23 gennaio 2019- 17:11 Echoworx Expands EU Reach With New German Data Centre

- Echoworx is pleased to announce the opening of their new data centre in Germany. This move further entrenches Echoworx's presence and competitive edge within the EU region.

Known for its proven manufacturing industries, from automotive to pharmaceutical, established financial core and growing industries, like cybersecurity and tech, Germany is an unofficial economic leader within the EU region. And, with new country-specific regulations spurred by the launch of the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) last spring, the timing could not be better.

While the GDPR is a blanket term across the EU region, implementation varies from country to country. And, when it comes to data residency, nearly every German company demands their data remain within German borders. Both domestic and international companies looking to do business in Germany need to have access to German-hosted data centres to effectively compete.

"Knowing where and how data is stored is important when looking for a third-party partnership under new privacy regulations like the GDPR. When data starts to leave a protected zone, for example, the regulations still apply. Having access to a data centre within a target region, like Germany in this case, offers competitive advantages," says Alex Loo, VP Operations at Echoworx.

To accommodate all business needs, in addition to their new German location, Echoworx currently has data centres in Canada, the US, Mexico, the UK and Ireland. All Echoworx data centres are specifically engineered with the highest standards in-mind to protect data and ensure regulatory compliance is met for specific geographic areas.

Echoworx is dedicated to offering enterprise businesses encryption solutions which work. The Echoworx OneWorld encryption platform features multiple secure delivery methods, a seamless end-to-end encryption experience and multiple branding and language options. The Echoworx system is specifically tailored for conducting international business, whether in Europe or abroad.

About Echoworx Echoworx is a trusted path to secure communications. As a pure-play encryption solutions provider, Echoworx works with finance, government, healthcare, legal, and compliance professionals to tailor secure communication solutions that don't impede on customer experience. Our scalable encryption platform, OneWorld, can address multiple uses across an organization. Our encryption experts take pride in transforming chaos into order for leading multi-national enterprises using our SaaS encryption platform. Visit us at http://www.echoworx.com

Echoworx Media Contact: Lorena Magee, VP Marketing, +1-416-226-8600, media@echoworx.com