diseases namely AD, allergic rhinitis and asthma and the findings presented today during the Presidential Symposium extend these observations to the development of food allergy, independent of AD severity.

EAACI would like to take the opportunity to highlight the dynamics of the new generation of allergists within its membership. Dr Olympia Tsilochristou, based at King's College London, has been an active Junior Member of the Academy and was once awarded an EAACI Clinical Fellowship.

About EAACI

The European Academy of Allergy and Clinical Immunology (EAACI) is a non-profit organisation, active in the fields of allergic and immunologic diseases such as asthma, rhinitis, eczema, occupational allergy, food and drug allergy, and anaphylaxis. EAACI was founded in 1956 in Florence, Italy and has become the largest medical association in Europe in the field of allergy and clinical immunology. It includes over 10'000 members from 122 countries, as well as over 60 national and international member societies.

Over the past 63 years, EAACI has dedicated its resources to improving the health of people affected by allergic diseases and asthma. With experience and knowledge in allergy science, EAACI is the primary source of expertise in Europe and beyond for all aspects of allergic diseases and asthma.

Contact

Chiara HartmannEAACI Headquarters Tel: +41 79 9561865communications@eaaci.org www.eaaci.org


in evidenza
Kinsey, profilo Instagram chiuso Brutta sorpresa per la Wolanski

Colpo di scena dopo l'invasione in Champions League

Kinsey, profilo Instagram chiuso
Brutta sorpresa per la Wolanski

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2019 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.