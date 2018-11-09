Enghouse Systems Acquires Capana Sweden

EICMA 2018 - Motolive il programma
Motori

EICMA 2018 - Motolive il programma

Mongelli nuovo segretario Faisa-Cisal: affrontare nodo sicurezza
Economia

Mongelli nuovo segretario Faisa-Cisal: affrontare nodo sicurezza

Salute, le nuove strategie di contrasto al diabete di tipo 1
Economia

Salute, le nuove strategie di contrasto al diabete di tipo 1

Giochi: gestori e produttori contro i concessionari dell'azzardo
Economia

Giochi: gestori e produttori contro i concessionari dell'azzardo

Milano capitale della scienza con il festival Focus Live
Cronache

Milano capitale della scienza con il festival Focus Live

Prescrizione, Di Maio: "Accordo mi soddisfa totalmente, stop a furbetti"
Politica

Prescrizione, Di Maio: "Accordo mi soddisfa totalmente, stop a furbetti"

Edoardo Fusco Femiano di eToro racconta lâ€™evoluzione di Bitcoin
Economia

Edoardo Fusco Femiano di eToro racconta lâ€™evoluzione di Bitcoin

EICMA2018: la nuova aerea E-Bike
Motori

EICMA2018: la nuova aerea E-Bike

Corepla, casetta rifugio con plastica raccolta nel Po e riciclata
Cronache

Corepla, casetta rifugio con plastica raccolta nel Po e riciclata

A lezione con i videogiochi per imparare a programmare da bambini
Scienza e tecnologia

A lezione con i videogiochi per imparare a programmare da bambini

Infografica - 29 anni fa cadde il Muro di Berlino, i tedeschi lo ricordano cosÃ¬
Politica

Infografica - 29 anni fa cadde il Muro di Berlino, i tedeschi lo ricordano cosÃ¬

Usa, proteste dopo licenziamento Sessions, Dem su piede di guerra
Politica

Usa, proteste dopo licenziamento Sessions, Dem su piede di guerra

Mani virtuali come esperienza d'arte e libertÃ : MÃ©lodie Mousset
Culture

Mani virtuali come esperienza d'arte e libertÃ : MÃ©lodie Mousset

Sparatoria a Thousand Oak, la disperazione di un padre delle vittime: "Quanto mi manca" SOTTOTITOLI
Politica

Sparatoria a Thousand Oak, la disperazione di un padre delle vittime: "Quanto mi...

Roma, Lungotevere bloccato per taglio alberi: traffico impazzito
Politica

Roma, Lungotevere bloccato per taglio alberi: traffico impazzito

Roger Waters con il pugno alzato, "ospite d'onore" a Buenos Aires
Spettacoli

Roger Waters con il pugno alzato, "ospite d'onore" a Buenos Aires

Decaro a Fico: ecco pdl per "liberare i sindaci" dalla burocrazia
Cronache

Decaro a Fico: ecco pdl per "liberare i sindaci" dalla burocrazia

Economia Come, Arcuri: â€œFestival avvicina cittadini a temi economiciâ€
Economia

Economia Come, Arcuri: â€œFestival avvicina cittadini a temi economiciâ€

Economia Come, Regina: â€œOccasione per giovani di conoscere temaâ€
Economia

Economia Come, Regina: â€œOccasione per giovani di conoscere temaâ€

Australia, attacco col coltello a Melbourne: un passante ucciso
Politica

Australia, attacco col coltello a Melbourne: un passante ucciso


Enghouse Systems Acquires Capana Sweden

- Acquisition expands Enghouse Networks product portfolio 

Enghouse Systems Limited (TSX: ENGH) announced today it has acquired Capana Sweden AB ("Capana").

Headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, Capana provides an end-to-end, integrated software platform for wholesale billing and partner settlements. Its revenue management solutions are used by communication service providers and companies active within the Internet of Things (IoT) industry. Capana's tools for managing the entire billing cycle range from gathering, decoding and enhancing transaction data to aggregating and distributing the data for partner and end-user billing. Capana has worked with some of the most prominent service providers worldwide.

"Capana's product suite is highly complementary with the Enghouse Networks portfolio," said Sunil Diaz, General Manager, Enghouse Networks. "Their portfolio expands our global customer base and product offerings into management of next generation wholesale revenue streams and IoT.  We are very pleased to welcome Capana's customers and employees to the Enghouse Networks organization."

About Enghouse 

Enghouse Systems Limited is a leading global provider of enterprise software solutions serving a variety of vertical markets. Its strategy is to build a more diverse enterprise software company through strategic acquisitions and managed growth within its business sectors: Contact Center, Networks (OSS/BSS) and Transportation/Public Safety. Enghouse shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: ENGH). Further information about Enghouse is available at www.enghouse.com.

About Capana 

Founded in 2006, Capana Sweden AB is a software company specialized in Wholesale, Interconnect, Roaming, Broadband Billing, Internet of Things and Partner Settlements. Capana develops tools for handling the entire B2B/B2B2B/B2B2C billing life cycle from gathering, decoding and enhancing transaction data to aggregation and distribution for partner and end-user billing. For more information visit www.capana.com

Sam Anidjar Vice President Corporate Development Enghouse Systems Limited +905-946-3300investor@enghouse.com


in evidenza
Ancelotti fa il gesto di Mourinho "Lo hanno insultato 90 minuti"

Sport

Ancelotti fa il gesto di Mourinho
"Lo hanno insultato 90 minuti"

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo

Abiti sartoriali da Uomo, Canali

Dal 1934 Canali realizza raffinati abiti da uomo di alta moda sartoriale. Scopri la nuova collezione Canali.


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2018 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.