Nicola Zingaretti a TagadÃ : "Il problema del Pd Ã¨ l'egocrazia"
Politica

Brexit, ok dei 27 ad accordo con May, inizia settimana cruciale
Politica

Ponte Morandi, Bucci: collaborare conviene anche ad Autostrade
Cronache

Sicilia, Toninelli visita cantieri isola: governo Ã¨ presente
Cronache

Ennio Calabria in mostra a Roma, pittore dell'uomo e del sentire
Culture

Terra dei Fuochi, Conte: "Trovata intesa per provvedimento urgente"
Politica

Tajani: possibile un governo di centrodestra, anche con pezzi M5s
Politica

Libia, oltre 70 migranti si rifiutano di sbarcare a Misurata
Politica

Eternal city motorcycle custom show, auto e moto in mostra a Roma
Culture

Tensioni all'arrivo di Salvini a Caserta tra sostenitori e contestatori, interviene la Polizia
Politica

Israele, ministro Istruzione non si dimette, si allontana il voto
Politica

Manovra, Tria: "Programma Governo non cambia, spero in dialogo con Ue"
Politica

Inceneritori, Conte: "Salvini non si sbaglia, ha espresso opinione"
Politica

Inceneritori, Conte: "DiversitÃ  di vedute ma la guida Ã¨ il contratto"
Politica

Nuovo album per Patrizia Laquidara: dal dolore nasce la bellezza
Spettacoli

Trump rifiuta di ascoltare audio torture Khashoggi: Ã¨ terribile
Politica

Di Maio a Itis Pomigliano, cori e striscioni protesta studenti
Cronache

+Governo, Salvini: "Se non mi fanno saltare vado fino in fondo"+
Politica

Vanity Fair Stories, F. Airoldi: "L'importanza dello storytelling"
Culture

Traffico internazionale di cuccioli di cane, 8 arresti a Udine
Cronache

Enterprise Estonia Reveal Intelligent Traffic Lights Have Been Elected as Most Wanted Solution at Smart City Expo World Congress

- A survey, conducted among visitors at Smart City Expo World Congress in Barcelona 13-15 November, has found that people would like their hometown to have a Smart Pedestrian Crosswalk (SPC) designed by an Estonian company Bercman Technologies. 

During the Expo people were asked about their attitudes towards different Smart City solutions, like e-tickets, free public WiFi, parcel robots, voting online, secure bike racks, smart high-tech traffic signs and online educational information environment.

The survey showed that 44 percent of people would like to see the Smart Pedestrian Crosswalk (SPC) designed by an Estonian company Bercman Technologies at their hometown. Bercman's SPC is the first of its kind in the world, bringing real future technologies to the markets of Vehicle to Everything (V2X) communication, accident prediction algorithms and many more.

The SPC, revealed in Barcelona, is the first of many planned cooperative intelligent transportation system products. Bercman Technologies promises updates on new and interesting products and software solutions very soon.

Head of the Estonian delegation at Expo World Congress Kairit Sikkal from Enterprise Estonia said as a result of the partnership between a forward-thinking government, proactive entrepreneurs and tech-savvy people, Estonia is in the forefront of all e-things - is it e-solutions, online government services, online voting or e-school. "There are only three things that are still impossible to do online in Estonia: get married, get divorced, and buy or sell a house."

38 percent of Smart City World Expo visitors would want to use e-learning ecosystem BeEd created by SchoolOS team in collaboration with partners from Malaysia (BEED Adventures) and 34 percent would want to vote online.

About Enterprise Estonia Enterprise Estonia promotes business and regional policy in Estonia and is one of the largest institutions within the national support system for entrepreneurship by providing financial assistance, counselling, cooperation opportunities and training for entrepreneurs, research institutions, the public and non-profit sectors.


