Epsilon Appoints Colin Whitbread as its Managing Director, Service and Operations

Daniel Oren Ã¨ direttore musicale dell'Arena Opera Festival 2019
Culture

Daniel Oren Ã¨ direttore musicale dell'Arena Opera Festival 2019

Di Maio: Campagna per conoscere strumenti che faranno uscire Paese da crisi
Politica

Di Maio: Campagna per conoscere strumenti che faranno uscire Paese da crisi

Maestro Feng Shui predice un anno del maiale sfortunato per Trump
Politica

Maestro Feng Shui predice un anno del maiale sfortunato per Trump

Una mummia svela come l'atrite reumatoide arrivÃ² in Europa
Scienza e tecnologia

Una mummia svela come l'atrite reumatoide arrivÃ² in Europa

Di Maio presenta risultati Governo M5s il primo Ã¨ Quota 100
Politica

Di Maio presenta risultati Governo M5s il primo Ã¨ Quota 100

L'Italia Ã¨ in recessione. Istat: Pil a -0,2% nel quarto trimestre
Economia

L'Italia Ã¨ in recessione. Istat: Pil a -0,2% nel quarto trimestre

Bergoglio primo Papa negli Emirati Arabi: "La fede non divide"
Politica

Bergoglio primo Papa negli Emirati Arabi: "La fede non divide"

Roma, al S. Carlo di Nancy la Tac che rivoluziona la diagnostica
Cronache

Roma, al S. Carlo di Nancy la Tac che rivoluziona la diagnostica

Trenitalia consegna un altro treno Vivalto per potenziare flotta Trenord
Politica

Trenitalia consegna un altro treno Vivalto per potenziare flotta Trenord

Sanita', Conte: "Non ci sara' alcun taglio"
Politica

Sanita', Conte: "Non ci sara' alcun taglio"

A Plan de Corones una Mercedes Classe G scolpita nel ghiaccio
Motori

A Plan de Corones una Mercedes Classe G scolpita nel ghiaccio

Carolina Crescentini con l'UNHCR per le bambine rifugiate
Cronache

Carolina Crescentini con l'UNHCR per le bambine rifugiate

Attilio Fontana:"Trasporto regionale, sta migliorando moderatamente"
Economia

Attilio Fontana:"Trasporto regionale, sta migliorando moderatamente"

Pil, Zingaretti: "Lettera a Conte per inversione rotta politica economica"
Politica

Pil, Zingaretti: "Lettera a Conte per inversione rotta politica economica"

Battisti, FS:"Trasporto regionale, garantiremo un cambio di passo"
Economia

Battisti, FS:"Trasporto regionale, garantiremo un cambio di passo"

Bimbo ucciso a Cardito, Fico: "Sono straziato, prioritari gli investimenti su tutela minori"
Politica

Bimbo ucciso a Cardito, Fico: "Sono straziato, prioritari gli investimenti su tutela...

Boeri: "Rallentamento economia impatta sui conti Inps"
Politica

Boeri: "Rallentamento economia impatta sui conti Inps"

Manifestanti in piazza con GuaidÃ²: ho sentito Trump al telefono
Politica

Manifestanti in piazza con GuaidÃ²: ho sentito Trump al telefono

Iacono,Trenitalia:"Trasporto regionale,nuovi treni entro primavera"
Economia

Iacono,Trenitalia:"Trasporto regionale,nuovi treni entro primavera"

Pil, de Magistris: "Stiamo peggio di prima, doveva essere governo del cambiamento"
Politica

Pil, de Magistris: "Stiamo peggio di prima, doveva essere governo del cambiamento"


Epsilon Appoints Colin Whitbread as its Managing Director, Service and Operations

- SINGAPORE, Jan. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Epsilon, a privately-owned global communications Service Provider, has appointed Colin Whitbread as its Managing Director, Service and Operations. The appointment marks a new phase of growth for Epsilon as it accelerates its expansion into new market segments and delivers customer service excellence to a growing number of network-centric businesses.

Whitbread will lead the global technology, service and operations teams from Epsilon's London office. He will be responsible for driving the transformation of the company's technology innovation and delivering new levels of customer experience for the global business. Whitbread brings with him over two decades of experience from the industry having held senior executive positions, most recently as COO, Technology at TalkTalk, a leading UK PLC communications company.

"Colin has a proven track record of driving business transformation and developing customer-focused service delivery within our industry. His appointment comes at a crucial point of our business as we grow to serve in segments such as OTTs, XaaS companies, managed service providers and enterprises," said Jerzy Szlosarek, CEO at Epsilon. "Colin will play a big part in our continual transformation and help us to cascade our transformation from the network and technology elements, across the entire organisation. It is a great time to be at Epsilon and we are very excited to have him as part of our team."

Whitbread joins Epsilon at an important stage in its journey of continual transformation. The company is expanding its capabilities to offer end-to-end solutions including SDN powered Data Centre Interconnection, SD-WAN solutions and Global Enterprise Voice services. Epsilon's move to support new kinds of customers and emerging technologies is accelerated further by its internal transformation. The company is adapting and shaping its infrastructure, operations and business culture to remove friction from the networking journey and improve its customer service excellence.

"Epsilon is one of the most exciting businesses in global networking. It has been on an incredible journey and I see tremendous opportunity to serve more customer segments across the globe," said Colin Whitbread, Managing Director, Service and Operations at Epsilon. "I'm excited to be part of Epsilon's next phase of growth and help enable it to seamlessly scale its operations; offering network-centric businesses the best possible end-to-end customer experience. It is a time of significant change in Epsilon's business and I'm proud to be a part of it." 

About Epsilon

Epsilon serves network-centric businesses around the world, enabling customers and partners to move with new agility and efficiency when connecting and optimising services and applications. The company offers an SDN platform, Infiny, that combines on-demand infrastructure, automation, a web-based portal and APIs to give partners friction-free access to global connectivity. All Epsilon services are powered by a carrier-grade, hyper-scalable global backbone that connects the world's communications and technology hubs.

Epsilon is headquartered in Singapore with offices in London, New York, Dubai and Sofia. For more information, visit www.epsilontel.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/815446/Colin_Whitbread.jpg


in evidenza
Un ciondolo a forma di Africa Sciarelli e quel look poco consono

Politicamente scorretto

Un ciondolo a forma di Africa
Sciarelli e quel look poco consono

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2019 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.