Emaar to Launch 'Dubai Stars', a Walk of Fame Saluting 10,000 International Celebrities, in Downtown Dubai

Zingaretti: no correnti, Pd cambi tutto e non sia partito dell'io
Zingaretti: no correnti, Pd cambi tutto e non sia partito dell'io

Roma, successo per l'installazione sui migranti "Corpi estranei"
Roma, successo per l'installazione sui migranti "Corpi estranei"

Inter, Spalletti: una grande partita contro un grande avversario
Inter, Spalletti: una grande partita contro un grande avversario

Virginia Raffaele a Ornella Vanoni: da Fazio non sei gratis vero?
Virginia Raffaele a Ornella Vanoni: da Fazio non sei gratis vero?

Boldrini: aggressivitÃ  su Greta Thunberg? Troppa rabbia e odio
Boldrini: aggressività su Greta Thunberg? Troppa rabbia e odio

Fratelli di Crozza, il monologo sul Fridays for future
Fratelli di Crozza, il monologo sul Fridays for future

Milan-Inter, Spalletti: â€œGiocatori non si sono fatti influenzare dalle cose dette in questi giorniâ€
Milan-Inter, Spalletti: "Giocatori non si sono fatti influenzare dalle cose dette in questi giorni"

Milan-Inter, Spalletti: â€œBellissimo derby, Milano ne sia orgogliosaâ€
Milan-Inter, Spalletti: "Bellissimo derby, Milano ne sia orgogliosa"

Salvini: Boldrini canta, uscita di casa 'per salvare il mondo'. Siamo a posto
Salvini: Boldrini canta, uscita di casa 'per salvare il mondo'. Siamo a posto

Ue-Cina, a Bruxelles il nono round del dialogo strategico
Ue-Cina, a Bruxelles il nono round del dialogo strategico

Milan-Inter, Salvini: â€œGiocatori con grinta di un bradipo, i cambi di Gattuso me li spiega domaniâ€
Milan-Inter, Salvini: "Giocatori con grinta di un bradipo, i cambi di Gattuso me li spiega domani"

Previsioni meteo per martedÃ¬, 19 marzo
Previsioni meteo per martedì, 19 marzo

Previsioni meteo per martedÃ¬, 19 marzo
Previsioni meteo per martedÃ¬, 19 marzo

Previsioni meteo per martedÃ¬, 19 marzo
Previsioni meteo per martedÃ¬, 19 marzo

Previsioni meteo per martedÃ¬, 19 marzo
Previsioni meteo per martedÃ¬, 19 marzo

Previsioni meteo per martedÃ¬, 19 marzo
Previsioni meteo per martedÃ¬, 19 marzo

Previsioni meteo per martedÃ¬, 19 marzo
Previsioni meteo per martedÃ¬, 19 marzo

Previsioni meteo per martedÃ¬, 19 marzo
Previsioni meteo per martedÃ¬, 19 marzo

Previsioni meteo per martedÃ¬, 19 marzo
Previsioni meteo per martedÃ¬, 19 marzo

Gattuso: â€œKessie-Biglia? Non siamo allâ€™asilo, se avessi visto mi sarei buttato nella mischiaâ€
Gattuso: "Kessie-Biglia? Non siamo all'asilo, se avessi visto mi sarei buttato nella mischia"

Europee, Di Maio: â€œA chi dice che non ce la faremo rispondo che basta crederciâ€
Europee, Di Maio: "A chi dice che non ce la faremo rispondo che basta crederci"

Napoli - Udinese, Lasagna: "Peccato per la partita, ma contento per convocazione in Nazionale"
Napoli - Udinese, Lasagna: "Peccato per la partita, ma contento per convocazione in Nazionale"

Napoli- Udinese, Mertens: "Sul 2-0 abbiamo mollato, ma abbiamo dimostrato di essere piÃ¹ forti"
Napoli- Udinese, Mertens: "Sul 2-0 abbiamo mollato, ma abbiamo dimostrato di essere più forti"

Zingaretti rende omaggio ai caduti per la Resistenza al nazifascismo a Porta San Paolo
Zingaretti rende omaggio ai caduti per la Resistenza al nazifascismo a Porta San Paolo

Zingaretti proclamato segretario del Pd, il discorso in 180 secondi
Zingaretti proclamato segretario del Pd, il discorso in 180 secondi

Serie A, Sturaro: "Vittoria contro la Juve grazie a partita quasi perfetta, felice per il gol"
Serie A, Sturaro: "Vittoria contro la Juve grazie a partita quasi perfetta, felice per il gol"


Emaar to Launch 'Dubai Stars', a Walk of Fame Saluting 10,000 International Celebrities, in Downtown Dubai

- •  Dubai Stars will create a new attraction for tourists with 98% of all tourists to the city already visiting Downtown Dubai for its famed attractions including Burj Khalifa, The Dubai Mall, The Dubai Fountain and Dubai Opera

•  Dubai Stars will pay tribute to eminent personalities who have positively influenced the world through their work in music, film, art, architecture, sports, and literature as well as social influencers

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, March 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Emaar, the biggest lifestyle developer outside China, the developer of Burj Khalifa, The Dubai Mall, Dubai Opera, The Dubai Fountain and many thriving communities, including Downtown Dubai, has announced 'Dubai Stars,' a walk of fame saluting stars and influencers from all over the world.

The project will kick off with a global social campaign asking people to nominate their favourite celebrities and influencers for the first 400 stars to be featured at Dubai Stars.

The first phase of Dubai Stars, set along the Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard in Downtown Dubai, will be unveiled in October at a mega event to be attended by the 400 featured celebrities who will launch their respective star.

Further underlining Downtown Dubai as the main tourist destination in Dubai, and Emaar as the provider of memorable, world-class lifestyle experiences, Dubai Stars will pay tribute to eminent personalities who have positively influenced the world through their work in music, film, art, architecture, sports, and literature as well as social influencers.

Dubai Stars at its completion will have over 10,000 stars, about four times the number of stars than Hollywood walk of Fame.

Ahmad Al Matrooshi, Managing Director of Emaar Properties: "Emaar takes pride in ensuring the best lifestyle experience for both residents and visitors to Dubai. With Dubai Stars we are highlighting our commitment to making Dubai the best city in the world, and to promoting arts, culture and sports by saluting the stars, whose contributions inspire the world."

Dubai Stars by Emaar is billed to become one of the most-visited tourist attractions that will appeal to guests globally for the diversity of celebrities featured.

https://www.facebook.com/TheDubaiStars/?ref=bookmarks https://twitter.com/TheDubaiStars https://www.instagram.com/The.Dubai.Stars/

For details: Kelly HomeASDA'A BCW +9714-4507-600 kelly.home@bcw-global.com

 

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/837010/Dubai_Stars_2019_by_Emaar.jpg

 


in evidenza
Bianca, che trionfo a Indian Wells La 18enne incanta il tennis. FOTO

Sport

Bianca, che trionfo a Indian Wells
La 18enne incanta il tennis. FOTO

