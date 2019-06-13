13 giugno 2019- 10:20 Emaar Hospitality Group Unveils Vida Emirates Hills, an Upscale Lifestyle Hotel in a Tranquil Setting

- The 160-room hotel is the third to open in Dubai under the Vida Hotels and Resorts brand and the 16th hotel in the portfolio of Emaar Hospitality Group. Vida Emirates Hills offers exceptional summer stay deals with 50% off on the best available rate valid for bookings until July 31 for stays until September 30, 2019.

Chris Newman, COO of Emaar Hospitality Group, said, "Vida Emirates Hills brings the unique value proposition of being the first Vida hotel in the established Emirates Hills neighbourhood. It is a lively and vibrant hub that inspires guests – and assures a resort-like ambience with spectacular views of two golf courses."

Only 20 minutes from the Dubai International Airport and 30 minutes from the Al Maktoum International Airport, Vida Emirates Hills has a central location that offers ease of access to the city's business centres and leisure destinations.

Several of the resort-style rooms and suites offer lush golf views. All rooms feature state-of-the-art technology and amenities with an interactive TV system and Apple TV, complimentary Wi-Fi and 24-hour room service.

Every detail is thoughtfully taken care of complemented by 24-hour concierge service and recreational bicycles and electric scooters to explore the green trails of the neighbourhood. The Fitness Centre has the latest equipment while the swimming pool opens to spectacular views.

Vida Emirates Hills offers distinct dining concepts. Guests can savour afternoon tea with a twist at Stage 2. Origins is an all-day, every day, every-person eatery. Junipers is the destination lounge offering memorable indoor and outdoor experiences. There will be several F&B activations in the outdoor area overlooking the two golf courses.

Vida Emirates Hills features 10 state-of-the-art meeting rooms. The hotel will also delight art lovers with its commitment to promoting design, art, photography and local culture. Book now at: www.vidahotels.com

For details:

Kelly HomeASDA'A BCW+971-4-450-7600kelly.home@bcw-global.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/902279/Vida_Emirates_Hills.jpg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/902278/Vida_Emirates_Hills.jpg