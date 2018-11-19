19 novembre 2018- 18:05 Enterprise Estonia Reveal Intelligent Traffic Lights Have Been Elected as Most Wanted Solution at Smart City Expo World Congress

- A survey, conducted among visitors at Smart City Expo World Congress in Barcelona 13-15 November, has found that people would like their hometown to have a Smart Pedestrian Crosswalk (SPC) designed by an Estonian company Bercman Technologies.

During the Expo people were asked about their attitudes towards different Smart City solutions, like e-tickets, free public WiFi, parcel robots, voting online, secure bike racks, smart high-tech traffic signs and online educational information environment.

The survey showed that 44 percent of people would like to see the Smart Pedestrian Crosswalk (SPC) designed by an Estonian company Bercman Technologies at their hometown. Bercman's SPC is the first of its kind in the world, bringing real future technologies to the markets of Vehicle to Everything (V2X) communication, accident prediction algorithms and many more.

The SPC, revealed in Barcelona, is the first of many planned cooperative intelligent transportation system products. Bercman Technologies promises updates on new and interesting products and software solutions very soon.

Head of the Estonian delegation at Expo World Congress Kairit Sikkal from Enterprise Estonia said as a result of the partnership between a forward-thinking government, proactive entrepreneurs and tech-savvy people, Estonia is in the forefront of all e-things - is it e-solutions, online government services, online voting or e-school. "There are only three things that are still impossible to do online in Estonia: get married, get divorced, and buy or sell a house."

38 percent of Smart City World Expo visitors would want to use e-learning ecosystem BeEd created by SchoolOS team in collaboration with partners from Malaysia (BEED Adventures) and 34 percent would want to vote online.

