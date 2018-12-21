Poliziotto aggredito a morsi da un nigeriano alla stazione di Torino Porta Nuova
Poliziotto aggredito a morsi da un nigeriano alla stazione di Torino Porta Nuova

Allegri (Juve) "Non sottovalutiamo la Roma, dobbiamo uscire dal campo con i tre punti"

Separatisti catalani scendono in piazza a Barcellona

Allegri (Juve) "Non abbiamo scritto nessuna lettera a Babbo Natale"

Allegri (Juve) "Le qualita' di Di Francesco non si discutono"

Migranti, Trump: "Abbiamo bisogno del muro"

Meloni scatenata a Radio Rock canta "L'ombelico del mondo" di Jovanotti

Salvini e Al Bano cantano insieme al Viminale le canzoni del cantautore

Ponte Morandi, Toti: "Oggi concludiamo fasi di piÃ¹ stretta emergenza del decreto Genovaâ€

Manovra, Monti: "Quello del Governo Ã¨ stato un vero e proprio disprezzo del Parlamento"

Applauso per Conte durante gli auguri di Natale a palazzo Chigi

Ponte Morandi, Delrio in Procura: "Vogliamo collaborare all'accertamento della veritÃ "

Bottici (M5s) a senatori PD: "Sono macchiette", esplode la bagarre Marcucci: "Si vergogni"

Un fan di Salvini gli chiede un autografo sulla maglia del Milan e lui "Ok, ma non...

Manovra, CirinnÃ  interviene contro la commissione bilancio assente in aula, si...

Manovra, Bagnai: "Deficit di subalternita' infastidisce l'UE", Renzi ride tra i banchi...

Patenti "facili" a Verona, due arresti e 22 denunce

Toti risponde a Toninelli: "Io sono l'orso Yoghi? Nel cestino allora vorrei la gronda"

Spazio, Parmitano: al via l'addestramento specifico per "Beyond"

I bambini di Frattaminore (NA) incontrano Babbo Natale grazie all'evento Poste Italiane


Elena Baturina's Think-tank BE OPEN Launches Next Global Open Call Devoted to Eyes

- BE OPEN, a creative think-tank founded by the international entrepreneur and philanthropist Elena Baturina, is launching its next global open call across social media.

The open call named 'BEOPEN Eyes' present the opportunity for those creative minds around the globe who keep their eyes open, see inspiration in the everyday world, are able to transform it into their own unique vision, and even change the way other people see it as well. By asking the participants to share their vision in the most graphic form, BE OPEN aims to find innovative approaches and build new creative bonds for people around the globe.

#BEOPENeyes is a call-to-action that aims to explore the infinite meanings one's gaze has. Being probably the most symbolic of all sensory organs, eyes may represent omniscience, a gateway into the soul, honesty, intelligence, enlightenment, truth and much more.

For centuries, people have believed eyes to be more than a sensory gateway through which we let the wonders of the world enter our experience, but to be a direct link to one's soul. Eyes symbolism can be traced thousands of years back, the relevant visuals are to be found in temples, arts pieces, crafts, tattoos, etc.

"The eyes are more exact witnesses than the ears," Heraclitus said. So, with this open-call BE OPEN hopes to see the eyes and through the eyes of people from all over the world now.

The participants of the open-call are invited to share the relevant visuals via Instagram with the #BEOPENeyes hashtag, as a way to celebrate people's ability to creatively interpret the reality around them.

The entries will close February 15th 2019. BE OPEN Community members will then select the winning post from a shortlist of submissions with the highest number of likes by Instagram users. The winner will receive a €300 prize.

BE OPEN is a global initiative to foster creativity and innovation, a think-tank whose mission is to promote people and ideas today to build solutions for tomorrow. It is a cultural and social initiative founded by philanthropist, businesswoman and entrepreneur Elena Baturina. BE OPEN's mission is to harness creative brain power through a system of conferences, competitions, exhibitions, master classes and cultural events.


