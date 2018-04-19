Manutencoop: tre pilastri per la sostenibilitÃ 
Estée Lauder Signs Karlie Kloss

- NEW YORK, April 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Estée Lauder today announced that it has signed Karlie Kloss, model, entrepreneur and philanthropist, as its newest Global Spokesmodel and Brand Ambassador. Karlie joins the current roster of Estée Lauder spokesmodels Carolyn Murphy, Fei Fei Sun, Gabriella Wilde, Hilary Rhoda, Joan Smalls, Kendall Jenner, Misty Copeland and Yang Mi.

Karlie's first campaigns will debut beginning in July 2018 across digital, social, TV, in-store and print to support Estée Lauder's iconic products including Pure Color Envy Sculpting Lipstick, Double Wear Stay-in-Place Makeup and Revitalizing Supreme+ Global Anti-Aging Cell Power Creme. These campaigns were shot by Josh Olins in Los Angeles and Palm Springs.

Karlie's production company, Klossy productions, will also partner with Estée Lauder to create Karlie's own beauty content to share with over 16 million followers across her social and digital platforms. Karlie's first video launches today, featuring founder Estée Lauder's great granddaughter, actress Danielle Lauder. In a humorous, behind-the-scenes sketch, Danielle oversees Karlie during her first day working at Estée Lauder's New York City headquarters. This is the first in a series of videos produced by Karlie that will debut on her YouTube channel, Klossy, as well as on both Karlie's and Estée Lauder's digital and social channels.

To leverage Karlie's commitment to educating and building confidence in the next generation of young women, Estée Lauder will also support Kode With Klossy through coding camp scholarships and events. Kode With Klossy is a philanthropic initiative founded by Karlie in 2015 which hosts free, two-week coding summer camps for girls aged 13-18 and fosters a national community focused on furthering career opportunities for girls in tech.

"Karlie is the modern-day Estée and we are thrilled to welcome her to the Estée Lauder brand," said Stephane de La Faverie, Global Brand President, Estée Lauder. "Karlie has achieved tremendous success in her career through hard work, first taking the fashion world by storm, then becoming a media and television personality, and now empowering young women to become future leaders in tech. Her passion for beauty, unique voice and global social media presence will help us continue to inspire and connect with women around the world."

"Karlie is perfect for Estée Lauder," said Aerin Lauder, Style and Image Director, Estée Lauder. "As a successful model, entrepreneur and founder of Kode With Klossy, Karlie is both beautiful and accomplished. I am so excited she is joining the brand."

"It is a dream come true to join the Estée Lauder family," said Karlie Kloss. "I am so inspired by the brand's legacy and values —from the entrepreneurial spirit of Estée herself to the company's unparalleled commitment to creating best in class products for women around the world. I could not be more proud and honored to be part of such an iconic brand."

About Karlie KlossKarlie Kloss is an American supermodel, 36-time Vogue cover girl, entrepreneur and philanthropist. Raised in St. Louis, Missouri, Karlie was discovered at a local charity fashion show in 2006. Her career quickly took off, walking for top designers including Christian Dior, Alexander McQueen and Versace, among dozens of others, and starring in several major global campaigns including adidas, Calvin Klein, Carolina Herrera and Swarovski. Karlie launched Kode With Klossy in 2015 to empower girls to learn to code and become leaders in tech. Karlie was recognized on the TIME 100 list for her philanthropic work as the founder of Kode With Klossy and was featured on the covers of Fast Company and Forbes for her work to scale the organization. Karlie recently forayed into media and television, hosting Freeform's six-part series 'Movie Night With Karlie Kloss' and premiering as a correspondent in season one and two of the Netflix original series 'Bill Nye Saves The World.' Karlie launched her YouTube channel, Klossy in 2015, which has garnered over 690,000 subscribers and over 33 million views. Through her combined content platforms, Karlie has amassed over 16.8 million followers to date. Karlie also sits on the board of Oath serving as an advisor alongside Oath chair Serena Williams and other industry leaders.

About Estée Lauder Estée Lauder is the flagship brand of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. Founded by Estée Lauder, one of the world's first female entrepreneurs, the brand today continues her legacy of creating the most innovative, sophisticated, high-performance skincare and makeup products and iconic fragrances – all infused with a deep understanding of women's needs and desires. Today, Estée Lauder engages with women in over 150 countries around the world and at dozens of touch points – from in-store to digital. And each of these relationships consistently reflects Estée's powerful and authentic woman-to-woman point of view.

Follow @esteelauder

Follow @karliekloss

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/679424/Estee_Lauder_Karlie_Kloss.jpg

