Enghouse Networks Deploys Turnkey ICT Service Assurance Solution for CEM Macau

Gros-Pietro: per Intesa Sanpaolo fondamentale l'educazione finanziaria
Gros-Pietro: per Intesa Sanpaolo fondamentale l'educazione finanziaria

Dl Genova, Bucci: "Vorrei rinunciare al compenso da commissario"
Dl Genova, Bucci: "Vorrei rinunciare al compenso da commissario"

L'equipaggio della Mediterranea incontra in mare la nave Atlantia della Ong Open Arms
L'equipaggio della Mediterranea incontra in mare la nave Atlantia della Ong Open Arms

Allegri presenta Udinese-Juve, ma l'attenzione e' tutta sulle accuse a Cristiano Ronaldo FOCUS
Allegri presenta Udinese-Juve, ma l'attenzione e' tutta sulle accuse a Cristiano Ronaldo FOCUS

Maltempo in Calabria, lâ€™intervento dellâ€™elicottero dei VVF per trasportare una donna in ospedale
Maltempo in Calabria, lâ€™intervento dellâ€™elicottero dei VVF per trasportare una donna in ospedale

Maltempo in Calabria, salvati 250 cani a CirÃ² Marina
Maltempo in Calabria, salvati 250 cani a CirÃ² Marina

Maltempo al Sud, le strade in Calabria diventano torrenti per la copiosa pioggia
Maltempo al Sud, le strade in Calabria diventano torrenti per la copiosa pioggia

Nubifragio a Catania, piove all'interno del tribunale
Nubifragio a Catania, piove all'interno del tribunale

Accuse a Ronaldo, Allegri: "E' un ragazzo serio dentro e fuori dal campo"
Accuse a Ronaldo, Allegri: "E' un ragazzo serio dentro e fuori dal campo"

Vernice sulle vetrine Benetton durante il corteo studentesco contro il Governo a Milano
Vernice sulle vetrine Benetton durante il corteo studentesco contro il Governo a Milano

Milano, gli studenti scendono in piazza contro il Governo: "Salvini, la pacchia Ã¨ finita"
Milano, gli studenti scendono in piazza contro il Governo: "Salvini, la pacchia Ã¨ finita"

Milano, gli studenti scendono in piazza contro il Governo, imbrattate le vetrine di Zara
Milano, gli studenti scendono in piazza contro il Governo, imbrattate le vetrine di Zara

Nubifragio a Catania, le strade del centro si trasformano in fiumi
Nubifragio a Catania, le strade del centro si trasformano in fiumi

Corteo anti Dl sicurezza a Milano, Salvini: "Mio figlio mi ha ringraziato, non Ã¨ andato a scuola"
Corteo anti Dl sicurezza a Milano, Salvini: "Mio figlio mi ha ringraziato, non Ã¨ andato a scuola"

Salvini alla Coldiretti: "Il 'parmesan' e la 'mozzarilla' Juncker la faccia mangiare ai suoi figli"
Salvini alla Coldiretti: "Il 'parmesan' e la 'mozzarilla' Juncker la faccia mangiare ai suoi figli"

Salvini alla Coldiretti: "Non firmeremo accordi con Paesi che danneggiano agricoltura italiana"
Salvini alla Coldiretti: "Non firmeremo accordi con Paesi che danneggiano agricoltura italiana"

Maltempo a Bari, piove nel bus che porta i ragazzi a scuola, la denuncia di una mamma sui social
Maltempo a Bari, piove nel bus che porta i ragazzi a scuola, la denuncia di una mamma sui social

Maltempo al Sud, autobus allagato a Taranto, passeggeri camminano nell'acqua
Maltempo al Sud, autobus allagato a Taranto, passeggeri camminano nell'acqua

Ritrovato arsenale della mafia a Trapani, era nascosto in un casolare diroccato
Ritrovato arsenale della mafia a Trapani, era nascosto in un casolare diroccato

Crollo ponte, Toti: "Obiettivo Ã¨ ponte per il 2019"
Crollo ponte, Toti: "Obiettivo Ã¨ ponte per il 2019"


Enghouse Networks Deploys Turnkey ICT Service Assurance Solution for CEM Macau

- Enghouse Systems Limited (TSX: ENGH) announced today that its Enghouse Networks NetBoss Service Assurance solution has been successfully launched in Companhia de Electricidade de Macau's (CEM) new network operations center (NOC).

CEM, as the sole provider of electrical power to the territory, initiated the project to ensure its information and communications technology (ICT) systems are delivering the highest levels of service quality at all times.

ICT is essential for electrical power companies to safely and reliably operate the electrical grid as well as for efficient corporate communications. CEM's NOC operators are now able to proactively monitor the health and status of numerous multi-vendor ICT systems and related services from a single screen utilizing the Enghouse NetBoss fault and performance management system. CEM has also deployed and integrated Enghouse's Trouble Ticketing and Workflow systems in order to automate the opening, assigning, tracking and resolution of trouble tickets. This out-of-the-box integration enables CEM's NOC operators to effectively respond to network events and communicate any possible effects on ICT services across the company. Enghouse also provided process re-engineering services to enable CEM to fully realize the benefits of the new system.

"Enghouse Networks brought us their extensive portfolio and experience in deploying complex ICT network management projects for electric utilities," said Kitty Leong, Manager of System Dispatch Engineering Unit, CEM. "We appreciate the guidance they provided from our first contact with them through the final steps in the project deployment. It was excellent teamwork throughout."

"This next generation Enghouse NetBoss Service Assurance solution will enable CEM to enhance the quality and efficiency of their ICT network and service management processes," said Sunil Diaz, General Manager of Enghouse Networks.

About CEM Macau   

Companhia de Electricidade de Macau is a public utility company with the sole concession to transmit, distribute and sell high, medium and low-voltage electricity in Macau. CEM also owns power generation facilities.

About Enghouse   

Enghouse Systems Limited is a leading global provider of enterprise software solutions serving a variety of vertical markets. Its strategy is to build a more diverse enterprise software company through strategic acquisitions and managed growth within its business sectors: Contact Center, Networks (OSS/BSS) and Transportation/Public Safety. Enghouse shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: ENGH). Further information about Enghouse is available at http://www.enghouse.com.

Enghouse Networks (http://www.enghousenetworks.com) is a subsidiary of Enghouse Systems Limited and delivers comprehensive technology solutions for next generation network operators that include broadband wireless and mobile service providers, cable MSO, fiber to the home suppliers, wholesale, local, international carriers, and enterprise telecommunications providers.

Sam Anidjar, Vice President, Corporate Development, Enghouse Systems Limited, (905)946-3300


X Factor, arriva Lodo Guenzi Giudice al posto di Asia Argento

X Factor, arriva Lodo Guenzi
Giudice al posto di Asia Argento

