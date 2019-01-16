E-Fresh Announces 93% Growth Rate in 2018

Miniere, Braga (Pd): ddl per recuperare 3.000 siti dismessi
Cronache

Miniere, Braga (Pd): ddl per recuperare 3.000 siti dismessi

Macron lancia il suo Grande Dibattito e parla di Brexit
Politica

Macron lancia il suo Grande Dibattito e parla di Brexit

"E' sempre bello", il nuovo singolo di Coez: il video
Spettacoli

"E' sempre bello", il nuovo singolo di Coez: il video

Salvini: venerdÃ¬ a Napoli, de Magistris pensi a problemi cittÃ 
Politica

Salvini: venerdÃ¬ a Napoli, de Magistris pensi a problemi cittÃ 

Brexit, londinesi timorosi sul futuro: verso anni di incertezza?
Politica

Brexit, londinesi timorosi sul futuro: verso anni di incertezza?

Ue, Salvini: Juncker? Meglio tardissimo che mai
Politica

Ue, Salvini: Juncker? Meglio tardissimo che mai

La campagna di CBM contro la cataratta in Kenya
Politica

La campagna di CBM contro la cataratta in Kenya

Brexit, tutti contro Theresa: i giornali UK impietosi
Politica

Brexit, tutti contro Theresa: i giornali UK impietosi

A Roma la mostra della performer cubana M. M. Campos-Pons
Politica

A Roma la mostra della performer cubana M. M. Campos-Pons

Boom di "Bohemian Rhapsody", Ã¨ tra i 20 film piÃ¹ visti di sempre
Spettacoli

Boom di "Bohemian Rhapsody", Ã¨ tra i 20 film piÃ¹ visti di sempre

Luca Peyrano, Elite: "Diamo fiducia e opportunitÃ  alle Pmi grazie al capitale"
Economia

Luca Peyrano, Elite: "Diamo fiducia e opportunitÃ  alle Pmi grazie al capitale"

Conte: "TornerÃ² alla carica per cambiare l'Ue"
Politica

Conte: "TornerÃ² alla carica per cambiare l'Ue"

Conte in Ciad: "Valutiamo invio forze armate per addestramento truppe locali"
Politica

Conte in Ciad: "Valutiamo invio forze armate per addestramento truppe locali"

Barrese, Intesa Sanpaolo: "Accompagniamo il fattore umano con quello capitale"
Economia

Barrese, Intesa Sanpaolo: "Accompagniamo il fattore umano con quello capitale"

De Felice, Intesa Sanpaolo: "Sinergia banche-imprese necessaria per crescere"
Economia

De Felice, Intesa Sanpaolo: "Sinergia banche-imprese necessaria per crescere"

Rifiuti, proteste al consiglio straordinario al Campidoglio, lo speciale
Politica

Rifiuti, proteste al consiglio straordinario al Campidoglio, lo speciale

Bomba alla pizzeria Sorbillo, De Luca: "SolidarietÃ  al gestore, guardia alta contro criminali"
Politica

Bomba alla pizzeria Sorbillo, De Luca: "SolidarietÃ  al gestore, guardia alta contro...

Reclutava e sfruttava connazionali, arrestato "caporale" bengalese a Colleferro
Politica

Reclutava e sfruttava connazionali, arrestato "caporale" bengalese a Colleferro

Bomba pizzeria, de Magistris: "Siamo in attesa delle forze dell'ordine promesse da Salvini"
Politica

Bomba pizzeria, de Magistris: "Siamo in attesa delle forze dell'ordine promesse da...

Chiusa per bomba, il messaggio lasciato da Sorbillo all'ingresso della sua pizzeria a Napoli
Politica

Chiusa per bomba, il messaggio lasciato da Sorbillo all'ingresso della sua pizzeria a...


E-Fresh Announces 93% Growth Rate in 2018

- ATHENS, Greece, Jan. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- e-Fresh, one of Europe's fastest-growing digital grocers, today announced a 93% growth rate in 2018. By the end of the year, e-Fresh secured a 88% repeat customer rate, increased its customer base 94%, expanded its suite of machine learning technology, and grew to over 150 employees.

Using artificial intelligence, the award-winning startup has delivered over 250,000 online grocery orders in Greece in under three years. The company plans to continue its ambitious growth plans and due to its investment in existing tech advancements.

"There is a global opportunity to reinvent how legacy tech companies utilize AI and automation in e-commerce," said Zina Mavroeidi, CEO of e-Fresh. "Now that we've accomplished this in our local market, we aspire to influence the global sector as consumer purchasing behaviours continue to evolve. In the next five years, we aim to grow aggressively and increase our repeat customer rate through our personalization and AI strategies."

The company's momentum speaks to the significant market opportunity to curb AmazonFresh's expansion since the giant's already had a few stumbles stateside that challenge its assumed global dominance in the grocery delivery space. Unlike the U.S. tech giant, the European company has mastered using robotics and specialised software in their automated warehouses to accelerate the packaging of orders.

Since its inception in 2015, e-Fresh has shown rapid development and today the company:

To learn more about the e-fresh, please visit e-fresh.gr.

About e-FreshE-Fresh.gr is a fast-growing online grocery retailer that has achieved double-digit growth year-over-year. It is known for utilizing technological innovations such as artificial intelligence and warehouse automation to offer a comprehensive service to the Greek consumer. Since 2016, it has delivered more than 250,000 online grocery orders.


in evidenza
Isola dei Famosi nel 'pallone' Ecco le figlie di Mihajlovic. E poi..

Cast, le news

Isola dei Famosi nel 'pallone'
Ecco le figlie di Mihajlovic. E poi..

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2018 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.