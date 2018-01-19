Enigma Software Group Presses New French Lawsuit Claims Against Malwarebytes

- Enigma Software Group vows to protect and vindicate consumers' free choice rights.

PARIS, Jan. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Enigma Software Group USA, LLC ("ESG") has initiated a lawsuit against Malwarebytes Inc. and Malwarebytes Limited (Malwarebytes) in the Commercial Court of Paris over Malwarebytes' unlawful, predatory business practices in France, which are hurting French consumers and ESG. ESG's lawsuit against Malwarebytes asserts claims under French law for Malwarebytes' unlawful conduct of falsely labeling ESG's programs as "potentially unwanted programs" and blocking and interfering with them. Malwarebytes' tactics limit French users' ability to install multiple computer security programs on their systems, thereby not only disregarding consumers' choice but also leaving users more vulnerable to potential cyber attacks.

ESG's spokesperson Ryan Gerding commented that "Although Malwarebytes may attempt to bully ESG by targeting it because it's a strong competitor, ESG will not stand by silently while Malwarebytes improperly blocks French consumers' access to anti-malware programs of their choice – particularly when Malwarebytes is using unlawful anti-competitive tactics purely to increase its own profits at the expense of ESG and French consumers. ESG has customers worldwide and will not hesitate to press claims wherever consumers are hurt to vindicate their rights."

As part of the French lawsuit, a detailed technical report has been submitted by the French Bailiff showing how Malwarebytes blocks users from accessing SpyHunter 4 and makes it difficult for users to get around Malwarebytes' block.

ESG's lawsuit against Malwarebytes in California is still proceeding before the Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit. As to that pending lawsuit, Gerding commented that "Malwarebytes' alleged statutory defense in the California lawsuit that it can block any program that it doesn't like for any reason is a distortion of U.S. law and, in any event, has no applicability in the French Courts."

