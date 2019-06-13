Pensioni, Fornero: "Ecco come convincerei Salvini se fosse un mio studente..."
Elixxir Announces Early Access Developer Program for Public AlphaNet

- Developers can submit a proposal on the Elixxir website for the early access developer program. If selected, they will be able to build on Elixxir's public AlphaNet, launching this summer.

Through the AlphaNet, developers will be able to build both traditional and distributed applications which communicate, discover, and operate securely and anonymously through the cMix protocol.  Developers will use the Elixxir ArrowSDK software development kit to integrate metadata-protected communications seamlessly in anything they can build.

"Elixxir's ArrowSDK is a set of simple yet powerful tools. We are making it easy for any developer to put the world's best privacy-protecting communications into their projects," said David Chaum, Founder and CEO of Elixxir.

The ArrowSDK is written in Golang, and is portable across a variety of platforms and operating systems. The ArrowSDK will serve as the platform's interface for all developers; the SDK will be updated as Elixxir moves from AlphaNet, to BetaNet, to MainNet.

Proposals for the Early Access Developer Program will be accepted on an ongoing basis with developer access opening with the AlphaNet release in late summer.  The AlphaNet will be the first-ever public test of the cMix protocol as supported by a team of partner nodes.  Alongside the developer program, Elixxir will launch and test metadata-resistant messenger functionality on the platform. 

"No platform can be successful without a robust developer community – from the beginning Elixxir has prioritized our APIs as a core component of the protocol.  We're excited to place these tools in developers' hands and look forward to seeing what they build," said Benjamin Wenger, Elixxir's VP of Architecture.

About Elixxir: Led by world-famous cryptographer David Chaum, inventor of digital cash and father of online anonymity, Elixxir is a transaction platform running on a full-stack blockchain. Elixxir nodes protect privacy by combining end-to-end encryption with a mixed network that obscures metadata generated by a user's daily activities. The platform will support secure messaging, payments, and decentralized application (dApp) data transfer.  Elixxir is capable of supporting high transaction volumes, with extremely fast processing to support global consumer adoption of the decentralized blockchain.

CONTACT: Peter Somerville, Director of Developer Relations, Media@elixxir.io

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/902236/ArrowSDK_Logo.jpg


