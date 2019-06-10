ESPGHAN Researchers Warn: Junk Food Could Be Responsible for the Food Allergy Epidemic

Previsioni meteo per martedÃ¬, 11 giugno
Cronache

Previsioni meteo per martedÃ¬, 11 giugno

Papa Francesco: "Senza contaminazioni siamo una setta"
Politica

Papa Francesco: "Senza contaminazioni siamo una setta"

Casellati alla Fiera Campionaria di Padova: "E' parte della storia del nostro Paese"
Politica

Casellati alla Fiera Campionaria di Padova: "E' parte della storia del nostro Paese"

Mancini (Sorgenia): "Festeggiamo 20 anni tra i giovani"
Culture

Mancini (Sorgenia): "Festeggiamo 20 anni tra i giovani"

Bagno di folla tra i fedeli per Papa Francesco sulla Papa Mobile
Politica

Bagno di folla tra i fedeli per Papa Francesco sulla Papa Mobile

Previsioni meteo per lunedÃ¬, 10 giugno
Meteo

Previsioni meteo per lunedÃ¬, 10 giugno

Gay Pride Roma, la venticinquesima edizione, i partecipanti: !I diritti non sono ancora al sicuro"
Politica

Gay Pride Roma, la venticinquesima edizione, i partecipanti: !I diritti non sono...

Procter&Gamble sfila al Roma Pride 2019: "We see equal"
Economia

Procter&Gamble sfila al Roma Pride 2019: "We see equal"

"PiÃ¹ bacini, meno Salvini", cartelli e striscioni contro Salvini e la Lega al Gay Pride di Roma
Politica

"PiÃ¹ bacini, meno Salvini", cartelli e striscioni contro Salvini e la Lega al Gay...

L'addio al nubilato al Roma Pride: "Sposarsi Ã¨ cosi bello che dovrebbero poterlo fare tutti"
Politica

L'addio al nubilato al Roma Pride: "Sposarsi Ã¨ cosi bello che dovrebbero poterlo fare...

Pride Roma, l'autore della Madonna che schiaccia la testa a Salvini: "Chiude i porti, giusto cosÃ¬"
Politica

Pride Roma, l'autore della Madonna che schiaccia la testa a Salvini: "Chiude i porti,...

Napoli, crolla pezzo di cornicione da palazzo: morto negoziante
Cronache

Napoli, crolla pezzo di cornicione da palazzo: morto negoziante

Melania e Chris, coppia di lesbiche aggredita su un bus a Londra
Politica

Melania e Chris, coppia di lesbiche aggredita su un bus a Londra

La famiglia reale al completo sul balcone di Buckingham Palace
Politica

La famiglia reale al completo sul balcone di Buckingham Palace

Roma Pride 2019, un corteo super colorato invade la Capitale
Cronache

Roma Pride 2019, un corteo super colorato invade la Capitale

Un'onda blu attraversa il mondo: Ã¨ Giornata mondiale degli Oceani
Cronache

Un'onda blu attraversa il mondo: Ã¨ Giornata mondiale degli Oceani

Fabrizio Moro in "Figli di nessuno (Amianto)", feat. Anastasio
Spettacoli

Fabrizio Moro in "Figli di nessuno (Amianto)", feat. Anastasio

Gay Pride Roma, Vladimir Luxuria scherza con Salvini: "Lascia le divise ai Village People"
Politica

Gay Pride Roma, Vladimir Luxuria scherza con Salvini: "Lascia le divise ai Village People"

A Giornate Trevi focus su sfide Piano Energia-Clima e transizione
Economia

A Giornate Trevi focus su sfide Piano Energia-Clima e transizione

No Grandi Navi a Venezia, i manifestanti sfilano a bordo delle barche nella Laguna
Politica

No Grandi Navi a Venezia, i manifestanti sfilano a bordo delle barche nella Laguna


ESPGHAN Researchers Warn: Junk Food Could Be Responsible for the Food Allergy Epidemic

- Researchers from the University of Naples 'Federico II' observed three groups of children aged between 6-12 years old: those with food allergies, those with respiratory allergies, and healthy controls. They found a significant correlation between subcutaneous levels of AGEs and junk food consumption, and further, that children with food allergies had higher levels of AGEs than those children with respiratory allergies or no allergies at all. The research team also found compelling evidence relating to the mechanism of action elicited by AGEs in determining food allergy.

AGEs are proteins or lipids that become glycated after exposure to sugars and are present at high levels in junk foods – deriving from sugars, processed foods, microwaved foods and roasted or barbequed meats. AGEs are known to play a role in the development of diabetes, atherosclerosis and neurological disorders but this is the first time an association has been found between AGEs and food allergy.

There is growing evidence that food allergy prevalence is increasing, especially amongst young children, and incidence is known to be as high as 10% in some countries. Similarly, there has been a dramatic increase in the consumption of highly-processed foods, comprising up to 50% of total daily energy intake in European countries.

Principal investigator Roberto Berni Canani said:

"Existing models of food allergy do not explain the dramatic increase observed in recent years – so dietary AGEs may be the missing link. We need further research to confirm this, strengthening the case for governments to enhance public health interventions to restrict junk food consumption in children."

Isabel Proaño of the European Federation of Allergy and Airways Diseases Patients' Associations added:

"Healthcare professionals and patients do not have access to all the necessary knowledge to face a disease that dramatically impacts their quality of life, and industrialised food processing and labelling gaps do not help. We call on the public health authorities to enable better prevention and care of food allergy."

Notes to Editors

For further information, to speak to an expert, for references and infographics email james@spinkhealth.com or call +44(0)1444-811-099

 


in evidenza
Royal Family, Meghan è tornata La Markle esce dall'ombra per...

GOSSIP

Royal Family, Meghan è tornata
La Markle esce dall'ombra per...

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2019 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.