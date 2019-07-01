emoji® Signs Licensing Agreement With The Hershey Company

Si chiude il Passaggi Festival di Fano, gli organizzatori: "Oltre 60mila presenze"
Politica

Si chiude il Passaggi Festival di Fano, gli organizzatori: "Oltre 60mila presenze"

Giulio Sapelli: "M5s? continuano politica di deindustrializzazione del Paese"
Politica

Giulio Sapelli: "M5s? continuano politica di deindustrializzazione del Paese"

Salvini: "Conte mi ha detto che si puo' iniziare con flat-tax"
Politica

Salvini: "Conte mi ha detto che si puo' iniziare con flat-tax"

Governo, Salvini: "Se si tagliano le tasse ci sto, altrimenti vado a far la ricotta"
Politica

Governo, Salvini: "Se si tagliano le tasse ci sto, altrimenti vado a far la ricotta"

Sea Watch, Conte: "Compiuto ricatto politico con uso strumentale di 40 persone"
Politica

Sea Watch, Conte: "Compiuto ricatto politico con uso strumentale di 40 persone"

Trump incontra Kim in Corea del Nord, il momento della storica stretta di mano
Politica

Trump incontra Kim in Corea del Nord, il momento della storica stretta di mano

Papa Francesco: "Guai a chi sceglie Gesu' per fare carriera"
Politica

Papa Francesco: "Guai a chi sceglie Gesu' per fare carriera"

Papa Francesco benedice incontro Trump-Kim: "Sia cammino verso la pace"
Politica

Papa Francesco benedice incontro Trump-Kim: "Sia cammino verso la pace"

San Pietro e Paolo, fuochi d'artificio in Piazza del Popolo per la rievocazione della Girandola
Politica

San Pietro e Paolo, fuochi d'artificio in Piazza del Popolo per la rievocazione della...

Ue, Tremonti: "Ora Ã¨ in crisi perchÃ¨ Ã¨ stata governata con superficialitÃ "
Politica

Ue, Tremonti: "Ora Ã¨ in crisi perchÃ¨ Ã¨ stata governata con superficialitÃ "

Giletti a Passaggi Festival presenta 'Le Dannate': "Una storia di solitudine di tre donne, felice di averle aiutate"
Politica

Giletti a Passaggi Festival presenta 'Le Dannate': "Una storia di solitudine di tre...

Milano Pride, le immagini dalla Parata dell'orgoglio arcobaleno
Cronache

Milano Pride, le immagini dalla Parata dell'orgoglio arcobaleno

Milano Pride, sfila l'unicorno di Vitasnella: i diritti esistono
Cronache

Milano Pride, sfila l'unicorno di Vitasnella: i diritti esistono

Strage Viareggio, Bonafede: "Legge su prescrizione oggi realtÃ "
Politica

Strage Viareggio, Bonafede: "Legge su prescrizione oggi realtÃ "

Giustizia, Bonafede: "Il processo deve essere breve, ci stiamo lavorando"
Politica

Giustizia, Bonafede: "Il processo deve essere breve, ci stiamo lavorando"

Giustizia, Bonafede: "Entro due settimane riforma processo penale"
Politica

Giustizia, Bonafede: "Entro due settimane riforma processo penale"

Strage Viareggio, Bonafede: "In ogni strage c'Ã¨ il fallimento dello Stato"
Politica

Strage Viareggio, Bonafede: "In ogni strage c'Ã¨ il fallimento dello Stato"

Vladimir Putin: "Idea di libertÃ  di genere Ã¨ imposta alla gente"
Politica

Vladimir Putin: "Idea di libertÃ  di genere Ã¨ imposta alla gente"

Cremona, a 98 anni si lancia con il paracadute
Cronache

Cremona, a 98 anni si lancia con il paracadute

Sea Watch, Salvini: comandante criminale, o galera o espulsione
Cronache

Sea Watch, Salvini: comandante criminale, o galera o espulsione


emoji® Signs Licensing Agreement With The Hershey Company

- The product will be available nationwide throughout summer 2019.

The Hershey's Milk Chocolate Emoji Bar will feature 25 different images on each chocolate piece.  Select images featured include the excited heart eyes face, thumbs up, kissing lips, wink, sunglasses smile heart and more.

"We are delighted about this licensing agreement with The Hershey Company," says Marco Hüsges, CEO and Founder of the emoji company. "We are proud to add this chocolate agreement between Hershey and the emoji® brand!" Hüsges adds further.

This agreement once again underscores the importance and the prominence of the emoji® brand in the market where it is inevitable to catch consumer awareness and which is why the emoji® brand is so globally successful.

emoji® is a registered trademark of the emoji company GmbH. © 2015-2019 emoji company GmbH. All rights reserved.

About emoji®- The Iconic Brand

The emoji company is the owner of the registered emoji® trademark in more than 130 countries around the globe. Altogether the emoji company owns more than 1,000 trademarks and has created more than 17,000 emoji® brand icons protected under copyright laws and available for licensing and merchandising, promotions and marketing activities. The emoji company works with over 750 renowned global partners including Sony Pictures Animation, Ferrero, Walmart, Nikon, Nestle Waters, Burger King, Miss Sixty, Ravensburger amongst many others.

The emoji® brand is one of the industries most influential lifestyle brands and is ranked on Position No. 71 of the Top 150 Global Licensors.

For licensing inquiries please contact us at licensing@emoji.com or visit our website www.emoji.com

Picture is available at AP Images (http://www.apimages.com)

Contact: +49(0)2132-6719983

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/941302/emoji_Company_Logo.jpg  Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/941303/emoji_Hersheys_bar.jpg

 


in evidenza
#iostoconcarola, J-Ax sbertuccia Salvini sulla disobbedienza

Spettacoli

#iostoconcarola, J-Ax sbertuccia Salvini sulla disobbedienza

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2019 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.