10 giugno 2019- 13:56 Elbphilharmonie Hamburg Welcomes 10 Millionth Visitor

- Two-and-a-half years after its grand opening, the Elbphilharmonie Hamburg welcomed its 10 millionth Plaza visitor last weekend. Designed by Swiss architects Herzog & de Meuron, the Elbphilharmonie attracts some 4 million visitors annually who enjoy the spectacular panoramic view over the city and port. The Plaza is thus on par with some of the world's most iconic viewing platforms: the Empire State Building in New York attracts 4.1 million visitors annually, the oriental Pearl Tower Shanghai 5 million, the Eiffel Tower Paris 6,9 million, and the London Eye around 3.5 million. For Hamburg as a music city, the Elbphilharmonie is a first-class tourism magnet and a global beacon of music.

Moreover, the number of people attending Elbphilharmonie-concerts surpasses comparable venues: since its opening in January 2017, over 2 million people have attended a concert in one of the two concert-halls – an amazing success that exceeds all expectations. Approx. 900,000 visitors annually enjoy the varied yet demanding concert programme. At a European level, the Elbphilharmonie is thus taking the lead: the Konzerthaus Wien attracts over 600,000 concert-goers annually, the Concertgebouw Amsterdam 700,000 and the Philharmonie de Paris around 540,000.

Tickets for Elbphilharmonie concerts continue to be in great demand. Advance ticket sales for the 2019/20 season start on 20 June at www.elbphilharmonie.com. More about Hamburg at www.hamburg-travel.com.

- Picture is available at AP Images (http://www.apimages.com) -

Contact:Hamburg Marketing GmbH Natalie Ruoßnatalie.ruoss@marketing.hamburg.de+49(0)160-97298302