Emosis and Accellix Announce Intent to Form a Joint Venture, EmoCellix

- EmoCellix will focus on marketing a complete solution for hemostasis cytomolecular diagnostics 

The French company Emosis and Accellix today announced that they have signed a letter of intent to form a joint venture (JV) to be equally owned by the two companies.

     (Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/705799/Emosis_Logo.jpg )

EmoCellix will be dedicated to deliver a complete solution integrating Emosis novel hemostasis cytomolecular diagnostic tests with Accellix innovative assay delivery platform.

Emosis would adapt and validate its cytomolecular assays for use with the delivery platform and would grant the JV with the right to market its assays. Accellix would grant the JV with the rights to use Accellix as a delivery platform for its assays and would provide support for adapting the assays to the platform.

EmoCellix will provide the biomedical community involved in managing patients critically suffering from hemostasis or thrombosis disorders, with on-demand Point-of-care (POC) testing system that will uniquely combine diagnostic power and rapidity and ease of use.

The JV will be owned 50% by Accellix and 50% by Emosis, and customers will remain free to purchase non-integrated products and services from Accellix and Emosis.

Dr. Frederic Allemand, CEO of Emosis, declared: "Accellix platform is a perfect match for executing Emosis vision and leading the change in hemostasis and thrombosis diagnostics through cytomolecular testing. We are thrilled about moving forward with this joint venture, which will build on the excellent working relationship we established in Eurostars funded ClotSeek project."

"We look forward to extending our partnership with Emosis and believe that by combining the Accellix innovative assay delivery platform with Emosis's unique cytomolecular flow assays, EmoCellix will provide a complete solution for on-demand point-of-care hemostasis and thrombosis diagnostics", said Gabi Frei, Ph.D. MBA, VP Product Development at Accellix.

About Emosis 

Emosis is an innovative medical device company specializing in cytomolecular diagnostics of hemostasis and thrombosis disorders. The company is dedicated to the clinically-centered development, marketing and commercialization of first-in-class, on-demand and user-friendly assays, Emo-tests, to be routinely performed on the rapidly growing new generation of low cost and operator friendly flow cytometers. Emo-tests aim to inform physician medical decision with respect to bleeding or clotting events (or risk of) in a broad range of clinical settings, encompassing cardiovascular and neurovascular diseases, cancer, pregnancy, and pharmacological and non-pharmacological therapy management.

www.emosis-diagnostics.com

About Accellix 

Accellix makes available fully automated, cost-effective, actionable cell-based analysis, 24/7 at the point of need, to a broad range of users. Our Accellix single-use cartridge  analysis system provides results in less than 30 minutes, requires minimal training, and does not require users to deal with biological reagents, sample preparation and complex data analysis. For more information please visit our website www.accellix.com.


