Space Hotels: 2018 positivo, Usa +8,47%. Un successo al femminile
Imprenditore non trova dipendenti: "manca la voglia di lavorare"
Retromobile 2019: CitroÃ«n celebra il centenario
San Valentino, galeotto fu l'ascensore
I pastori sardi da Salvini: l'obiettivo Ã¨ 1 euro a litro di latte
Violenza donne, Casellati: "C'Ã¨ ancora tanto da fare per prevenirla e contrastarla"
Bagarre alla Camera, il Pd tira fascicoli a Fico e lascia l'aula
Ponte Morandi, a 6 mesi dal crollo rose rosse per le 43 vittime
Venditti scherza con Ultimo: "Da oggi ti chiamerai secondo"
Torna alla luce a Pompei l'affresco di Narciso che si specchia nell'acqua
Salvini incontra una delegazione di pastori sardi al Viminale
Tav, il commissario Foietta: "Documento omertoso, Ã¨ faticoso capire di cosa si tratti"
Ponte Morandi, San Valentino a Genova nel quartiere di Certosa in zona arancione
Cuori, palloncini e peluche, Ã¨ San Valentino anche in Afghanistan
Intervista a Stefano Accorsi Band Ambassador Peugeot Italia
Diciotti, Renzi: "M5s votera' qualsiasi cosa pur di salvare la poltrona"
Renzi: "Salvini e' una Chiara Ferragni che non ce l'ha fatta"
Renzi: "Lasciare il PD? Non vado via da casa mia"
Bagarre in aula alla Camera, fogli lanciati a Fico Pd e M5s arrivano quasi alle mani
Latte, Salvini: non mi alzo da tavolo se prezzo non Ã¨ un euro
Enghouse Systems Acquires ProOpti AB

- Acquisition expands Enghouse Interactive product portfolio 

Enghouse Systems Limited(TSX: ENGH) announced today it has acquired ProOpti AB ("ProOpti").

Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, ProOpti is a leading Nordic software provider in the Telecom Expense Management ("TEM") and Technology Optimization Management ("TOM") sectors. Its solutions include the complete management of telecom expenses, mobile UC charges for voice, data and services, and IT enterprise asset management, usage and contract optimization. The products are deployed in the cloud or on premise with some of the leading telecom service providers and organizations.

"ProOpti's product suite is complementary with the Enghouse Interactive portfolio and extends our product offering," said Steve Sadler, Chairman & CEO of Enghouse. "We are very pleased to welcome ProOpti's customers and employees to the Enghouse Interactive organization."

About Enghouse  

Enghouse Systems Limited is a leading global provider of enterprise software solutions serving a variety of vertical markets. Its strategy is to build a more diverse enterprise software company through strategic acquisitions and managed growth within its business sectors: Contact Center, Networks (OSS/BSS) and Transportation/Public Safety. Enghouse shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: ENGH). Further information about Enghouse is available at http://www.enghouse.com.

About ProOpti 

ProOpti is a Technology Optimization Management software company that has been on the market for 25 years and was formally known as Teleopti TEM. The company operates primarily in the Nordics through a network of partners with customer deployments. For more information, visit http://www.proopti.com.

Media Contact:Sam Anidjar Vice President Corporate Development Enghouse Systems Limited 905-946-3300investor@enghouse.com


in evidenza
Salvini malinconico su Instagram "San Valentino? Festa da abolire"

Salvini malinconico su Instagram
