Empire State Building Annual 'ESB Unwrapped' Celebration Spreads Holiday Cheer Throughout New York City

Salvini accoglie rifugiati giunti con corridoio umanitario
Cronache

Salvini accoglie rifugiati giunti con corridoio umanitario

Al via la Settimana della cucina italiana nel mondo: 1.300 eventi
Culture

Al via la Settimana della cucina italiana nel mondo: 1.300 eventi

Teatro, Alessandro Preziosi Ã¨ uno straordinario Van Gogh
Culture

Teatro, Alessandro Preziosi Ã¨ uno straordinario Van Gogh

Massacrano di botte 17enne a Milano: 4 arrestati, sono della MS13
Cronache

Massacrano di botte 17enne a Milano: 4 arrestati, sono della MS13

Casellati: ''Fondi per viaggio in Usa studenti Righi Napoli. Di fronte al merito lo Stato c'Ã¨''
Politica

Casellati: ''Fondi per viaggio in Usa studenti Righi Napoli. Di fronte al merito lo...

California in fiamme, le drammatiche immagini
Politica

California in fiamme, le drammatiche immagini

Bonafede: confronto con Odg su ipotesi legge conflitto interessi
Politica

Bonafede: confronto con Odg su ipotesi legge conflitto interessi

Maltempo, Di Maio: impegno a sospendere tasse ad aziende colpite
Politica

Maltempo, Di Maio: impegno a sospendere tasse ad aziende colpite

No ai film in streaming prima che in sala, arriva il decreto
Culture

No ai film in streaming prima che in sala, arriva il decreto

"Uccideteci qui": la paura dei Rohingya di tornare in Birmania
Politica

"Uccideteci qui": la paura dei Rohingya di tornare in Birmania

La parolaccia di De Luca rivolta ad una signora in platea a San Giorgio a Cremano
Politica

La parolaccia di De Luca rivolta ad una signora in platea a San Giorgio a Cremano

Condono Ischia, Renzi: "Ãˆ una vergogna, di abusivismo si muore"
Politica

Condono Ischia, Renzi: "Ãˆ una vergogna, di abusivismo si muore"

Video in difesa degli oranghi, in Italia arriva con Noemi
Spettacoli

Video in difesa degli oranghi, in Italia arriva con Noemi

Manovra, Bersani: "Governo vuole restare in Ue ma senza rispettare regole, non regge"
Politica

Manovra, Bersani: "Governo vuole restare in Ue ma senza rispettare regole, non regge"

Dissidenti M5s, Bersani: "Movimento si interroghi sulle ragioni invece di gridare alle scomuniche"
Politica

Dissidenti M5s, Bersani: "Movimento si interroghi sulle ragioni invece di gridare alle...

Jovanotti ad Asmara canta per i bambini della scuola italiana
Spettacoli

Jovanotti ad Asmara canta per i bambini della scuola italiana

Polizia controllo mercato scommesse: le intercettazioni
Cronache

Polizia controllo mercato scommesse: le intercettazioni

L'irriverente video di Sodastream contro la plastica usa e getta
Politica

L'irriverente video di Sodastream contro la plastica usa e getta

Le mani di mafia e 'ndrangheta sulle scommesse online, 68 arresti
Cronache

Le mani di mafia e 'ndrangheta sulle scommesse online, 68 arresti

Caos a Montecitorio durante il Question Time, protesta delle opposizioni con urla e cartelli
Politica

Caos a Montecitorio durante il Question Time, protesta delle opposizioni con urla e...


Empire State Building Annual 'ESB Unwrapped' Celebration Spreads Holiday Cheer Throughout New York City

- "Each year, the Empire State Building looks forward to participating in New York City's holiday transformation – a must-see for our Observatory visitors from all parts of the world," said Anthony E. Malkin, Chairman and CEO of Empire State Realty Trust. "Our yuletide spirit shines brightly through our tower lights, lobby decorations and window displays."

Surprise Appearances:

You never know who you may run into during a visit to ESB. Throughout the months of November and December, the building will welcome notable celebrity guests to its world-famous 86th floor Observatory to enjoy the 360-degree views and say hello to fans. In past years, the building has welcomed music legend Mariah Carey and pop icon Gwen Stefani during the holiday season.

Holiday Decorations:

On November 15, the Radio City Rockettes will "unwrap" ESB's custom Fifth Avenue window display, designed by Mark Stephen Experiential Agency. The new bespoke windows feature large-scale models of ESB made from crystal, wintry landscapes and festive nutcrackers. A custom gingerbread ESB model from Madison Lee Cakes will also be featured. Decorations in shades of gold, bronze, and silver, will highlight the global icon's Art Deco architecture in the building's 34th Street and Fifth Avenue entrances from November 15, 2018, through January 3, 2019.

Iconic Tower Lightings:

ESB will light up the New York City skyline with tower lightings in celebration of Thanksgiving, Chanukah, Christmas and New Year's Eve.

For the full lighting schedule, please visit http://www.esbnyc.com/explore/tower-lights/calendar.  

Holiday Music Performances:

From Monday, November 26, 2018, to Friday, December 28, 2018, a pianist will perform in ESB's iconic Fifth Avenue lobby. Guests are invited to listen to holiday classics and a collection of seasonal favorites Monday through Friday during the hours of 8-11 a.m., 12-3 p.m., and 4-7 p.m. ESB also invites you to enjoy student choir performances of holiday favorites, beginning on December 14, 2018, at 11 AM.

About the Empire State BuildingSoaring 1,454 feet above Midtown Manhattan (from base to antenna), the Empire State Building, owned by Empire State Realty Trust, Inc., is the "World's Most Famous Building." With new investments in energy efficiency, infrastructure, public areas and amenities, the Empire State Building has attracted first-rate tenants in a diverse array of industries from around the world. The skyscraper's robust broadcasting technology supports major television and FM radio stations in the New York metropolitan market. The Empire State Building was named America's favorite building in a poll conducted by the American Institute of Architects, and the Empire State Building Observatory is one of the world's most beloved attractions as the region's #1 tourist destination. For more information on the Empire State Building, please visit www.empirestatebuilding.com, www.facebook.com/empirestatebuilding, @EmpireStateBldg, www.instagram.com/empirestatebldg, www.youtube.com/esbnyc or www.pinterest.com/empirestatebldg/.

About Empire State Realty TrustEmpire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the "World's Most Famous Building." Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of September 30, 2018, consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/784723/ESB_Holiday.jpg  


in evidenza
"I miei abiti durano nel tempo Ecco la vera moda sostenibile"

Giorgio Armani si racconta

"I miei abiti durano nel tempo
Ecco la vera moda sostenibile"

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo

Abiti sartoriali da Uomo, Canali

Dal 1934 Canali realizza raffinati abiti da uomo di alta moda sartoriale. Scopri la nuova collezione Canali.


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2018 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.