10 dicembre 2018- 10:59 Elena Baturina's Think-tank BE OPEN Announces the Winner of Its Global Open Call Devoted to the RGB Palette

- BE OPEN, a creative think-tank founded by the international entrepreneur and philanthropist Elena Baturina, has selected the winner of its latest global open call across social media.

The open call named 'BEOPEN in RGB' presented the perfect opportunity for those creative minds around the globe who find inspiration in the everyday world, are able to transform it into their own unique vision, and even change the way other people see it as well. By asking the participants to share their vision in the most graphic form, BE OPEN aims to find innovative approaches and build new creative bonds for people around the globe.

This time, BE OPEN invited everyone to go back to the basics of colour photography and videography to find inspiration for today's creative works. The RGB colour model was developed based on the theories of trichromatic color vision that first appeared mid-19th century. Already in 1861 the first ever permanent colour photograph was taken by J.C. Maxwell using three filters, specifically red, green, and violet-blue.

To celebrate that, the participants shared the relevant visuals centered round the simple palette of red, green and blue via Instagram with the #BEOPENinRGB hashtag, as a way to celebrate people's ability to creatively interpret the reality around them.

The submissions closed November 30, 2018. After a few days of discussing dozens of outstanding entries from all over the world, BE OPEN sends most cordial congratulations to Butron Delcastel @butron_dc, a remarkable street artist from Spain, for the winning image of a colour-changing owl painted with fluorescent spray. The winner will now receive the prize of €300.

BE OPEN thanks all the participants for the truly amazing submissions to this challenge!

BE OPEN is a global initiative to foster creativity and innovation, a think-tank whose mission is to promote people and ideas today to build solutions for tomorrow. It is a cultural and social initiative founded by philanthropist, businesswoman and entrepreneur Elena Baturina. BE OPEN's mission is to harness creative brain power through a system of conferences, competitions, exhibitions, master classes and cultural events.