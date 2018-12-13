13 dicembre 2018- 18:59 EnterpriseDB Announces Enterprise-Ready Version of Postgres Platform 11

- BEDFORD, Massachusetts, Dec. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- EnterpriseDB announces the worldwide availability of EDB Postgres Platform 11 that includes Oracle database compatibility features, management and integration tools, providing organizations with high performance, enterprise-ready data management.

EDB Postgres 11 includes an updated version of EDB Postgres Advanced Server, which is built on and enhances the capabilities of open source PostgreSQL 11. PostgreSQL 11 comes with a number of new features and performance improvements that enable queries to run faster including partitioning, parallelism and just-in-time (JIT) compilation, along with finer-grained controls for specific permissions to users. Advanced Server 11 adds the following features providing enterprises with enhanced security, performance and reliability.

- Data redaction: Sensitive data, such as credit card information, can be concealed from designated users while privileged users can have access without restriction. This allows developers to secure information at the database level rather than in the application itself, making it easier to meet General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) requirements and achieve greater levels of data privacy.

- Performance diagnostics: More detailed information about where time is being spent in the database server can be collected with minimal overhead. This information can then be searched to help diagnose bottlenecks and tune queries to optimize application performance.

- Autonomous transactions: A capability that allows independent transactions to be executed without interfering with the parent transaction. This makes migrations from Oracle easier.

"The work going into Postgres from all corners of the world has, more than ever, made it the data management system of choice for a wide variety of workloads. Our customers are increasingly using EDB Postgres for data warehouses in analytics and Big Data applications to deliver new insights faster and make their teams smarter," said Ed Boyajian, president and CEO of EnterpriseDB. "The new features in EDB Postgres 11 help customers expand their use of our technology platform even further."

EDB Postgres Advanced Server 11 is a free upgrade for existing subscription customers and supports 64-bit Linux and Windows server platforms with additional information about supported platforms is available at https://www.enterprisedb.com/services-support/edb-supported-products-and-platforms. For more information, go to https://www.enterprisedb.com/products/edb-postgres-platform.

EDB Management and Integration Tools

In addition to EDB Postgres Advanced Server , EnterpriseDB is making updates available to its management and integration tool suite that support PostgreSQL 11 and EDB Postgres Advanced Server 11, which include the following.

- EDB Postgres Enterprise Manager increases the number of databases into the hundreds that can be monitored from a single console and adds new accessibility enhancements consistent with guidelines of the World Wide Web Consortium (W3C), the main international standards organization for the Internet.

- EDB Postgres Failover Manager adds pluggable support for Pgpool-II (used to create read-scalable Postgres clusters) and other load balancers.

- EDB Pgpool-II adds support for password-based SCRAM (Salted Challenge Response Authentication Mechanism) and certificate authentication for secure and scalable load balancing.

- EDB Postgres Backup and Recovery Tool (BART) now includes block-level incremental backup to support fast backup of multi-terabyte databases.

