16 gennaio 2019- 15:15 E-Fresh Announces 93% Growth Rate in 2018

- ATHENS, Greece, Jan. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- e-Fresh, one of Europe's fastest-growing digital grocers, today announced a 93% growth rate in 2018. By the end of the year, e-Fresh secured a 88% repeat customer rate, increased its customer base 94%, expanded its suite of machine learning technology, and grew to over 150 employees.

Using artificial intelligence, the award-winning startup has delivered over 250,000 online grocery orders in Greece in under three years. The company plans to continue its ambitious growth plans and due to its investment in existing tech advancements.

"There is a global opportunity to reinvent how legacy tech companies utilize AI and automation in e-commerce," said Zina Mavroeidi, CEO of e-Fresh. "Now that we've accomplished this in our local market, we aspire to influence the global sector as consumer purchasing behaviours continue to evolve. In the next five years, we aim to grow aggressively and increase our repeat customer rate through our personalization and AI strategies."

The company's momentum speaks to the significant market opportunity to curb AmazonFresh's expansion since the giant's already had a few stumbles stateside that challenge its assumed global dominance in the grocery delivery space. Unlike the U.S. tech giant, the European company has mastered using robotics and specialised software in their automated warehouses to accelerate the packaging of orders.

Since its inception in 2015, e-Fresh has shown rapid development and today the company:

To learn more about the e-fresh, please visit e-fresh.gr.

About e-FreshE-Fresh.gr is a fast-growing online grocery retailer that has achieved double-digit growth year-over-year. It is known for utilizing technological innovations such as artificial intelligence and warehouse automation to offer a comprehensive service to the Greek consumer. Since 2016, it has delivered more than 250,000 online grocery orders.