Edel-Optics Offers Unique Motorsport Experience at Race Of Champions 2019

Israele, Fico: posizione dell'Italia la esprimono Conte e Moavero
Politica

Israele, Fico: posizione dell'Italia la esprimono Conte e Moavero

Fico: programma M5S basato su No Tav, non puÃ² voler il referendum
Politica

Fico: programma M5S basato su No Tav, non puÃ² voler il referendum

T.Volpe, Falck Renewables: "Presentiamo target migliorati su tutti i fronti"
Economia

T.Volpe, Falck Renewables: "Presentiamo target migliorati su tutti i fronti"

Incendio Salario, Raggi: "Il Tmb non riaprirÃ  piÃ¹"
Politica

Incendio Salario, Raggi: "Il Tmb non riaprirÃ  piÃ¹"

Piazza Fontana, Fico: "Vi chiedo scusa per tutti i depistaggi"
Politica

Piazza Fontana, Fico: "Vi chiedo scusa per tutti i depistaggi"

Manovra, Conte: ''Maggioranza compatta non rinunciamo a nulla''
Politica

Manovra, Conte: ''Maggioranza compatta non rinunciamo a nulla''

Manovra, Conte: ''Rispettiamo impegni presi e non tradiamo italiani, ma siamo ragionevoli''
Politica

Manovra, Conte: ''Rispettiamo impegni presi e non tradiamo italiani, ma siamo...

Referendum Tav, Fico: "Voterei no ma il movimento non lo vuole"
Politica

Referendum Tav, Fico: "Voterei no ma il movimento non lo vuole"

Strasburgo, prosegue caccia al killer: fermati due suoi fratelli
Cronache

Strasburgo, prosegue caccia al killer: fermati due suoi fratelli

Shoah, Salvini allo Yad Vashem: mai piÃ¹ crimini come questo
Politica

Shoah, Salvini allo Yad Vashem: mai piÃ¹ crimini come questo

Nuove prospettive per la cura dell'emofilia tipo A con inibitori
Cronache

Nuove prospettive per la cura dell'emofilia tipo A con inibitori

Tutto pronto per la finalissima di X Factor 2018
Spettacoli

Tutto pronto per la finalissima di X Factor 2018

Manovra, Mattarella: auspico accordo con Ue, infrazione problema
Politica

Manovra, Mattarella: auspico accordo con Ue, infrazione problema

Vertice Conte-Junker, Di Maio: "Ore importantissime, il presidente portera' a casa risultati "
Politica

Vertice Conte-Junker, Di Maio: "Ore importantissime, il presidente portera' a casa...

E. Falck, Falck Renewables:" Prestiamo massima attenzione alla governance"
Economia

E. Falck, Falck Renewables:" Prestiamo massima attenzione alla governance"

Borse e zaini perquisiti dalla Polizia all'entrata del centro di Strasburgo
Politica

Borse e zaini perquisiti dalla Polizia all'entrata del centro di Strasburgo

40 anni SSN, Grillo: "Ci sono distorsioni, ma e' tra i migliori a livello internazionale"
Politica

40 anni SSN, Grillo: "Ci sono distorsioni, ma e' tra i migliori a livello internazionale"

Fico: inchiesta Lega? Partiti devono collaborare con magistrati
Politica

Fico: inchiesta Lega? Partiti devono collaborare con magistrati

Gio Evan: Isoardi? Non so quanto mi ha fatto bene. Ho piÃ¹ haters
Spettacoli

Gio Evan: Isoardi? Non so quanto mi ha fatto bene. Ho piÃ¹ haters

Catturato Giancarlo Massidda - Latitante dal 2010
Cronache

Catturato Giancarlo Massidda - Latitante dal 2010


Edel-Optics Offers Unique Motorsport Experience at Race Of Champions 2019

- The multichannel optician will be the official partner of the motorsport event Race Of Champions (ROC) for the first time. 

On January 19/20, 2019, race drivers participating in ROC will compete at Mexico City's Foro Sol stadium. Some of the drivers who have already confirmed their participation in the upcoming jubilee edition are Formula 1 driver Sebastian Vettel and Mick Schumacher, son of motorsport legend Michael Schumacher, so the competition is not only a battle between different racing series, but also between different generations. 

     (Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/796999/Edel_Optics.jpg )

     (Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/797000/Edel_Optics.jpg )

ROC founder Fredrik Johnsson is looking forward to ROC's 30th anniversary: "Milestone birthdays need to be celebrated fittingly and we wanted that extra something for our international high-class event. Edel-Optics is our perfect partner here. A globally successful company with high quality standards. ROC and Edel-Optics are the perfect match!"

Edel-Optics as partner supplies the perfect eyewear 

The multichannel optician managed to gain ROC's trust with its largest designer eyewear range in Europe and its collaborations with well-known personalities, and it will provide some of the participating race drivers with sun glasses specially designed for ROC. "Sun glasses and motorsport have a long history that has shaped entire brands. Race drivers with cool sun glasses do not only represent a certain lifestyle, but the quality of the glasses also plays an important role here, so ROC is perfect for us to position ourselves in this environment", says Dennis Martens, Founder/Managing Director of Edel-Optics.

Two models will be launched on this occasion: the strictly limited ROC Limited Edition and the ROC Fan Edition. These models will be available at the Edel-Optics Onlineshop starting from January 19, 2019 (while supplies last).

For further information, please go tohttps://www.edel-optics.co.uk/press-center/press-releases/

Press contact: Katarina Ninkovic,katarina.ninkovic@edel-optics.de, +49-40-689-878-702


in evidenza
Juve, regina degli stipendi in A CR7 davanti a Higuain. Classifica

Sport

Juve, regina degli stipendi in A
CR7 davanti a Higuain. Classifica

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo

Abiti sartoriali da Uomo, Canali

Dal 1934 Canali realizza raffinati abiti da uomo di alta moda sartoriale. Scopri la nuova collezione Canali.


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2018 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.