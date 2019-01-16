Erasmus University MC investigating a new surgical matrix to reduce post-operative complications

Intesa Sanpaolo spinge su crescita e internazionalizzazione pmi
Economia

Intesa Sanpaolo spinge su crescita e internazionalizzazione pmi

I deputati laburisti ribelli chiedono un nuovo referendum Brexit
Politica

I deputati laburisti ribelli chiedono un nuovo referendum Brexit

Battisti, Salvini: in cella fino all'ultimo dei suoi giorni
Politica

Battisti, Salvini: in cella fino all'ultimo dei suoi giorni

Bonafede e quel video "b-movie" che racconta l'arrivo di Battisti
Politica

Bonafede e quel video "b-movie" che racconta l'arrivo di Battisti

Gb, May resta ferma sull'accordo. "Elezioni ora la cosa peggiore"
Politica

Gb, May resta ferma sull'accordo. "Elezioni ora la cosa peggiore"

Bufera social sulla campagna Gillette contro le molestie
Politica

Bufera social sulla campagna Gillette contro le molestie

Attentato in Siria: 16 morti, 4 soldati Usa. Rivendica l'Isis
Politica

Attentato in Siria: 16 morti, 4 soldati Usa. Rivendica l'Isis

A Panama un "murales" lungo 10 metri pronto per il Papa
Politica

A Panama un "murales" lungo 10 metri pronto per il Papa

Enerbrain, efficienza energetica grazie ad edifici intelligenti
Scienza e tecnologia

Enerbrain, efficienza energetica grazie ad edifici intelligenti

Napoli, bomba davanti alla pizzeria Sorbillo: "Riapriamo presto"
Cronache

Napoli, bomba davanti alla pizzeria Sorbillo: "Riapriamo presto"

Miniere, Braga (Pd): ddl per recuperare 3.000 siti dismessi
Cronache

Miniere, Braga (Pd): ddl per recuperare 3.000 siti dismessi

Macron lancia il suo Grande Dibattito e parla di Brexit
Politica

Macron lancia il suo Grande Dibattito e parla di Brexit

"E' sempre bello", il nuovo singolo di Coez: il video
Spettacoli

"E' sempre bello", il nuovo singolo di Coez: il video

Salvini: venerdÃ¬ a Napoli, de Magistris pensi a problemi cittÃ 
Politica

Salvini: venerdÃ¬ a Napoli, de Magistris pensi a problemi cittÃ 

Brexit, londinesi timorosi sul futuro: verso anni di incertezza?
Politica

Brexit, londinesi timorosi sul futuro: verso anni di incertezza?

Ue, Salvini: Juncker? Meglio tardissimo che mai
Politica

Ue, Salvini: Juncker? Meglio tardissimo che mai

Ritardi pagamenti, Comi (FI): "Siamo a buon punto con la norma, pronti per il voto"
Politica

Ritardi pagamenti, Comi (FI): "Siamo a buon punto con la norma, pronti per il voto"

Brexit, May: "Elezioni non sono strada da seguire"
Politica

Brexit, May: "Elezioni non sono strada da seguire"

Bomba pizzeria Sorbillo, i napoletani:"E' il male oscuro della cittÃ , se Stato volesse risolverebbe"
Politica

Bomba pizzeria Sorbillo, i napoletani:"E' il male oscuro della cittÃ , se Stato volesse risolverebbe"

La campagna di CBM contro la cataratta in Kenya
Politica

La campagna di CBM contro la cataratta in Kenya


Erasmus University MC investigating a new surgical matrix to reduce post-operative complications

- A common complication occurring in about 20% of patients undergoing laparotomy is incisional hernia - the protruding of abdominal organs due to surgery-related tissue weakness.

"Recent research by the R.E.P.A.I.R. study group of the Erasmus University Medical Center has shown that surgical matrices can prevent incisional hernia after laparotomy, but it is well known that permanent meshes can cause severe complications, including seromas, infections, and persistent pain.[1] There is an unmet need for an effective and safer alternative to permanent meshes for several indications in abdominal wall hernia surgery," explained Professor Lange.

A smaller trial in sixteen patients undergoing laparotomy and at risk of incisional hernia reported promising results using onlay TIGR®Matrix placement.[2] The study had a low complication-rate of 12.5% with an exciting efficacy: no cases of incisional hernia occurred.

"Researchers of the R.E.P.A.I.R.-group at the Erasmus University Medical Center are now initiating a large, multicentre, clinical study in 70 patients undergoing midline surgery to investigate the short- and long-term safety and efficacy of onlay TIGR®Matrix surgical mesh," said lead-investigator of the study Professor Lange. "This study will show if the earlier, positive results with the fully resorbable synthetic mesh can be confirmed."

Professor Johan Lange has published over 300 articles in peer-reviewed journals, including a recent study comparing sublay and onlay surgical mesh for the prevention of incisional hernia.[1]

About the TIGR®Matrix

TIGR®Matrix is the first long-term resorbable, 100% synthetic, surgical mesh. Its unique technology consisting of dual-stage degradation and full resorption, paired with ease of use, is a significant step forward in surgical mesh technology.

The fast-degrading part improves the mesh's flexibility and stretchability, provides extra strength during the immediate healing phase, and gradually absorbs during the first four months. The slow-degrading part of the mesh provides optimal strength for up to nine months with complete resorption in approximately three years. TIGR®Matrix uses 100% synthetic polymers that are well documented, clinically proven, and commonly used in medical devices since the 1970s.

About the Novus Scientific

Novus Scientific AB (www.novusscientific.com) develops, manufactures and markets resorbable implants that help the body's own healing. The headquarter, research and production facilities are located in Uppsala, Sweden.

Source1 Jairam AP, et al. Lancet. 2017 Aug 5;390(10094): DOI:10.1016/S0140-6736(17)31332-6. 2 Söderbäck H, et al. Front Surg. 2016;3(28): DOI:10.3389/fsurg.2016.00028.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/787447/Novus_Scientific_logo.jpg


in evidenza
"From Jesus to Yves Saint Laurent" In mostra le fotografie di Guccione

Culture

"From Jesus to Yves Saint Laurent"
In mostra le fotografie di Guccione

