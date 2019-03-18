Minaccia di buttarsi dal ponte, la poliziotta lo salva al volo
Minaccia di buttarsi dal ponte, la poliziotta lo salva al volo

Edo canta "Noi gli Eroi". Roberta Giarrusso: trasmette entusiasmo
I 50 anni di Nenette, orango star del Jardin de Plantes di Parigi
Mattarella: senza corpi intermedi Italia piÃ¹ fragile
Olanda, spara su passeggeri di un tram a Utrecht: almeno un morto
Infografica - Flat tax, il cavallo di battaglia della Lega
Sopralluogo di Conte, Toninelli e Chiamparino sul tratto interrotto della Asti-Cuneo
Operazione contro la 'ndrangheta a Torino: 17 arresti
Flat Tax, Salvini: â€œDi Maio critica? Ha firmato anche lui il contratto di Governoâ€
Flat tax,Â Salvini: â€œLe coperture ci sono, spero nessuno faccia resistenzaâ€
Il ciclone Idai devasta il Mozambico, le immagini del drone
Cosmoprof, dal Salento progetti di sostenibilitÃ  e per l'ambiente
Strage Christchurch, la Nuova Zelanda ripensa la legge sulle armi
Flat tax, Tria: "Nessuna stima dal Mef, cifre prive di fondamento"
Tria contestato al suo arrivo all'Agenzia delle entrate
Zingaretti: no correnti, Pd cambi tutto e non sia partito dell'io
Roma, successo per l'installazione sui migranti "Corpi estranei"
Attentato Nuova Zelanda, l'haka maori davanti alla moschea della strage a Christchurch
5g, ministro Esteri cinese Yi: "Dati non sicuri? Attacchi infondati per motivi politici" SOTTOTITOLI
Enterprise Blockchain Leader VeChain's First Developer Conference Is Coming to SF on April 18

- SAN FRANCISCO, March 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- VeChain, the leader in enterprise adoption of public blockchain technology, has set the date for its first VeChain Summit on April 18, 2019. The venue is set for Festival Pavilion, Fort Mason, San Francisco, California.

Themed as "Creating Valuable Transactions," the Summit is specifically crafted to bring developers, academic professionals, startups, business decision makers and venture capitalists together to collaborate, partner, and build solutions that create value transfer in the real economy, which at the same time is being represented and recorded by transactions on VeChainThor Blockchain.

The one-day event, covering a plenitude of topics, will highlight 3 well-designed sessions, where participants will be provided a rare opportunity to embark on a unique blockchain technology adventure. Through a combination of varied sessions including VeChain product releases, expertise and insights sharing, as well as immersive blockchain experience, allow each visitor to touch and feel the VeChainThor blockchain.  The goal of the Summit is to have each visitor leaving understand more about how blockchain is helping the world become better, and be inspired by how far VeChainThor Blockchain is ahead of the pack.

The event will start with "Building on VeChainThor," during which technical professionals from the VeChain team and distinguished guest speakers will come on the stage introducing the technical features and updates of VeChainThor Blockchain. Topics covered include the support that VeChain Foundation provided for enterprise developers, be it technical, finance, human resources, legal and compliance or other fields related to blockchain technology implementation. Following the first session, "The Path to Enterprise Adoption" will witness the release of VeChain enterprise blockchain solutions that will be made available for all parties to leverage. There will also be speakers from VeChain's dedicated eco-partners, such as BMW, DNV GL, and others who will share their insights in the adoption of enterprise-level blockchain solutions. The final session, prior to the closing speech, is "An Open Ecosystem" that features speakers from the promising projects within VeChain ecosystem, such as OceanEx, SafeHaven and more, where the audience will hear from diverse builders adding value to the ecosystem.  

The Summit also shares the stage with strategic partners such as DNV GL and CREAM, technical partners such as Totient and top universities and research institutions such as  Stanford University, as well as members from the thriving CREAMethod, a dedicated Incubator within the ecosystem, these startup members are DecentBet, Plair, OceanEx, SafeHaven, and a others soon to be released by CREAM and VeChain.

For more information, please visit the official website of VeChain Summit 2019: https://summit.vechain.com or contact summit@vechain.com.

About VeChain：

Starting in June 2015, VeChain aims to connect blockchain technology to the real world by providing a comprehensive governance structure, a robust economic model, and IoT integration. VeChain is the pioneer of real-world applications using public blockchain technology, with international operations in Singapore, Luxembourg, Tokyo, Shanghai, Paris, Hong Kong, and San Francisco.  

For more detailed information visit www.vechain.org.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/738233/Vechain_Logo.jpg


