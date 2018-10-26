La road map dei contatori 2.0 piÃ¹ vicina ai comuni e ai cittadini
Economia

A Palermo inaugurata la mostra "Foresta urbana"
Culture

Spazio, Bolidi nel cielo: il commento dell'esperta
Scienza e tecnologia

Open Fiber: la fibra a Catania Ã¨ realtÃ , a servizio delle imprese
Economia

La Direzione Affari Legali di Banca IMI team dell'anno In House
Economia

Di Maio: condono? A Ischia nessuna ricostruzione selvaggia
Politica

Parla di emofilia il premio letterario Roche #afiancodelcoraggio
Cronache

Brescia, infermiere gioca ai videogame
Milano

"Hunting Pollution", a Roma il murales green piÃ¹ grande d'Europa
Cronache

A Gardaland iniziato il conto alla rovescia per Halloween
Spettacoli

Lavoro, test (quasi) infallibili per trovare candidati talentuosi
Cronache

Epifani (LeU): "Ricostruiamo sinistra in Italia dopo sconquasso del voto di marzo"
Politica

Manovra, Iossa (Nuovi Orizzonti): "A reddito cittadinanza rispondiamo con salario di cittadinanza"
Politica

Migranti, Rossi sostiene Biancalani e domani incontra Lucano
Politica

A Roma l'esercitazione spettacolare del Gis dei carabinieri
Politica

Nove startup di LVenture Group protagoniste all'Investor Night
Economia

Manovra, Rostan (LeU): "Nel Def solo assistenzialismo, Italia ha bisogno di investimenti"
Politica

Erdogan: "Vogliamo sapere dove Ã¨ il corpo di Khashoggi"
Politica

In Veneto il paese del probabile presidente brasiliano Bolsonaro
Politica

I social e l'informazione: le macchine da sole non bastano
Economia

Emmanuel TV Draws in an International Audience and Reaches Over 1m Subscribers on YouTube

- Christian television station marks milestonewith over 1 million subscribers on YouTube Channel

Emmanuel TV, a global Christian television station, has reached a subscriber base of over 1 million on its YouTube channel garnering over 387 million views, making it the most watched Christian ministry, not exclusively focused on music programming, on the platform.

     (Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/775479/Emmanuel_TV.jpg )

With viewers from as wide as the Caribbean Islands to the South Pacific, Emmanuel TV has attracted a diverse audience in Africa, Asia, Australia, Europe, North and South America. Its programs are available in English, French, Spanish, and Portuguese; and each of the languages have their respective YouTube channels with considerable numbers collectively resulting in over 1.4 million subscribers and over 500 million views.

The global Christian channel has a burgeoning streaming service, which is available both on satellite and online.

Emmanuel TV is notable for the Sunday service transmitted live every week from its headquarters; yet it broadcasts numerous other Christian programs such as: Standard for Life, Prayer for Viewers, World Prophecies, Changing Lives Interviews, Christian Cartoon Series for Children, Musical Renditions from Emmanuel TV Singers and more. Additionally, Emmanuel TV records and broadcasts documentaries on a wide range of societal issues which include topics on migration and deportation; unemployment and education; foreigners stranded and seeking to return to their home countries; and life stories of Nigerian deportees from Libya.

In addition to television programming to a world-wide audience, Emmanuel TV's humanitarian arm provides charitable assistance to prisons, rehabilitation centers and flood victims all around the world - under the catch-phrase "Straight Outta Emmanuel TV".

Emmanuel TV's programming is premised on three principles: Changing Lives, Changing Nations and Changing the World.

About Emmanuel TV  

Emmanuel TV was launched on March 8, 2006 by T.B. Joshua - founder of The Synagogue, Church Of All Nations and Executive Producer of Emmanuel TV.


