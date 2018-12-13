Enter the ATMosphere for Business at World ATM Congress 2019

Gli "Amati enigmi" di Licia Maglietta aiutano a capire chi siamo
Spettacoli

Gli "Amati enigmi" di Licia Maglietta aiutano a capire chi siamo

Strasburgo, operazione squadre speciali nel quartiere di Neudorf
Politica

Strasburgo, operazione squadre speciali nel quartiere di Neudorf

Open Fiber, rete in fibra capillare necessaria a sviluppo 5G
Economia

Open Fiber, rete in fibra capillare necessaria a sviluppo 5G

Oggi doppio voto di fiducia, ok a ddl anticorruzione e dl fiscale
Politica

Oggi doppio voto di fiducia, ok a ddl anticorruzione e dl fiscale

Soldati cinesi e indiani ballano insieme, "la pace Ã¨ fatta"
Politica

Soldati cinesi e indiani ballano insieme, "la pace Ã¨ fatta"

Rapine violente in provincia di Catania: 2 arresti
Cronache

Rapine violente in provincia di Catania: 2 arresti

Gospel, botteghe artigiane e cammello. A Roma il Presepe Vivente
Cronache

Gospel, botteghe artigiane e cammello. A Roma il Presepe Vivente

LaSabri protagonista della web serie dedicata a Just Dance
Spettacoli

LaSabri protagonista della web serie dedicata a Just Dance

La banda ultra larga arriva a Lecce, pronta la rete Open Fiber
Economia

La banda ultra larga arriva a Lecce, pronta la rete Open Fiber

"Caro Babbo Natale...", con Poste tornano le lettere dei bambini
Cronache

"Caro Babbo Natale...", con Poste tornano le lettere dei bambini

Manovra, ancora braccio di ferro con Ue, Moscovici: non ci siamo
Cronache

Manovra, ancora braccio di ferro con Ue, Moscovici: non ci siamo

Treno deragliato: 3 giorni prima scintille al punto zero
Cronache

Treno deragliato: 3 giorni prima scintille al punto zero

Metro Barberini, Spagna e Repubblica chiuse, lo sgomento degli utenti
Politica

Metro Barberini, Spagna e Repubblica chiuse, lo sgomento degli utenti

Spazio, passeggiata spaziale per controllare il buco sulla Soyuz
Scienza e tecnologia

Spazio, passeggiata spaziale per controllare il buco sulla Soyuz

Il presepe tra i Sassi di Matera arriva al Quirinale
Culture

Il presepe tra i Sassi di Matera arriva al Quirinale

'Firenze secondo me', Renzi presenta il suo documentario: "Un sogno che si avvera"
Politica

'Firenze secondo me', Renzi presenta il suo documentario: "Un sogno che si avvera"

Un minuto di silenzio per le vittime di Strasburgo al Consiglio UE
Politica

Un minuto di silenzio per le vittime di Strasburgo al Consiglio UE

Attentato Strasburgo, minuto di silenzio in aula alla Camera per le vittime
Politica

Attentato Strasburgo, minuto di silenzio in aula alla Camera per le vittime

Francia, Strasburgo piange le vittime, polizia nei mercatini
Politica

Francia, Strasburgo piange le vittime, polizia nei mercatini

Arriva 'Playmobil: The Movie', il film ispirato ai giocattoli
Spettacoli

Arriva 'Playmobil: The Movie', il film ispirato ai giocattoli


Enter the ATMosphere for Business at World ATM Congress 2019

- World ATM Congress 2019 combines a large-scale exhibition, world-class conference and educational presentations, and exclusive networking opportunities, plus the chance to learn the latest trends and developments in the ATM industry – all under one roof.

Expected to draw more than 8,500 attendees from 130+ countries and territories, World ATM Congress 2019 will welcome over 80 air navigation service providers (ANSPs), alongside aviation industry partners and stakeholders and more than 230 exhibitors highlighting cutting-edge technology, including remote tower solutions, space-based ADS-B, artificial intelligence and autonomy, cybersecurity, and unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) traffic management (UTM). As a testament to the popularity of the show, the 2019 exhibition footprint is larger than ever, already exceeding last year's floorplan by nearly 800 square metres.

The Conference Programme theme is "Tackling the Big Issues in ATM – Capacity, UTM Integration, People." It will focus on industry's most pressing challenges, such as integrating and managing drones, attracting and retaining the next generation of ATM professionals, increasing diversity in the workforce, and the best way to expand ATM capacity. Information on keynote speeches, presentations and panel sessions by renowned aviation industry leaders will be announced soon.

World ATM Congress 2019 features six education theatres in its world-class Exhibition Hall and IFEMA's conference centre. The theatres will provide nearly 150 hours of programming, including product launches and demonstrations, panel discussions, research findings, and more.

Registration is now open, with discounted early registration rates available until 1 February 2019.

About World ATM Congress

World ATM Congress (www.worldatmcongress.org) is the world's largest international air traffic management (ATM) exhibition and conference attracting over 8,500 people each year.

A Civil Air Navigation Services Organisation (CANSO) partnership with the Air Traffic Control Association (ATCA), World ATM Congress brings together the world's leading product developers, experts, stakeholders, and ANSPs. Aviation thought-leaders gather for three days of conference sessions, product demonstrations and launches, contract closures, and educational and networking opportunities in Madrid, Spain.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/797553/World_ATM_Congress.jpg


in evidenza
Per Esselunga Natale da favola Lo firma Armando Testa

Costume

Per Esselunga Natale da favola
Lo firma Armando Testa

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo

Abiti sartoriali da Uomo, Canali

Dal 1934 Canali realizza raffinati abiti da uomo di alta moda sartoriale. Scopri la nuova collezione Canali.


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2018 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.