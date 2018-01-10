Estonian Start-up CrowdCoinage Launches Revolutionary Financial Ecosystem Powered by e-Residency and Blockchain

- CrowdCoinage, Financial ecosystem for funding powered by blockchain and e-Residency, has announced the launch of its Public CCOS Token Sale, commencing January 15, 2018 and concluding March 12, 2018.

CrowdCoinage provides financial ecosystem OS for startups and companies to grow outside the borders. Transparent and user-friendly financial operating system also solves the ICO fraud problem, by making sure the collected investments will be used purposefully. Estonian unique e-Residency, the CCOS and blockchain solution open the ICO market to founders and investors from countries where it's banned or hard to do.

"The project aims to involve community's attention and raise funding for startups with huge potential which can change the world," said Peep Paum, the CEO of CrowdCoinage. "Moreover, CrowdCoinage is going to protect investors from potential ICO frauds and gives them more control over their investment," he added.

The first version of the OS focuses on the functionality of crowdfunding. The user gains insight into the steps on how to create an ICO campaign from the scratch by filling a form. In addition, it will be possible for users to see how to contribute to the project by inserting the amount they want to invest.

In the future development, the CC platform will provide a job marketplace and a broad variety of financial blockchain services: P2P loans, insurance, saving deposits, debit cards, an exchange and a wallet. KYC will be handled by deep integration with Estonian e-Residency program.

Estonian e-Residency is a government-issued digital ID available to anyone in the world. E-Residency offers the possibility to easily invest or start and run a global business in a trusted EU environment. "We can provide clearer guidance on how to legally and responsibly launch an ICO within our regulatory environment," said Kaspar Korjus lately in his article about Estonian e-Residency.

About CrowdCoinage

Founded in 2017, CrowdCoinage is a financial ecosystem powered by e-Residency and blockchain. The OS includes crowdfunding and ICO campaigns, community, job marketplace and a variety of financial blockchain services. Among these are P2P loans, insurance, saving deposits, debit cards for everyday use, an exchange and a wallet.

