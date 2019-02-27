Ania Cares, pronto soccorso psicologico per vittime della strada
Cronache

XXII Triennale, il design come mezzo per ricucire con la natura
Culture

XXII Triennale, Mancuso: le piante sono l'interezza della vita
Scienza e tecnologia

Italia in 10 selfie, economia a misura d'uomo per sfidare futuro
Economia

Carlo Freccero: centro produzione Rai di Napoli non chiuderÃ 
Spettacoli

Farsi sposare da Jovanotti al Jova Beach Wedding
Spettacoli

"Un viaggio indimenticabile", Nick Nolte recita con sua figlia
Spettacoli

Marcia indietro Decathlon: non venderÃ  in Francia hijab sportivi
Cronache

Andreozzi-Reggiani, donne in balera ne La notte Ã¨ piccola per noi
Spettacoli

Picchiato e derubato rabbino capo d'Argentina Gabriel Davidovich
Politica

Conte a Ue: "Promuoviamo crescita ma anche equitÃ  sociale"
Politica

Asterix torna al cinema con "I segreti della pozione magica"
Spettacoli

Casalino: a Sarti Ã¨ stato consigliato di denunciare il fidanzato
Politica

Sicilia, siglato accordo Regione-Conai su raccolta differenziata
Cronache

Conte: reddito di cittadinanza rilancerÃ  la crescita
Politica

Summit Usa Corea, Trump e Kim alla social dinner ad Hanoi
Politica

L'Ue boccia l'Italia: squilibri eccessivi e stallo nelle riforme
Politica

Tria: "Saccomanni fu praticamente ricattato da ministro finanze tedesco su Bail-In"
Politica

Sviluppo sostenibile, Conte: "Confermo impegno di cessare produzione elettrica a carbone entro 2025"
Politica

Anedda, CNPADC: "Le casse sono pronte a investire in economia reale"
Economia

Emaar Hospitality Group Adds to Guest Benefits With Three Special Packages for Hotel Stays in Dubai

- Emaar Hospitality Group, the hospitality and leisure subsidiary of global developer Emaar Properties, is bringing exceptional value for guests with three special packages valid until December 25, 2019.

     (Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/827685/Vida_Downtown.jpg )      (Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/827686/Address_Downtown.jpg )

The 'Business Stay', 'Family Stay' and 'Romantic Stay' packages are offered by all hotels under the premium luxury Address Hotels + Resorts and the upscale lifestyle Vida Hotels and Resorts in Dubai as well as at the Arabian Ranches Golf Club.

Rove Hotels, developed as a joint venture between Emaar Properties and Meraas, also delights guests with the 'Business Stay' and 'Family Stay' packages.

With the 'Business Stay' Package, guests who book a three-night stay will get benefits including daily buffet breakfast, return airport transfers and easy check-in and late check-out subject to availability. The 'Family Stay' package assures unforgettable memories for every member of the family. On booking a two-night stay, the benefits include daily buffet breakfast, tickets to Reel Cinema or Dubai Ice Rink per person per stay across all hotels under Address Hotels + Resorts, Vida Hotels and Resorts, and Rove Hotels. The 'Romantic Stay' package entails guests to daily buffet breakfast, exclusive in-room welcome amenity and three-course set dinner for two.

Olivier Harnisch, Chief Executive Officer of Emaar Hospitality Group, said, "The three packages are designed to delight guests with benefits that meet their requirements. All the hotels are located centrally in Dubai with access to popular leisure attractions and business centres. Further, with the unrivalled service that we offer, guests are assured of a memorable stay in Dubai."

Guests can choose from Address Downtown, Address Dubai Mall, Address Dubai Marina, Address Montgomerie, Address Boulevard, Palace Downtown, and the soon to open Address Fountain Views and Address Sky View - all under Address Hotels + Resorts as well as Vida Downtown, Manzil Downtown, and the soon to open Vida The Hills and Vida Harbour Point - all under Vida Hotels and Resorts.

The participating Rove Hotels are Rove Downtown, Rove City Centre, Rove Healthcare City, Rove Trade Centre, Rove Dubai Marina, and the soon to open Rove At The Park - which are set in central locations in the city. Arabian Ranches Golf Club will delight golf lovers with its 18-hole championship golf course and superb clubhouse.

Book on addresshotels.com, vidahotels.com, rovehotels.com or arabianranchesgolfdubai.com

For details: Kelly Home ASDA'A BCW +9714-4507-600kelly.home@bcw-global.com


