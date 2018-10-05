5 ottobre 2018- 15:48 Enghouse Networks Deploys Turnkey ICT Service Assurance Solution for CEM Macau

- Enghouse Systems Limited (TSX: ENGH) announced today that its Enghouse Networks NetBoss Service Assurance solution has been successfully launched in Companhia de Electricidade de Macau's (CEM) new network operations center (NOC).

CEM, as the sole provider of electrical power to the territory, initiated the project to ensure its information and communications technology (ICT) systems are delivering the highest levels of service quality at all times.

ICT is essential for electrical power companies to safely and reliably operate the electrical grid as well as for efficient corporate communications. CEM's NOC operators are now able to proactively monitor the health and status of numerous multi-vendor ICT systems and related services from a single screen utilizing the Enghouse NetBoss fault and performance management system. CEM has also deployed and integrated Enghouse's Trouble Ticketing and Workflow systems in order to automate the opening, assigning, tracking and resolution of trouble tickets. This out-of-the-box integration enables CEM's NOC operators to effectively respond to network events and communicate any possible effects on ICT services across the company. Enghouse also provided process re-engineering services to enable CEM to fully realize the benefits of the new system.

"Enghouse Networks brought us their extensive portfolio and experience in deploying complex ICT network management projects for electric utilities," said Kitty Leong, Manager of System Dispatch Engineering Unit, CEM. "We appreciate the guidance they provided from our first contact with them through the final steps in the project deployment. It was excellent teamwork throughout."

"This next generation Enghouse NetBoss Service Assurance solution will enable CEM to enhance the quality and efficiency of their ICT network and service management processes," said Sunil Diaz, General Manager of Enghouse Networks.

About CEM Macau

Companhia de Electricidade de Macau is a public utility company with the sole concession to transmit, distribute and sell high, medium and low-voltage electricity in Macau. CEM also owns power generation facilities.

About Enghouse

Enghouse Systems Limited is a leading global provider of enterprise software solutions serving a variety of vertical markets. Its strategy is to build a more diverse enterprise software company through strategic acquisitions and managed growth within its business sectors: Contact Center, Networks (OSS/BSS) and Transportation/Public Safety. Enghouse shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: ENGH). Further information about Enghouse is available at http://www.enghouse.com.

Enghouse Networks (http://www.enghousenetworks.com) is a subsidiary of Enghouse Systems Limited and delivers comprehensive technology solutions for next generation network operators that include broadband wireless and mobile service providers, cable MSO, fiber to the home suppliers, wholesale, local, international carriers, and enterprise telecommunications providers.

Sam Anidjar, Vice President, Corporate Development, Enghouse Systems Limited, (905)946-3300