Previsioni meteo per giovedÃ¬, 20 giugno
Meteo

Lucilla Galeazzi dedica una canzone alla Casa delle donne a Roma
Spettacoli

Il MAXXI rende omaggio a Maria Lai, l'artista dei libri cuciti
Spettacoli

Da Prisma le immagini della Terra come mai vista prima
Scienza e tecnologia

Sicurezza stradale, bus coinvolti solo in 6 incidenti su mille
Cronache

Olimpiadi 2026: Sala a Cirio: â€œVedo improbabile aggiunta impianti di Torinoâ€
Politica

Biglietto Atm Milano, Sala: â€œCercare di chiudere in settimanaâ€
Politica

Pd, Sala: â€œNon chiediamo a Zingaretti piÃ¹ di quel che puÃ² fareâ€
Politica

Dal 21 al 30 giugno il Milano Pride ricordando moti di Stonewall
Cronache

Zeffirelli, il ricordo del maestro al Senato
Politica

Zeffirelli, il Senato dedica un minuto di silenzio al regista scomparso
Politica

Merkel trema visibilmente durante una cerimonia a Berlino
Politica

Toy Story 4, anche i giocattoli crescono. E Woody incontra Forky
Spettacoli

Seehofer: attacco neonazista contro lo Stato Ã¨ segnale d'allarme
Politica

Andrea Incondi (FlixBus): pensiamo a un futuro senza auto private
Cronache

Sistema gioco Italia, Zapponini Bisogna fare squadra per riforma condivisa
Economia

UE, Boccia Costruire asse riformista per visione del futuro
Economia

Trenta: governo deve supportare le imprese della Difesa
Politica

Trenta: caccia europeo? Italia aperta a tutte le possibilitÃ 
Cronache

VMware: "FlessibilitÃ  e mentor per attirare le donne nell'It"
Cronache

EU Says Dominica is Tax Compliant

- In March, H.E. Mrs Sharlene Shillingford-McKlmon, Ambassador of the Eastern Caribbean States Mission to the European Union, pointed out that Dominica's Parliament made efforts to raise the country's due diligence standards. She stated that, "the necessary changes were done to amend the laws in accordance to EU requirements," referring specifically to the Fiscal Incentives Act, the International Business Companies Act and the Offshore Banking Act.

In August, 2018, the Financial Times experts assessed Dominica's due diligence framework within the CBI Programme and found it was second to none among all countries operating programmes that enable investors to acquire second citizenship after making a contribution to the country's economy. In their annual CBI Index, specialists from the FT's Professional Wealth Management magazine highlighted the central role of reliable due diligence – which helps select applicants of good moral standing – in operating a trustworthy CBI programme. When measured against seven 'pillars', including due diligence, Dominica was ranked as offering the best economic citizenship in the world.

"Due diligence is the most substantial contributing factor to a CBI programme's capacity to attract the right individuals as citizens," commented Heyrick Bond Gunning, CEO of S-RM, a leading risk and intelligence consultancy.

Dominica uses CBI funds to sponsor economic and environmental sustainability, as Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit pledged to make it "the world's first climate-resilient nation" after the island was severely affected by Hurricane Maria in 2017. To this end, the Skerrit administration mobilised itself to 'Build Back Better' and rehouse 5,000 families into hurricane-proof accommodation as part of its CBI-sponsored Housing Revolution. Dominica is also investing heavily in clean energy by building a geothermal plant, with support from international partners and funds from the CBI Programme.

Contact detailspr@csglobalpartners.com www.csglobalpartners.com

 


in evidenza
Usa, calciatore cubano sparito Diserta durante la Gold Cup

L'allenatore: 'Non ho sue notizie'

Usa, calciatore cubano sparito
Diserta durante la Gold Cup

