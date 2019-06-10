Ambiente, la scuola militare Nunziatella visita la GreenEnergy
Economia

Le prove della versione italiana di "The boys in the band"
Spettacoli

Rossi, Confindustria Giovani_ Italia non si isoli nell'Unione europea
Economia

Luciano Ligabue racconta il suo "Start Tour 2019"
Spettacoli

Produzione industriale ancora in calo, l'Istat: ad aprile -0,7%
Economia

Palermo (CDP)_ Vogliamo essere connessione tra mondondella finanza e imprese
Economia

Massolo (Fincantieri)_ Fincantieri si giova dell'apertura
Economia

Atzori (Sirio): "Non solo cresciamo, ma cresciamo anche bene"
Economia

Fontana (Pres. Regione Lombardia)_ Minibot_ capire come interpretarli
Economia

Dellagiovanna, Hitachi_ Investire in Italia per le competenze elevate
Economia

De Luca, Regione Campania_ â€œNecessarie alleanze Italia in Europa
Economia

Quarant'anni fa moriva John Wayne, leggenda del cinema
Spettacoli

Confindustria GI, Boccia_ Debito, deficit e crescita_ temi da affrontare
Economia

Boccia, Confindustria_ â€œConfronto con Governo su obiettivi condivisi di cresci
Economia

"Chernobyl", nuova miniserie su Sky a 33 anni dalla tragedia
Spettacoli

Bali, il vulcano Agung di nuovo in eruzione
Politica

Dentro la metro Repubblica di Roma a quasi 8 mesi dall'incidente
Cronache

Microsoft svela la nuova Xbox, al lancio c'Ã¨ anche Keanu Reeves
Scienza e tecnologia

Hong Kong, un milione in piazza: scontri dopo la manifestazione
Politica

Mondiali calcio femminili: 2-1 all'Australia, azzurre in festa
Sport

Elbphilharmonie Hamburg Welcomes 10 Millionth Visitor

- Two-and-a-half years after its grand opening, the Elbphilharmonie Hamburg welcomed its 10 millionth Plaza visitor last weekend. Designed by Swiss architects Herzog & de Meuron, the Elbphilharmonie attracts some 4 million visitors annually who enjoy the spectacular panoramic view over the city and port. The Plaza is thus on par with some of the world's most iconic viewing platforms: the Empire State Building in New York attracts 4.1 million visitors annually, the oriental Pearl Tower Shanghai 5 million, the Eiffel Tower Paris 6,9 million, and the London Eye around 3.5 million. For Hamburg as a music city, the Elbphilharmonie is a first-class tourism magnet and a global beacon of music.

Moreover, the number of people attending Elbphilharmonie-concerts surpasses comparable venues: since its opening in January 2017, over 2 million people have attended a concert in one of the two concert-halls – an amazing success that exceeds all expectations. Approx. 900,000 visitors annually enjoy the varied yet demanding concert programme. At a European level, the Elbphilharmonie is thus taking the lead: the Konzerthaus Wien attracts over 600,000 concert-goers annually, the Concertgebouw Amsterdam 700,000 and the Philharmonie de Paris around 540,000.

Tickets for Elbphilharmonie concerts continue to be in great demand. Advance ticket sales for the 2019/20 season start on 20 June at www.elbphilharmonie.com. More about Hamburg at www.hamburg-travel.com.

- Picture is available at AP Images (http://www.apimages.com) -

Contact:Hamburg Marketing GmbH Natalie Ruoßnatalie.ruoss@marketing.hamburg.de+49(0)160-97298302

 


