Empire State Building Exclusive 4th of July Celebration

Infografica - M5s, chi resta fuori da Camera e Senato col limite a 2 mandati
Politica

Infografica - M5s, chi resta fuori da Camera e Senato col limite a 2 mandati

Previsioni meteo per sabato, 1 giugno
Cronache

Previsioni meteo per sabato, 1 giugno

Il Maestro Geoff Westley esce con un album di Piano solo
Spettacoli

Il Maestro Geoff Westley esce con un album di Piano solo

Fugatti: territori autonomi contro forze omologanti dei mercati
Economia

Fugatti: territori autonomi contro forze omologanti dei mercati

Salvini: "Gad Lerner, piÃ¹ parla piÃ¹ Lega prende voti"
Politica

Salvini: "Gad Lerner, piÃ¹ parla piÃ¹ Lega prende voti"

E-Distribuzione, con Open Meter il contatore diventa interattivo
Economia

E-Distribuzione, con Open Meter il contatore diventa interattivo

Spazio, ExoMars 2020: inaugurato Rover Operation Control Center
Scienza e tecnologia

Spazio, ExoMars 2020: inaugurato Rover Operation Control Center

CittÃ  smart e 5G, Wind Tre punta su un futuro sostenibile
Economia

CittÃ  smart e 5G, Wind Tre punta su un futuro sostenibile

Fotografia nello spaziotempo, Carlo Valsecchi a The Open Box
Culture

Fotografia nello spaziotempo, Carlo Valsecchi a The Open Box

Quirinale contemporaneo, l'arte e il design del periodo repubblicano nella Casa degli Italiani
Politica

Quirinale contemporaneo, l'arte e il design del periodo repubblicano nella Casa degli...

Scene da un'asta: le Auto classiche di Bolaffi in Pista ad Arese
Economia

Scene da un'asta: le Auto classiche di Bolaffi in Pista ad Arese

Tajani: "Siamo diversi da Lega e FDI, ad ottobre congresso nazionale Forza Italia"
Politica

Tajani: "Siamo diversi da Lega e FDI, ad ottobre congresso nazionale Forza Italia"

Vertice Forza Italia, Berlusconi: "Ad ottobre congresso nazionale per rinnovamento del partito"
Politica

Vertice Forza Italia, Berlusconi: "Ad ottobre congresso nazionale per rinnovamento del...

Direzione PD, ecco le voci dei Parlamentari all'ingresso del Nazareno
Politica

Direzione PD, ecco le voci dei Parlamentari all'ingresso del Nazareno

Barcone in difficoltÃ , 100 migranti salvati dalla Marina italiana
Cronache

Barcone in difficoltÃ , 100 migranti salvati dalla Marina italiana

Votazione fiducia a Di Maio, tutto tace dalla sede della Rousseau a Milano
Politica

Votazione fiducia a Di Maio, tutto tace dalla sede della Rousseau a Milano

Terreni agricoli, arrestati 12 esponenti mafiosi in Sicilia
Cronache

Terreni agricoli, arrestati 12 esponenti mafiosi in Sicilia

Dal 2 giugno il Quirinale si apre al contemporaneo
Culture

Dal 2 giugno il Quirinale si apre al contemporaneo

Quirinale contemporaneo, Segr. Gen. Zampetti: "Arte contemporanea e storia in Casa degli italiani"
Politica

Quirinale contemporaneo, Segr. Gen. Zampetti: "Arte contemporanea e storia in Casa...

Quirinale contemporaneo, consigliere Grasso: "Doveroso integrare con arte contemporanea"
Politica

Quirinale contemporaneo, consigliere Grasso: "Doveroso integrare con arte contemporanea"


Empire State Building Exclusive 4th of July Celebration

- NEW YORK, May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Empire State Building (ESB) today announced that tickets are now on sale for its annual 4th of July celebration on its world-famous 86th Floor Observatory. This exclusive event offers breathtaking views of the Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular, a premium open bar, and gourmet food exclusively for just 200 VIP ticket purchasers.

From 7:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m., the Observatory will close to the general public, allowing our special 4th of July guests private access to the open-air observation deck and the opportunity to view the fireworks from the best vantage point in New York City.  Speakers will play the 4th of July Fireworks soundtrack while guests enjoy an unparalleled view of the fireworks, from the World's Most Famous Building.

Food and drinks will be provided by STATE Grill and Bar, ESB's flagship restaurant.

Tickets are $500 each (tax included) and are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Tickets must be purchased or gifted online at www.empirestatebuilding.com/july4 or in advance at the ESB ticket office.  

Two (2) pairs of tickets to this exclusive event will be given away through a contest run on ESB's Instagram channel (listed below). Fans of the Empire State Building can enter the contest from Thursday, May 30th through Tuesday, June 4th, at 12:00 p.m. ET. Winners will be randomly selected and announced on Friday, June 7th.

In addition to hosting the 4th of July celebration, the ESB will shine its world-famous tower lights in dynamic red, white and blue flourishes on July 4.

About the Empire State Building   Soaring 1,454 feet above Midtown Manhattan (from base to antenna top), the Empire State Building, owned by Empire State Realty Trust, Inc., is the "World's Most Famous Building." With new investments in energy efficiency, infrastructure, public areas and amenities, the Empire State Building has attracted first-rate tenants in a diverse array of industries from around the world. The Empire State Building was named the world's most popular travel destination in a study conducted by Uber and was named America's favorite building in a poll conducted by the American Institute of Architects. For more information on the Empire State Building, please visit www.empirestatebuilding.comwww.facebook.com/empirestatebuilding, @EmpireStateBldg, www.instagram.com/empirestatebldghttp://weibo.com/empirestatebuilding,  www.youtube.com/esbnyc or www.pinterest.com/empirestatebldg/.  

About Empire State Realty Trust    Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the "World's Most Famous Building." Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of March 31, 2019, consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.  

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/895391/Empire_State_July_4.jpg


in evidenza
Roberta Carluccio, cuore Juve Lato B da urlo. Tutte le foto

Ecco la regina del fitness

Roberta Carluccio, cuore Juve
Lato B da urlo. Tutte le foto

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2019 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.