Derby, Salvini: "Il Milan ha giocato alla Monti, con la Fornero in porta"
Politica

Banda di usurai investiva ricavi nella cocaina: anche dipendente Roma Capitale
Roma

Milano Montagna Festival: Laura Agnoletto sulle novitÃ  della nuova edizione
Economia

Milano Montagna Festival, Armin Linke presenta a Malpensa la mostra â€œAlpiâ€
Economia

Milano Montagna Festival, lâ€™assessore Guaineri: â€œPortare la montagna a Milanoâ€
Economia

Milano Montagna Festival, Luciano Bolzoni di SEA sulla mostra di Armin Linke
Economia

Infografica - FIGC, Gabriele Gravina Ã¨ il nuovo presidente. "Cambiamo verso al calcio"
Politica

Milano Montagna Festival, Maurizio Baruffi di SEA: â€œMalpensa luogo di culturaâ€
Economia

Di Maio: "Manovra, istituzioni europee ci attaccano anche perche' sono in campagna elettorale"
Politica

Di Maio: "Non abbiamo intenzione di uscire dall'Euro"
Politica

Enrico Giovannini: "Sviluppo sostenibile Ã¨ la strada"
Economia

Mediolanum, Gianluca Randazzo: "Portiamo valore a tutti gli stakeholder"
Economia

Mediolanum, Oscar Di Montigny: "SostenibilitÃ  Ã¨ oggi un'esigenza"
Economia

Fondazione Mediolanum, Sara Doris: "Pensare al futuro Ã¨ un dovere morale"
Economia

Mediolanum, Massimo Doris: "Banca responsabile pensa al futuro dei clienti"
Economia

Meloni: "Cercheremo di liberare Salvini dall'abbraccio del M5s"
Politica

Banca Mediolanum, Ennio Doris: â€œFacciamo banca in modo sostenibileâ€
Economia

Derby, Salvini: "Il Milan ha giocato alla Monti, con la Fornero in attacco"
Politica

Di Battista, Salvini: "Lo invidio, se torna e da una mano sono contento"
Politica

Polizia di Stato - Arresto latitante Marcello Battigaglia
Cronache

Emaar: With Iconic Dubai Creek Tower and Dubai Square, Dubai Creek Harbour Set to Record 30 to 40% Uplift in Property Prices

-

Featuring iconic attractions such as the Dubai Creek Tower and Dubai Square, the newly unveiled retail metropolis of the future, the prestigious waterfront development by the historic Dubai Creek is well-positioned to set new benchmarks in value appreciation and returns on investment. This makes the residential launches in Dubai Creek Harbour a compelling purchase for investors.

A comparison with the appreciation in property prices in Downtown Dubai with neighbouring developments gives strong evidence to the remarkable value that Dubai Creek Harbour investments will also deliver for customers. Since the opening of The Dubai Mall and the grand inauguration of Burj Khalifa, residences in Downtown Dubai, have recorded continued appreciation in property prices – in both the primary and secondary markets.

As the most sought-after residential location in Dubai, homes in Downtown Dubai that were developed by Emaar have continuously recorded a strong investor and market response. Market reports for July 2018 show the average price per square foot of residential property in Downtown Dubai was 38% higher than in residential developments in Business Bay.

Market estimates project that Dubai Creek Harbour is set for similar or greater appreciation in property prices. Driving this is the Dubai Creek Tower, an iconic observation tower set to welcome millions of visitors annually. Dubai Square is also expected to lend further traction to residential property in the mega-development. At 2.6-million square metres (about 30 million square feet), it will be an astonishing retail, hospitality and residential district for the future.

The first homes in Dubai Creek Harbour will be handed over next year, with the progress in construction strengthening investor confidence. Dubai Creek Harbour will be the closest lifestyle destination for the millions of visitors passing through Dubai International Airport. In addition to serving Dubai's 3 million-strong population, it will also be a preferred lifestyle destination for high net worth investors in a geographic catchment area within four hours' flight time of the emirate.

For details:

Kelly HomeASDA'A BCW+971-4-4507-600   kelly.home@bm.com

Video:  https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/772693/Emaar_Dubai_Creek_Harbour.mp4


