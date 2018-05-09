Philip Morris punta sempre di piÃ¹ su 'smoke free world'
Early Growth Opportunity With $6M Reg D Investor Round

- All figures USD

Anticipated IPO for manufacturer of opulent EV's

Dubuc Motors, Inc., an early stage electric car company developing high end luxury sport vehicles, announced today that it has launched a private investment round under Rule 506(c) of Regulation D promulgated by the Securities and Exchange Commission under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act").

This offering responds to repeated shareholder requests for an opportunity to participate in the Company's financings on similar terms as institutional investors, receiving such requests following their recent Reg A+ financing. Dubuc Motors welcomed an aggregate of over 750 new shareholders in their previous round and counts more than 800 total investors to date. This new Reg D offering is expected to involve both existing and new investors, allowing for those who did not have the opportunity to participate in earlier rounds.

This $6M Reg D round will materialize the final steps required to complete the production model and spring the company's next milestones, which includes a planned Reg A+ IPO. The raise represents a distribution of 3,000,000 shares at a $2 consideration prior to the Company's anticipated listing.

This Regulation D Offering is for accredited investors only, who can expect a lower price in this round than what the Company anticipates the stock price to be in the suggested IPO, while helping to build an offspring of America's great industrialization. "We are addressing a $400 billion dollar luxury market and currently at the cusp of an abundant new era, it's an exciting time to be innovating and pursuing bold ideas. We expect to complement Tesla's product line and very much compete, given our resources and business model, with the mostly smaller European low-volume manufacturers from right here in the United-States" says cofounder Mike Kakogiannakis.

Dressed up on a proprietary chassis design, the company plans to unveil several models from that very structure serving to cater to the wealthy clientele within the automotive industry, otherwise underserved by mass market competitors. Dubuc Motors plans to operate from a 200,000 square-foot state-of-the-art facility in North America, manufacturing a variety of extravagant EV's with a foreseeable line of lavish flying cars, also catering to the affluent and upscale demographic.

Under Rule 506(c), general solicitation of offerings is permitted, however, purchasers in a Rule 506(c) offering must be "accredited investors." This press release does not constitute an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to purchase any securities in any jurisdiction in which such an offer or solicitation is not authorized and does not constitute an offer within any jurisdiction to any person to whom such offer would be unlawful. Additional details of the offering are included in the Private Placement Memorandum.

Website: https://dubucmotors.com

To view investor materials or to invest: TomahawkEV.com

For questions related to this offering: info@dubucmotors.com

Forward-Looking Statements 

Certain matters discussed within this press release are forward-looking statements. Although Dubuc Motors believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained. Dubuc Motors does not undertake any duty to update any statements contained herein (including any forward-looking statements), except as required by law. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include general industry considerations, regulatory changes, changes in local or national economic conditions and other risks.

SECURITIES ARE OFFERED IN THE UNITED STATES THROUGH SAGEWORKS CAPITAL, LLC., A REGISTERED BROKER-DEALER AND MEMBER FINRA/SIPC. NEITHER DUBUC MOTORS NOR SAGEWORKS CAPITAL PROVIDE ANY INVESTMENT ADVICE OR MAKE ANY INVESTMENT RECOMMENDATIONS TO ANY PERSONS, EVER, AND NO COMMUNICATION THROUGH DUBUCMOTORS.COM OR IN ANY OTHER MEDIUM SHOULD BE CONSTRUED AS SUCH. INVESTORS SHOULD NOT INVEST BASED ON THIS PRESS RELEASE ALONE, BUT RATHER SHOULD READ AND UNDERSTAND THE PRIVATE PLACEMENT MEMORANDUM AND ALL OFFERNG DOCUMENTS BEFORE MAKING AN INVESTMENT DECISION.

Mike Kakogiannakis, mike@dubucmotors.com

