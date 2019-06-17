edelkrone Introduces Their First ORTAK Product

Alessandro Borghi premiato ad Olbia: mi emoziona essere qui
Spettacoli

Alessandro Borghi premiato ad Olbia: mi emoziona essere qui

Prosperi: Digital Marketing e formazione passepartout per lavoro
Economia

Prosperi: Digital Marketing e formazione passepartout per lavoro

Alessandro Borghi: "Progetti? Pochi ma buoni. Ma ora vacanza"
Spettacoli

Alessandro Borghi: "Progetti? Pochi ma buoni. Ma ora vacanza"

Il premier Conte arrivato al Paris Air Show di Le Bourget
Economia

Il premier Conte arrivato al Paris Air Show di Le Bourget

Dopo il grande buio torna la luce in Argentina e Uruguay
Politica

Dopo il grande buio torna la luce in Argentina e Uruguay

Virginia Raffaele in Canada: sembra l'America con colesterolo ok
Spettacoli

Virginia Raffaele in Canada: sembra l'America con colesterolo ok

Il feretro di Zeffirelli arriva a Palazzo Vecchio a Firenze
Spettacoli

Il feretro di Zeffirelli arriva a Palazzo Vecchio a Firenze

I tesori segreti di Parma: la Pilotta, Leonardo e la Scapiliata
Culture

I tesori segreti di Parma: la Pilotta, Leonardo e la Scapiliata

Tav, Cirio: â€œHo sentito Toninelli e l'ho trovato disponibile a lavorare con il Piemonteâ€
Politica

Tav, Cirio: â€œHo sentito Toninelli e l'ho trovato disponibile a lavorare con il Piemonteâ€

Nominati gli assessori della giunta del Piemonte, Cirio: â€œIl lavoro sarÃ  il nostro primo impegnoâ€
Politica

Nominati gli assessori della giunta del Piemonte, Cirio: â€œIl lavoro sarÃ  il nostro...

Matera Capitale della Cultura, Verri (Fond. Matera 2019): "Bilancio assolutamente ottimo"
Politica

Matera Capitale della Cultura, Verri (Fond. Matera 2019): "Bilancio assolutamente ottimo"

Camilleri ricoverato per arresto cardiaco, le immagini dell'attesa fuori dall'Ospedale Santo Spirito
Politica

Camilleri ricoverato per arresto cardiaco, le immagini dell'attesa fuori dall'Ospedale...

"Hai la maglia del Cinema America, sei antifascista": 4 aggrediti
Cronache

"Hai la maglia del Cinema America, sei antifascista": 4 aggrediti

Flat tax, Salvini: taglio delle tasse nella manovra ci sarÃ 
Politica

Flat tax, Salvini: taglio delle tasse nella manovra ci sarÃ 

Hong Kong, libero leader movimento degli ombrelli: Lam si dimetta
Politica

Hong Kong, libero leader movimento degli ombrelli: Lam si dimetta

Israele, Netanyahu inaugura colonia sul Golan dedicata a Trump
Politica

Israele, Netanyahu inaugura colonia sul Golan dedicata a Trump

Elezioni Sardegna, Meloni: "Grande risultato per centrodestra e FdI, segnale per politica nazionale"
Politica

Elezioni Sardegna, Meloni: "Grande risultato per centrodestra e FdI, segnale per...

Casellati rende omaggio al feretro di Zeffirelli a Firenze
Politica

Casellati rende omaggio al feretro di Zeffirelli a Firenze

Infografica - Minibot, cosa sono e quali rischi corriamo
Politica

Infografica - Minibot, cosa sono e quali rischi corriamo

Applausi per il feretro di Zeffirelli al suo arrivo a Palazzo Vecchio per la camera ardente
Politica

Applausi per il feretro di Zeffirelli al suo arrivo a Palazzo Vecchio per la camera...


edelkrone Introduces Their First ORTAK Product

- edelkrone wants to highlight that the 3D printers will be in every house in the near future, so with the ORTAK line, they aim to make the manufacturing more feasible, decrease the cost for both the customers and the company and reduce the return on investment time drastically.

FlexTILT Head 3D is the first product from the newly-launched ORTAK line for budget-friendly filmmaking.

It is the 3D printable version of FlexTILT Head 2, the company's best-selling tripod head as ultimate pan & tilt solution.

The company emphasizes that ORTAK products will be as fully functioning, durable and long-lasting as the originals for a much lower price. Customers will be able to customize the colors of the parts and get a better return on investments for their 3D printers. The good part is that if for any reason a part breaks, users will print their own spare parts.

The company also announced that it will not be the only or last ORTAK product and there are more products to come.

FlexTILT Head 3D is now available for $29 at http://edel.kr/ortak3d with free same day shipping worldwide.

------

For more information, visit edelkrone's website at www.edelkrone.com.

 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/902430/1_edelkrone.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/902431/2_edelkrone.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/902432/3_edelkrone.jpg


in evidenza
Diletta Leotta torna single Il gossip che scalda l'estate

Sport

Diletta Leotta torna single
Il gossip che scalda l'estate

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2019 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.