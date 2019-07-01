Elixxir Selects 600 Nodes for BetaNet Program

Bancarotta e riciclaggio: cosÃ¬ le imprese del nord investivano a Capena
Roma

Bancarotta e riciclaggio: cosÃ¬ le imprese del nord investivano a Capena

Ue, Sapelli: "Conte bravo indossatore di giacche e fazzolettini, ma..."
Politica

Ue, Sapelli: "Conte bravo indossatore di giacche e fazzolettini, ma..."

Ponte Morandi, il momento del crollo
Video

Ponte Morandi, il momento del crollo

Aeronautica e Forze Speciali, intervista a un incursore del 17Â° Stormo
Video

Aeronautica e Forze Speciali, intervista a un incursore del 17Â° Stormo

Il colloquio tra Mattarella ed il presidente austriaco Van der Bellen
Politica

Il colloquio tra Mattarella ed il presidente austriaco Van der Bellen

Mattarella visita la Hofburg con il presidente austriaco Van der Bellen
Politica

Mattarella visita la Hofburg con il presidente austriaco Van der Bellen

Mattarella alla Hofburg di Vienna accolto dal Presidente Federale austriaco
Politica

Mattarella alla Hofburg di Vienna accolto dal Presidente Federale austriaco

Ponte Morandi, il video inedito del crollo
Politica

Ponte Morandi, il video inedito del crollo

Si chiude il Passaggi Festival di Fano, gli organizzatori: "Oltre 60mila presenze"
Politica

Si chiude il Passaggi Festival di Fano, gli organizzatori: "Oltre 60mila presenze"

Il premio Passaggi Festival 2019 a Massimo Recalcati
Politica

Il premio Passaggi Festival 2019 a Massimo Recalcati

Giulio Sapelli: "M5s? continuano politica di deindustrializzazione del Paese"
Politica

Giulio Sapelli: "M5s? continuano politica di deindustrializzazione del Paese"

Salvini: "Conte mi ha detto che si puo' iniziare con flat-tax"
Politica

Salvini: "Conte mi ha detto che si puo' iniziare con flat-tax"

Governo, Salvini: "Se si tagliano le tasse ci sto, altrimenti vado a far la ricotta"
Politica

Governo, Salvini: "Se si tagliano le tasse ci sto, altrimenti vado a far la ricotta"

Sea Watch, Conte: "Compiuto ricatto politico con uso strumentale di 40 persone"
Politica

Sea Watch, Conte: "Compiuto ricatto politico con uso strumentale di 40 persone"

Trump incontra Kim in Corea del Nord, il momento della storica stretta di mano
Politica

Trump incontra Kim in Corea del Nord, il momento della storica stretta di mano

Papa Francesco: "Guai a chi sceglie Gesu' per fare carriera"
Politica

Papa Francesco: "Guai a chi sceglie Gesu' per fare carriera"

Papa Francesco benedice incontro Trump-Kim: "Sia cammino verso la pace"
Politica

Papa Francesco benedice incontro Trump-Kim: "Sia cammino verso la pace"

San Pietro e Paolo, fuochi d'artificio in Piazza del Popolo per la rievocazione della Girandola
Politica

San Pietro e Paolo, fuochi d'artificio in Piazza del Popolo per la rievocazione della...

Ue, Tremonti: "Ora Ã¨ in crisi perchÃ¨ Ã¨ stata governata con superficialitÃ "
Politica

Ue, Tremonti: "Ora Ã¨ in crisi perchÃ¨ Ã¨ stata governata con superficialitÃ "

Giletti a Passaggi Festival presenta 'Le Dannate': "Una storia di solitudine di tre donne, felice di averle aiutate"
Politica

Giletti a Passaggi Festival presenta 'Le Dannate': "Una storia di solitudine di tre...


Elixxir Selects 600 Nodes for BetaNet Program

- Selected in three groups, the BetaNet nodes will support Elixxir's development of a decentralized, metadata-protecting platform that combines true privacy with mainstream scalability. Elixxir designed the three node groupings to ensure an even distribution across the globe, minimizing network latency while also supporting critical development goals to be accomplished by the BetaNet. Each group will be assigned specific responsibilities as the BetaNet agenda proceeds; more information on each group can be found on the Elixxir Blog.

"The Elixxir team is delighted by the number, diversity, and especially the high quality, of node applications. It is exciting to bring together in the Elixxir BetaNet so many talented, passionate individuals in our effort to provide truly decentralized privacy for the first time at consumer scale," said Elixxir Founder and CEO David Chaum.

The Elixxir team will work closely with all three groups over the next few months to provide the support and guidance required for the successful deployment of the cMix protocol at large scale, scheduled for this Fall. The BetaNet will be focused on helping Elixxir achieve a scalable and dynamic network, including support for Elixxir's ArrowSDK toolkit for third-party developers, announced last week by Elixxir.

Selected Node applicants will be notified of their selection and grouping by email today, with the node groups also published on Elixxir's public Node Forum.

About Elixxir: Led by world-famous cryptographer David Chaum, inventor of digital cash and father of online anonymity, Elixxir is a transaction platform running on a full-stack blockchain. Elixxir nodes protect privacy by combining end-to-end encryption with a mixed network that obscures metadata generated by a user's daily activities. The platform will support secure messaging, payments, and decentralized application (dApp) data transfer.  Elixxir is capable of supporting high transaction volumes, with extremely fast processing to support global consumer adoption of the decentralized blockchain.

CONTACT: Peter Somerville, Director of Developer Relations, Media@elixxir.io

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/747191/Mixxchain_Elixxir_Logo.jpg


in evidenza
“Salvini bacia il mio culo gay” E lui: “Ecco chi sono i democratici"

Politica

“Salvini bacia il mio culo gay”
E lui: “Ecco chi sono i democratici"

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2019 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.